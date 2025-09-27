Motherwell 2-0 Aberdeen: Three talking points as Jimmy Thelin changes formation but worst league start since 1999 continues

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin changed starting formation for the first time in a Premiership match but a horror final few minutes continued the worst league start since 1999.

Aberdeen were on course for a 0-0 draw until a disastrous mistake from Dimitar Mitov in injury time gifted Motherwell a dramatic late winner.

Bulgarian international Mitov fumbled a harmless Johnny Koutroumbis shot and let it slip through him in the 92nd minute.

Then in the 97th minute Motherwell were awarded a penalty when Alfie Dorrington fouled Esapa Osong.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos converted to pile the pressure on boss Thelin.

The struggling Dons have now failed to win any of their opening six Premiership matches and are rock bottom of the league table with one point – and no goals scored.

The late capitulation obliterated any positivity from Thelin’s formation change and an improved performance – for 92 minutes!

The harsh reality is the Dons are propping up the table, 15 points behind leaders Hearts after only six games.

It is an unacceptable position for a team so expensively strengthened over the transfer window and the pressure will inevitably mount on Thelin.

Prior to the trip to Motherwell, Thelin’s team already had the ignominy of the worst start to a league campaign by an Aberdeen team since the 1999-2000 season under Ebbe Skovdahl.

Thelin’s side also crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup to Motherwell at the quarter-final stage and failed to reach the Europa League.

Aberdeen lost their final four league games of last season and have won only five of 33 Premiership fixtures since November.

In the aftermath of the chastening 2-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice Thelin said the Dons are “rock bottom” and “can’t go deeper”.

A disastrous final five minutes plummeted the Dons deeper.

Next up is a Conference League opener against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

Rare change of formation by Thelin

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin changed formation from his preferred 4-2-3-1 for the first time in a Premiership match since arriving at Pittodrie last summer.

Thelin switched to a 3-4-2-1 with a back three of Kristers Tobers, Jack Milne and Mats Knoester.

The formation change certainly brought more balance to the team and also an increased attacking edge.

Aberdeen players looked organised and comfortable in the formation.

However any positivity from the formation change was blown away by the shocking finale to the match as the Dons collapsed.

In the previous 59 matches in all competitions Thelin had changed from the 4-2-3-1 only once, in the Scottish Cup final win over Celtic at Hampden in May.

Thelin adopted a 5-3-2 in the final and secured Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup win since 1990.

With the pressure on to end the Premiership winless slump Thelin made a rare formation shuffle.

Full-backs Nicky Devlin and Emmanuel Gyamfi played in a more advanced role to make a midfield four also consisting Ante Palaversa and Graeme Shinnie.

Devlin and Gyamfi hugged the touchline when the Reds were in possession to give Thelin’s side width.

It essentially became five at the back when Motherwell were in possession, with Devlin and Gyamfi dropping back to bolster and stretch the back-line.

The radical tactical switch was in an attempt fix the imbalance in the team and struggles to flood players into the opponent’s box when in possession and attacking.

Thelin wanted to retain the team’s “attacking identity”.

However that identity has failed to register a single league goal and the Dons collapsed at the end.

The wait for a goal continues

Aberdeen’s long wait for a Premiership goal continues as it is now six league matches since Jimmy Thelin’s side scored in the league.

It is now 615 agonising minutes since Aberdeen last scored in the Premiership, when Jeppe Okkels netted in a 2-1 loss at Dundee United in May.

This shocking scoring drought is not a one off as the Dons failed to score in six successive top-flight matches in February 2021.

Aberdeen began positively in the hunt for that elusive Premiership goal when Kevin Nisbet came close to netting after only 35 seconds.

Gyamfi’s cross from the left picked out Nisbet but the striker’s close range header was superbly tipped over the bar by keeper Calum Ward.

Efforts from Nisbet and Jesper Karlsson in a positive opening 15 minutes forced saves by the Well keeper.

In the 44th minute Devlin went close with a header that was cleared off the line by Elliot Watt.

The lack of cutting edge in attack was summed up in the second half when both Adil Aouchiche and Marko Lazetic were played through on goal.

Both were frozen by hesitation and failed to take the chances.

Kristers Tobers returns from injury

Latvian international captain Kristers Tobers returned from injury when starting for his first appearance in Thelin’s team this season.

Tobers stepped up his rehabilitation from injury when starting in for the Dons B side in a Challenge Cup tie at Forfar on Tuesday.

He came through the tie unscathed and was pitched straight into the starting line-up at Fir Park for his first appearance since the Scottish Cup final win in May.

Tobers’ return was one of six changes from the starting XI that lost 2-0 at Dundee United.

Adil Aouchiche, Ante Palaversa, Jack Milne, Graeme Shinnie and Nicky Devlin, back from suspension, returned to the starting XI.

Alfie Dorrington, Alexander Jensen, Nicolas Milanovic and Sivert Heltne Nilsen dropped to the bench.

Summer signing Stuart Armstrong and Dante Polvara were not in the squad.

Playing on the right of the back three Tobers delivered a rock solid performance on his return.

Tobers was substituted off in the 61st minute.

The Latvian had a 100% tackle return rate and made three clearances.

He won two out of three duels and had an 88% pass accuracy (22 from 25 passes).

Tobers had been substituted off long before the disastrous late capitulation.

ABERDEEN (3-4-2-1): Mitov 5; Tobers 7 (Jensen 61), Milne 6, Knoester 4 (Dorrington 46); Devlin 6, Palaversa 5, Shinnie 6 (Clarkson 61) , Gyamfi 4 (Keskinen 46); Aochiche 5, Karlsson 6; Nisbet 6 (Lazetic 80).

Subs not used: Suman, Nilsen, Milanovic, Bilalovic

MOTHERWEL (4-2-3-1): Ward 6; O’Donnell 6 (Koutroumbis 74), Gordon 7, Welsh 6 (Balmer 94) Longelo 7; Fadinger 6, Watt 7; Maswanhise 6, Said 6 (Halliday 94), Charles-Cook 6 (Osong 85); Stamatelopoulos 6.

Subs not used: Oxborough, Priestman, Ross, McAllister, McColm

Referee: Ryan Lee

Man-of-the-Match: Liam Gordon (Motherwell)