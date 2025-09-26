Aberdeen have quality and character to salvage the season, says full-back Alexander Jensen

Defender Alexander Jensen insists the players have the quality and the character to haul Aberdeen out of their nosedive in form.

The Dons are in the midst of a damaging winless run that has left boss Jimmy Thelin’s side rock bottom of the Premiership table, with no goals scored.

Despite a summer transfer window rebuild the Dons have also failed to reach the Europa League and crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup to Motherwell.

Jensen says those setbacks have not dented the belief within the squad that they can turn around the season.

Aberdeen will bid to resurrect a faltering campaign when facing Motherwell away in the Premiership on Saturday.

Jensen said: “We have that mentality and ability to turn it around.

“There is absolutely a strong belief we can do that.

“Now we just have to keep going and show that on the football pitch.

“We have not performed as well as we wanted to so it is up to myself and the rest of the players to change that.

“It starts with the team having to perform but to do that we also have to deliver with our individual performances, by winning one v ones and duels.

“We believe we can turn it around, and do it together.”

Aberdeen slumped to a 2-0 loss to Dundee United earlier this week to remain rooted at the foot of the table.

‘Fine margins’ costing Aberdeen

However Stuart Armstrong hit the crossbar with a 25-yard shot at Tannadice.

In recent games the woodwork has also denied the Reds that first league goal.

Jensen said: “It is fine margins, we just have to get those margins over to our side.

“But it’s also small little details that we can adjust and do better.

“Hopefully we can get the margins on our side.

“We know from last week how Motherwell want to play and their style.

“And we will be well prepared.”

Jensen was signed for £545,000 in January on a four-year deal from Swedish Allsvenskan outfit Brommapojkarna.

Jensen discusses pressure of slump

He won the Scottish Cup within months of arriving, starting the final win against Celtic at Hampden in May.

Now he is experiencing the flip side, with Aberdeen propping up the table.

Aberdeen boss Thelin recently said he will shoulder the pressure of criticism amid the winless slump in a bid to protect his players.

Jensen says the majority of the pressure comes from his own high demands of himself.

The 24-year-old said: “I think it’s more the pressure from myself to go out and make a good performance.

“Of course, we are aware that everybody wants to win, and we want this as bad as everyone else.

“So it’s more from the inside, that we have to win now, and we have to do good to win.”

Aberdeen have failed to score in the Premiership with the league goal drought extending five matches.

Working on rediscovering attacking edge

Last season Jensen was an attacking force driving down the right-flank and delivering dangerous crosses into the box.

That attacking edge, as with the rest of the Dons, has not been so potent this season… yet.

Jensen said: “Maybe there can be something about it that I don’t know.

“We are trying our best to go forward as much as we can and do our best.

“Of course, everyone has to do better, myself included.

“I think it’s a matter of time before it will come again.

“And, of course, it has not been like that when you haven’t won in five games.

“Everyone wants to do better.”

For Jensen the proof Aberdeen will turn a corner and kick-start the season can be seen every day during training at Cormack Park.

It is just a case of transmitting the quality to games.

He said: “We have the belief that we are a good football team and we can go out and win and deliver a great performance.

“That belief comes when we see each other training and we know we are good footballers.

“Now we just have to focus on the next game, and do it in that.”