LIVE: Updates from under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s pre-match press conference ahead of Motherwell Premiership trip

Struggling Aberdeen face another vital Premiership outing on Saturday, this time an evening trip to Motherwell – which also doubles as a revenge mission for their recent League Cup exit. Find your key updates from Jimmy Thelin’s Friday 1.30pm pre-match press conference here.

Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice ratcheted up the pressure on Swedish boss Thelin further, with the Dons now five games into their top-flight campaign without a win or a goal, and rock-bottom of the table as a result.

In the aftermath of the United defeat, the Aberdeen gaffer said he was “hurting” after the staff and players were booed by angry supporters for the third successive match.

Thelin also insisted the time for talking was now at an end, as he tries to salvage an Aberdeen dugout tenure which delivered the Scottish Cup just a few months ago. So it will be interesting to see what he does have to say at Cormack Park when another presser kicks-off at lunchtime.

Should end be near for Jimmy Thelin? Our readers say NO

Noon: Given Aberdeen’s start to the season, the spotlight has naturally fallen on Jimmy Thelin’s position as Dons manager – just 18 months into the boss’ much-mentioned “three-year project”.

Despite the phenomenal Scottish Cup win at the end of last term (which also secured European league phase football and went some way to erasing months of league struggles), some Dons fans have lost patience, while others are still behind Thelin.

In the social media age, where unhappy voices are usually also the most visible voices, it can be hard to tell how many supporters are in each camp.

We've polled our readers in the last couple of days, and 70% said Aberdeen should back the manager.

In another poll, though, the highest proportion of fans said they do blame Thelin for the current problems.

However, in another, the highest proportion of supporters think the squad – revamped expensively once again in the summer transfer window, including with the very late marquee additions of Jesper Karlsson, Kevin Nisbet and Stuart Armstrong – still needs time to gel.

Fundamentally, it is The Press and Journal’s understanding the Aberdeen board, while concerned, remain behind their manager – which is obvious, really, given he is taking the team at Motherwell on Saturday.

How long can this last without an upturn in results?

My colleague Paul Third ruminated on this very topic in a piece on Thursday, where he wrote, whatever happens from here, Scottish Cup-securing club legend Thelin ‘deserves better than to be hounded out’ of Pittodrie.

Midweek Dons video debrief

11.30am: If you'd prefer to watch my colleague Paul Third and I effectively discuss everything I've mentioned below – we've got a video for that!

Team news questions going into Thelin’s pre-Motherwell press conference

11.22am: One thing Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is sure to be asked about at his pre-match press conference at Cormack Park on Friday is how his team/squad might differ at Fir Park on Saturday.

At Tannadice, he implied midfielders Leighton Clarkson – who spent the game in the directors’ box – and skipper Graeme Shinnie, who stayed on the bench all night – had been rested amid what is a busy couple of weeks.

The idea of playmaker Clarkson, who has started two matches this term so far, needing a break resulted in a few raised eyebrows from fans.

Meanwhile, Serbian striker Marko Lazetic was sent to play for Aberdeen B at Forfar (where he suffered a frustrating night), with Australian international forward Kusini Yengi back in the first-team squad at Tannadice in his place.

Full-back Nicky Devlin, who was also at Forfar, is also no longer suspended, while it could also be time for centre-half Kristers Tobers to return to the big team after some fitness-building friendly/B team outings.

‘Nothing to lose’ at Motherwell

11.10am: If there was a “controversial” statement Aberdeen gaffer Thelin made after their Tannadice beating, it was his suggestion the Dons now have “nothing to lose” this weekend against Motherwell and they “can’t go deeper”.

He said: “We are last in the table, zero goals.

“We can’t go deeper than we are right now – on Saturday we have nothing to lose and everything to win.

“We’re rock bottom so the only thing we can do is become better. Hopefully you can get this tension out of your body when you play.”

Those comments from Thelin are likely something he has also said to his players in their current plight in an attempt to get the aforementioned tension out of their play. A psychological tool.

But with some supporters already (perhaps prematurely) worrying about a bottom-six battle and relegation fight following the brutal start to the campaign, were those words ill-chosen?

What Jimmy Thelin had to say after Aberdeen’s midweek Tannadice defeat

10.55am: I wrote in my post-match talking points, following Aberdeen’s loss to Dundee United, I didn’t feel the tactical “adjustments” manager Jimmy Thelin had talked about pre-match had resulted in any visible, fluid/defined strategy to hurt the home side on the park.

After the defeat, Thelin himself – as well as talking about the pain of the current fractious relationship between him, his staff and the players with their disillusioned supporters – said he felt his team were too “stiff” at Tannadice.

His opinion was the tension and pressure to start getting results had affected their play.

He said: “When you see the team playing today, some parts when we have nothing to lose in the end, some players (were) stepping out and showing more and we started creating more.

“But in the beginning we were quite stiff as a team.

“You see Stuart Armstrong today – this experience. He wants the ball. He missed some passes, but he wants to take the ball again and find this composure as a player.”

Thelin added: “Playing with that composure is really important and that’s why I have to take the pressure off the players and take responsibility and play with the qualities they have as individuals as a team.

“We expected a much better performance today and now we have some more days. When we play football we have to find the rhythm of the game.”

Aberdeen’s awful stats – with potential further UGLY addition this Saturday

10.48am: It was quite a grim evening on Tayside on Tuesday as Aberdeen went down 2-0 away at Dundee United.

We went from another lost-looking, insipid early-season display, to the latest instalment of ” Red Army boos the team and staff at full-time”, to a post-match press conference where we probably saw the most frustrated Jimmy Thelin we’ve ever had since his arrival at the club last summer.

The latest loss further expanded the litany of terrible statistics around Thelin’s Dons to include “worst top-flight start since Ebbe Skovdahl’s Aberdeen in 1999”.

I’ve been, somewhat masochistically, keeping a bad stats cheat sheet saved in my emails. Here they are as things stand:

Five league wins in 32 games.

Six wins (all competitions) in 41 fixtures.

Won away just TWICE against the current roster of Premiership sides since November 2024 (Dundee both times, with the most recent victory over the Dees on February 15).

Aberdeen’s last goal in the Premiership was former loanee Jeppe Okkels against United on May 17 – with no goals in five games all comps to this point.

The last league win was against Hibs at Pittodrie on April 26.

The last league away win was at relegated Ross County on April 5.

On the last stat, eagle-eyed readers might have realised, should Aberdeen fail to beat Motherwell on Saturday at Fir Park, they will – inclusive of the summer break, of course – have gone a full SIX MONTHS without a Premiership away victory (as next weekend’s home game v Dundee is scheduled for Sunday due to the Dons’ European commitments).

