Shakhtar Donetsk-supporting Banff refugee family who fled Ukraine war relish Aberdeen visit – with Shakhtar a ‘symbol’ of Donbas resistance

A refugee who fled the war in Ukraine for the north-east of Scotland says it will be tough for her family to choose between their club, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Aberdeen in the teams’ Conference League meeting.

Shakhtar visit Pittodrie on Thursday, giving the war-exiled Ukrainian community – many of whom arrived in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire or Scotland following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 – a rare chance to see one of their nation’s top clubs in action.

Veronika Husak, her husband and three children fled their ravaged, Russian-occupied hometown of Mariupol, about 100 kilometres from Donetsk – another city currently under Russia’s control – at the outbreak of those wide-scale hostilities, with the family eventually settling in Banff.

On Thursday, the Husaks will attend their first football match at the Dons’ Pittodrie Stadium, when Ukrainian giants Shakhtar – who have also long been nomads from Donetsk due to the progression of the conflict – visit for the European clash.

Ukraine refugee: ‘For three weeks we were in the basement under-fire’

Veronika reflected on the “really difficult” circumstances which brought the family to the north-east, including three weeks sheltering underground from bombardments which all-but-levelled Mariupol and which the United Nations assessed to have killed thousands of civilians.

She told The Press and Journal: “We left Mariupol three weeks after the start of the war (in 2022) – those three weeks we were in the basement under-fire.

“We moved to the Lviv region (in western Ukraine) after that, and we lived there three months while waiting for UK visa.

“On July 3, we arrived to Scotland – despite not speaking any English.

“The first time we moved here, we lived in Turriff, with sponsors.

“But after that we found a flat in Banff and moved there.

“I live with my husband Vitalii, my son Stanislav, who is 18 years old, my oldest daughter Polina, who is 15, and my youngest daughter Alisa, who is 11.

“My father and his wife also live in Aberdeen.”

The war in Ukraine has created a refugee diaspora – with Veronika explaining, while she has a sister left in her home country, her mother is in Poland.

Veronika said: “It was really difficult – we left everything.”

‘My husband is long-time Shakhtar fan – one time he was invited to play for them’

Given the terrible hardship of the Husaks’ story, it is poignant the Conference League draw has provided them and the shattered, spread-out Ukrainian community an opportunity to come together on Thursday evening.

The Husaks were regulars at Donetsk’s Donbas Arena in peace time, and Veronika revealed husband Vitalii – a welder by trade who now works for Turriff Tyres – was even once offered the chance to turn out for Shakhtar as a young goalkeeper.

“He (Vitalii) was a welder at the train station in Mariupol,” Veronika said.

“Mariupol is 100 kilometres from Donetsk, so not far – like Banff to Aberdeen!

“My husband has been a fan of Shakhtar Donetsk a long time.

“One time he was invited to play for the team, but he didn’t go for family reasons.

“He was a goalkeeper.

“I became a football fan when I got married.

“The whole family went to almost all games of our Mariupol football team, or we went to Donetsk, to the Donbas Arena, to watch games with Shakhtar Donetsk.

“But if we didn’t go, we always watched the (Shakhtar) match on TV.

“They are a very big team.

“We sometimes watch (now), but it’s difficult because we can’t find Ukrainian TV here. Sometimes (we can watch them) if it’s a European match or BBC (highlights) or something like that.

“Or sometimes it’s recorded on YouTube.”

Football has helped the Husaks integrate in Banff – with daughters Polina and Alisa involved with local club Deveronvale.

Looking ahead to Thursday’s European showdown, Veronika – given the welcome her family have received in Aberdeenshire – does not want to be too partisan over the outcome of the game.

She said: “Aberdeen is home too, now, and Shakhtar is our home team – it’s difficult!”

Another Ukrainian in Aberdeenshire on couple’s Shakhtar Donetsk-themed early trip

Another Ukrainian who will be at the Aberdeen v Shakhtar Conference League game is Valeriia Robins.

Donetsk-native Valeriia works for Ukrainian Hub Aberdeen, which helps many of her compatriots who have arrived in the area – though she herself moved to the north-east before pro-Russian separatists initially began seizing territory in the Donbas region in 2014.

While Valeriia has always been a Shakhtar fan, husband Andrew is a lifelong follower of Aberdeen and Stoke City.

A visit to the now-abandoned Donbas Arena in winter 2012 was not just a key moment in their early relationship, but also turned her partner into a Shakhtar supporter, too.

‘The region is basically gone, Donetsk people are around the world, but our football team still keep playing… and winning’

Valeriia thinks – despite having spent years playing domestic fixtures in other parts of Ukraine and European home fixtures in the likes of Germany, Poland and Slovenia – Shakhtar’s enduring strength on the pitch, including continuing to win Ukrainian Premier League titles, has turned them into a symbol of resistance for her people.

Valeriia said: “When we saw this game will be happening in Aberdeen, we just straight away booked our tickets.

“I’ve supported Shakhtar since childhood, basically.

“Shakhtar for all Ukrainians who grew up in Donetsk are everywhere – because the football team sponsors basically the whole city.

“We’re coal miners in the Donbas region. They’re a big community and most of them support Shakhtar.

“The Shakhtar owner, Rinat Akhmetov, he’s done everything for the Donbas people and tried to build Shakhtar as a family basically.

“He even brought Beyonce to open the Donbas Arena in 2009.”

Valeriia added: “Russian is the first language in Donetsk, but the Shakhtar ultras have always sung Ukrainian songs in the stadium.

“It’s a shame, because of war now, they can’t have their own stadium they built and spent all the money on.

“But it’s incredible how powerfully they’re still running the football club.

“That’s why we’re feeling like we are still Donetsk people and we’ve still got our football team.

“The region is basically gone, and Donetsk people are around the world, because we lost the houses and like relatives. But the football team still keep playing!

“Luhansk (also in the Donbas) and a couple other like close regions, they’re not as powerful symbols, but you can see Shakhtar still keep going.

“Rinat Akhmetov is still pushing, the team still has quality and get nice results.”

When the initial Donbas conflict broke out in 2014, Valeriia’s parents, who ran private schools among other businesses, “lost everything in one day” – fleeing the area with just hand luggage.

Her grandmother remained in Gorlovka, on the frontline of the Russia-Ukraine conflict – where Valeriia says people are without power and running water – until she passed away this summer.

Valeriia thinks it is “incredible” how Ukrainians in Scotland bought up the away allocation for the Aberdeen v Shakhtar game, and she thinks those backing Arda Turan’s visitors, in a show of solidarity, will not just be Shakhtar supporters, but fans of other big Ukrainian sides, including Dynamo Kyiv.

Asked for a prediction for the Conference League clash, however, and Valeriia is as diplomatic as Veronika.

“A draw maybe,” she said.