Richard Gordon: Aberdeen deserve to be bottom of the table after worrying start to the season

It has been another woeful week for the Dons, last weekend’s cup exit quickly followed by an insipid league performance which left them rooted to the foot of the Premiership table.

From what I saw, Dundee United were better in pretty much every department, had a vitality and controlled aggression Aberdeen were lacking, and thoroughly deserved to secure the points. Had their winning margin been even greater – and but for Dimitar Mitov it would have been – there could have been no complaints.

A season which promised so much, the whole city buoyed by events at Hampden Park on May 24, has already fallen flat, and despite a massive outlay, the team looks way off where it should be.

That was evident at Tannadice last Tuesday where the home side bossed the game, and having already seen every other team in the top flight, and had a chance to gauge where they all are, the Dons are certainly not in a false position.

They deserve to be bottom of the league.

The loss to Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup a few days earlier was a massive disappointment on every level.

Quite apart from the fact it extended the winless run, and the drought in front of goal, it was also a huge missed opportunity to give everyone at the club, and more importantly, the players, a much-needed injection of confidence.

With memories of the glorious Scottish Cup success fading fast, and further into the background with every morale-sapping defeat, the latest failure snatched away a trip to the national stadium for the fans, removing the potential of another joyous Hampden experience; something that would have sustained them through the coming weeks.

Now, neither they nor the squad have that incentive to work towards, and unless results pick up significantly, it is going to be a long, hard late autumn and winter until the Scottish Cup comes round.

What will be focusing the minds, of course, will be their position in the table, and even this early in the campaign, it is a perilous and worrying one.

After the loss at Tannadice, Jimmy Thelin said he felt the team had hit “rock bottom”, adding, “we can’t go deeper than we are right now”. Unfortunately, that remains to be seen.

Such a claim might have been made at various points between last November and the present time, a ten month stretch which has now garnered just five league wins in 32 attempts.

When Aberdeen last made such a risible start to a league campaign, it was not until the tenth fixture they finally won, the ridiculous 6-5 victory at Fir Park late in 1999.

That year, they kicked off the season with six straight blanks, and the task for the players this evening will be to avoid emulating that particular embarrassment.

If they fail to do so, if they lose again, the calls for the manager’s head will intensify yet further, and Dave Cormack will fast be approaching the point where he knows a big decision will have to be taken.

I have no doubt Dave wants to keep the Swede, that the last thing he wants is another sacking to add to his already lengthy list, but that will be determined by results, and if they do not improve, the chairman’s hand may well be forced.

All going well in Inverness

If the scores go their way this afternoon, Caley Thistle will be top of League One, despite starting the season with a five point deduction.

With just eight games played, that would be a remarkable achievement.

Even if it does not happen today, it will soon enough, and the Inverness side will go on to win the title by a distance.

They have had an outstanding start, only Stenhousemuir have breached their back line, and they have been scoring for fun.

New owner Alan Savage has been hailed a hero, and understandably so. Not only did he save the club, but he has provided manager Scott Kellacher with a squad that would cope comfortably in the Championship.

After a tortuous spell, everyone at the club must be relishing the turnaround, and it is wonderful to see them back in such a healthy position.