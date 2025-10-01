Shakhtar Donetsk-supporting Banff refugee family who fled Ukraine war relish Aberdeen visit – with Shakhtar a ‘symbol’ of Donbas resistance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shakhtar Donetsk-supporting Banff refugee family who fled Ukraine war relish Aberdeen visit – with Shakhtar a ‘symbol’ of Donbas resistance

The Press and Journal spoke to two Ukrainians who will be watching their team, Shakhtar Donetsk, face Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Husak family. Image: Veronika Husak.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

A refugee who fled the war in Ukraine for the north-east of Scotland says it will be tough for her family to choose between their club, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Aberdeen in the teams’ Conference League meeting.

Shakhtar visit Pittodrie on Thursday, giving the war-exiled Ukrainian community – many of whom arrived in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire or Scotland following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 – a rare chance to see one of their nation’s top clubs in action.

Veronika Husak, her husband and three children fled their ravaged, Russian-occupied hometown of Mariupol, about 100 kilometres from Donetsk – another city currently under Russia’s control – at the outbreak of those wide-scale hostilities, with the family eventually settling in Banff.

On Thursday, the Husaks will attend their first football match at the Dons’ Pittodrie Stadium, when Ukrainian giants Shakhtar – who have also long been nomads from Donetsk due to the progression of the conflict – visit for the European clash.

Ukraine refugee: ‘For three weeks we were in the basement under-fire’

Veronika reflected on the “really difficult” circumstances which brought the family to the north-east, including three weeks sheltering underground from bombardments which all-but-levelled Mariupol and which the United Nations assessed to have killed thousands of civilians.

She told The Press and Journal: “We left Mariupol three weeks after the start of the war (in 2022) – those three weeks we were in the basement under-fire.

“We moved to the Lviv region (in western Ukraine) after that, and we lived there three months while waiting for UK visa.

“On July 3, we arrived to Scotland – despite not speaking any English.

“The first time we moved here, we lived in Turriff, with sponsors.

“But after that we found a flat in Banff and moved there.

The Husak family’s first picture in Scotland. Image: Veronika Husak.

“I live with my husband Vitalii, my son Stanislav, who is 18 years old, my oldest daughter Polina, who is 15, and my youngest daughter Alisa, who is 11.

“My father and his wife also live in Aberdeen.”

The war in Ukraine has created a refugee diaspora – with Veronika explaining, while she has a sister left in her home country, her mother is in Poland.

Veronika said: “It was really difficult – we left everything.”

‘My husband is long-time Shakhtar fan – one time he was invited to play for them’

Given the terrible hardship of the Husaks’ story, it is poignant the Conference League draw has provided them and the shattered, spread-out Ukrainian community an opportunity to come together on Thursday evening.

The Husaks were regulars at Donetsk’s Donbas Arena in peace time, and Veronika revealed husband Vitalii – a welder by trade who now works for Turriff Tyres – was even once offered the chance to turn out for Shakhtar as a young goalkeeper.

“He (Vitalii) was a welder at the train station in Mariupol,” Veronika said.

“Mariupol is 100 kilometres from Donetsk, so not far – like Banff to Aberdeen!

“My husband has been a fan of Shakhtar Donetsk a long time.

“One time he was invited to play for the team, but he didn’t go for family reasons.

“He was a goalkeeper.

“I became a football fan when I got married.

“The whole family went to almost all games of our Mariupol football team, or we went to Donetsk, to the Donbas Arena, to watch games with Shakhtar Donetsk.

“But if we didn’t go, we always watched the (Shakhtar) match on TV.

“They are a very big team.

Veronika Husak's father pictured at Donbas Arena, the abandoned home of Shakhtar Donetsk. Image: Veronika Husak.
“We sometimes watch (now), but it’s difficult because we can’t find Ukrainian TV here. Sometimes (we can watch them) if it’s a European match or BBC (highlights) or something like that.

“Or sometimes it’s recorded on YouTube.”

Football has helped the Husaks integrate in Banff – with daughters Polina and Alisa involved with local club Deveronvale.

