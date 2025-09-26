Aberdeen have quality and character to salvage the season, says full-back Alexander Jensen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen have quality and character to salvage the season, says full-back Alexander Jensen

Aberdeen full-back Alexander Jenson also addresses the recent lack of cutting edge from the Dons who are yet to score a league goal this season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen is dejected after the 2-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadcie.
Defender Alexander Jensen insists the players have the quality and the character to haul Aberdeen out of their nosedive in form.

The Dons are in the midst of a damaging winless run that has left boss Jimmy Thelin’s side rock bottom of the Premiership table, with no goals scored.

Despite a summer transfer window rebuild the Dons have also failed to reach the Europa League and crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup to Motherwell.

Jensen says those setbacks have not dented the belief within the squad that they can turn around the season.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin walks off the pitch with summer signings Jesper Karlsson (l) Stuart Armstrong (r) after the 2-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen will bid to resurrect a faltering campaign when facing Motherwell away in the Premiership on Saturday.

Jensen said: “We have that mentality and ability to turn it around.

“There is absolutely a strong belief we can do that.

“Now we just have to keep going and show that on the football pitch.

“We have not performed as well as we wanted to so it is up to myself and the rest of the players to change that.

Aberdeen had coach Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS.
“It starts with the team having to perform but to do that we also have to deliver with our individual performances, by winning one v ones and duels.

“We believe we can turn it around, and do it together.”

Aberdeen slumped to a 2-0 loss to Dundee United earlier this week to remain rooted at the foot of the table.

‘Fine margins’ costing Aberdeen

However Stuart Armstrong hit the crossbar with a 25-yard shot at Tannadice.

In recent games the woodwork has also denied the Reds that first league goal.

Jensen said: “It is fine margins, we just have to get those margins over to our side.

“But it’s also small little details that we can adjust and do better.

“Hopefully we can get the margins on our side.

“We know from last week how Motherwell want to play and their style.

“And we will be well prepared.”

Jensen was signed for £545,000 in January on a four-year deal from Swedish Allsvenskan outfit Brommapojkarna.

Jensen discusses pressure of slump

He won the Scottish Cup within months of arriving, starting the final win against Celtic at Hampden in May.

Now he is experiencing the flip side, with Aberdeen propping up the table.

Aberdeen boss Thelin recently said he will shoulder the pressure of criticism amid the winless slump in a bid to protect his players.

Aberdeen head coach Jimmy Thelin and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin at Tannadice ahead of Tuesday's Scottish Premiership game. Image: SNS.
Jensen says the majority of the pressure comes from his own high demands of himself.

The 24-year-old said: “I think it’s more the pressure from myself to go out and make a good performance.

“Of course, we are aware that everybody wants to win, and we want this as bad as everyone else.

“So it’s more from the inside, that we have to win now, and we have to do good to win.”

Aberdeen have failed to score in the Premiership with the league goal drought extending five matches.

Working on rediscovering attacking edge

Last season Jensen was an attacking force driving down the right-flank and delivering dangerous crosses into the box.

That attacking edge, as with the rest of the Dons, has not been so potent this season… yet.

Alexander Jensen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
Jensen said: “Maybe there can be something about it that I don’t know.

“We are trying our best to go forward as much as we can and do our best.

“Of course, everyone has to do better, myself included.

“I think it’s a matter of time before it will come again.

“And, of course, it has not been like that when you haven’t won in five games.

“Everyone wants to do better.”

For Jensen the proof Aberdeen will turn a corner and kick-start the season can be seen every day during training at Cormack Park.

It is just a case of transmitting the quality to games.

He said: “We have the belief that we are a good football team and we can go out and win and deliver a great performance.

“That belief comes when we see each other training and we know we are good footballers.

“Now we just have to focus on the next game, and do it in that.”

