Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin vows to shoulder pressure of form crash to protect players

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he is ready to shoulder all the pressure of the club’s worst league start since 1999 to allow his players to “relax” as they bid to resurrect the season.

Thelin is ready to take on the weight of a nightmare run of form trat has seen the heat and criticism ramped up after recent losses.

Struggling Aberdeen are rock bottom of the Premiership and are yet to score in the league this term.

Thelin is willing to take the heat.

However the Swede warned he cannot do all the work and has warned his players must give their all to the extent they are so drained they can “hardly walk”.

And that must start against Motherwell away on Saturday.

Thelin shoulders pressure for slump

Thelin also confirmed regular talks with chairman Dave Cormack continued after the 2-0 midweek loss at Dundee United, but there has been no target he must deliver in the upcoming fixtures.

He said: “As a manager you take responsibility for results and the sporting side.

“You do that so that the players can relax and focus to be the best version of themselves that they can be.

“You can experience setbacks where things don’t always go the way you want but you have to fix the situation.

“As manager I am responsible for the outcomes.

“If you’re a manager you have to guide the players to take the next steps.

“So that they can just believe in their own abilities, and remember how they got to this level.

“I have a strong belief that we can turn this around.

“I’m pushing them and try to develop this group for the long term but we need the short term results.

“I have to be there to support them, but I can’t do the work for them.”

Aberdeen have taken only one point from the opening five Premiership matches this season.

Thelin demands effort until players ‘almost can’t walk after a game’

The league slump extends way back into last season with only five league wins in the last 32 Premiership matches.

This season the Dons have exited the Premier Sports Cup to Motherwell and failed to reach the Europa League.

Many frustrated fans booed Thelin and his players after another dismal defeat at Tannadice on Tuesday.

In a poll of Press and Journal readers 70% said Aberdeen should back the manager.

Thelin said: “We talked about this yesterday and it was just to understand that the fans are there to support the players.

“Our job is that our fans must feel that we almost can’t walk after a game, we are so drained and so tired that they can see that we give everything.

“They should never doubt our ambition to give everything for them when we play in the games.

“I told the players our fans are always loud, always supportive so we have to run our shirts off when we’re playing for them on the pitch.

“I think this club is still growing, and it means so much for the fans and the supporters in this city.

“So it is a big responsibility, and I take it on my shoulders.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board sanctioned a major squad restructure during the summer transfer window.

Discussions with chairman Cormack

Thelin signed 13 players with almost £2 million in transfer fees.

However the new-look squad has yet to deliver with only one win in nine games this season, against lower league Morton in the Premier Sports Cup.

Asked if he has been given a target to deliver over the next few games by chairman Cormack, the Dons boss said: “No, we just focus on the games ahead of us.

“It’s a lot of noise and you have to respect that because we haven’t delivered the results we expected ourselves.

“So of course the frustration, discussions, everything outside is accelerating these moments.

“So you have to be stable and you have to focus on the right things.

“We don’t have to think about this and this, we focus just on what we need to do now to be better the next training and the next game.”

Aberdeen have a revenge mission on Saturday against Motherwell who knocked them out of the Premier Sports Cup at the quarter-final stage.

‘What Aberdeen football club stands for’

Then next week they kick-off the Conference League campaign when facing Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Thelin believes his attempts to shoulder the pressure, and shield his players from the weight of criticism, is working.

The proof will be in the upcoming games.

He said; “Everybody is so focused on the right path and what we need to do.

“Now we need to show it.

“It is very clear why the pressure is there.

“However, I feel that the players are not reacting badly to that pressure.

“They want to go out now and show our fans that it’s clear for everyone what Aberdeen football stands for.”