Polina, left, and Alisa Husak – who play football for Deveronvale in Banff. Image: Veronika Husak.

Looking ahead to Thursday’s European showdown, Veronika – given the welcome her family have received in Aberdeenshire – does not want to be too partisan over the outcome of the game.

She said: “Aberdeen is home too, now, and Shakhtar is our home team – it’s difficult!”

Another Ukrainian in Aberdeenshire on couple’s Shakhtar Donetsk-themed early trip

Newtonhill-based Shakhtar Donetsk fans Valeriia and Andrew Robins at Donbas Arena. Image: Valeriia Robins.
Another Ukrainian who will be at the Aberdeen v Shakhtar Conference League game is Valeriia Robins.

Donetsk-native Valeriia works for Ukrainian Hub Aberdeen, which helps many of her compatriots who have arrived in the area – though she herself moved to the north-east before pro-Russian separatists initially began seizing territory in the Donbas region in 2014.

While Valeriia has always been a Shakhtar fan, husband Andrew is a lifelong follower of Aberdeen and Stoke City.

A visit to the now-abandoned Donbas Arena in winter 2012 was not just a key moment in their early relationship, but also turned her partner into a Shakhtar supporter, too.

Newtonhill-based Shakhtar Donetsk fans Valeriia and Andrew Robins at Donbas Arena. Image: Valeriia Robins.
‘The region is basically gone, Donetsk people are around the world, but our football team still keep playing… and winning’

Valeriia thinks – despite having spent years playing domestic fixtures in other parts of Ukraine and European home fixtures in the likes of Germany, Poland and Slovenia – Shakhtar’s enduring strength on the pitch, including continuing to win Ukrainian Premier League titles, has turned them into a symbol of resistance for her people.

Valeriia said: “When we saw this game will be happening in Aberdeen, we just straight away booked our tickets.

“I’ve supported Shakhtar since childhood, basically.

“Shakhtar for all Ukrainians who grew up in Donetsk are everywhere – because the football team sponsors basically the whole city.

“We’re coal miners in the Donbas region. They’re a big community and most of them support Shakhtar.

“The Shakhtar owner, Rinat Akhmetov, he’s done everything for the Donbas people and tried to build Shakhtar as a family basically.

“He even brought Beyonce to open the Donbas Arena in 2009.”

Valeriia added: “Russian is the first language in Donetsk, but the Shakhtar ultras have always sung Ukrainian songs in the stadium.

“It’s a shame, because of war now, they can’t have their own stadium they built and spent all the money on.

Donbas Arena, Donetsk, in 2011. Image: Shutterstock.

“But it’s incredible how powerfully they’re still running the football club.

“That’s why we’re feeling like we are still Donetsk people and we’ve still got our football team.

“The region is basically gone, and Donetsk people are around the world, because we lost the houses and like relatives. But the football team still keep playing!

“Luhansk (also in the Donbas) and a couple other like close regions, they’re not as powerful symbols, but you can see Shakhtar still keep going.

“Rinat Akhmetov is still pushing, the team still has quality and get nice results.”

Donetsk Coach Mircea Lucescu, president Rinat Akhmetov and captain Darijo Srna when the club won the Uefa Cup in 2009. Image: Shutterstock.

When the initial Donbas conflict broke out in 2014, Valeriia’s parents, who ran private schools among other businesses, “lost everything in one day” – fleeing the area with just hand luggage.

Her grandmother remained in Gorlovka, on the frontline of the Russia-Ukraine conflict – where Valeriia says people are without power and running water – until she passed away this summer.

Valeriia thinks it is “incredible” how Ukrainians in Scotland bought up the away allocation for the Aberdeen v Shakhtar game, and she thinks those backing Arda Turan’s visitors, in a show of solidarity, will not just be Shakhtar supporters, but fans of other big Ukrainian sides, including Dynamo Kyiv.

Asked for a prediction for the Conference League clash, however, and Valeriia is as diplomatic as Veronika.

“A draw maybe,” she said.

