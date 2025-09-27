Aberdeen boss addresses question about his future as Premiership winless slump continues with 2-0 loss at Motherwell

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he does not fear for his future as a six game winless start to the Premiership season has the Dons rock bottom of the table.

The Reds’ disastrous start to the league campaign continued when conceding two dramatic stoppage time goals to lose 2-0 at Motherwell.

Thelin’s struggling side have taken only one point from 18 and are still yet to score in the league this season.

It is now 615 minutes since the goal-shy Dons last scored in the Premiership, in a 2-1 loss at Dundee United in May.

Another defeat piles the pressure on Scottish Cup winning manager Thelin.

Asked if he feared for his future, Thelin said: “I don’t fear for my position.

“You can’t be afraid in this job.

“You have to be strong and have the belief and energy to do the job every day.

“It’s my responsibility to turn this around and that will be the case as long as I manage this club.

“You can’t be afraid of what might happen – you have to be strong and do your job.

“Of course the result was 2-0 but I believe today the fans saw a real team effort.”

Thelin expensively rebuilt the squad in the summer transfer window with 13 new signings – but the problems continue.

Thelin’s relationship with the board

Aberdeen have won only five of their last 33 Premiership games stretching back to November last year.

Asked if he was confident chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board believe he can turn it around, Thelin said: “I never think about this kind of things.

“Because it’s some things I never can control.

“I have always tried to talk with them daily so we know what where we are and have honest conversations.

“I have a strong conviction we can turn this around.”

Thelin changed formation in the Premiership for the first time for the game against Motherwell.

In the previous 44 league matches he has overseen, the Reds gaffer went with a 4-2-3-1 .

He went with a 3-4-2-1 against Motherwell.

Thelin had previously only changed his formation once, when going to a 5-3-2 in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic at Hampden in May.

Aberdeen suffered a disastrous late capitulation at Fir Park when conceding twice in stoppage time to pile the pressure on Thelin.

Thelin praises performance, but result was a ‘big hit for everyone’

The pain started when keeper Dimitar Mitov fumbled a harmless shot from Johnny Koutroumbis which squirmed beyond him and into the net in the 93rd minute.

It went from bad to worse when referee Ryan Lee was called to the monitor by VAR after Esapa Osong was felled by Alfie Dorrington.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos converted the resultant penalty.

It was a cruel blow for the Dons who showed signs of improvement from recent defeats – until the late collapse.

Thelin said: “I said after the loss to Dundee United the effort, competing for 50-50 duels and competing to arrive in the box and score was not good enough so far in the season.

“I think the fans feel the effort and energy was back as was how we defend as a team and arrive in the box.

“We did a lot of good things today performance wise but the result was 2-0.

“To lose is really tough, a big hit for everyone when we put so much effort in.

“We deserved not to lose this game, and if we were lucky we could have won it.

“Now we have to build on this energy and be super strong.

“Performance-wise it was much better but still we get a 2-0 loss so we have to try to build on this and keep our head high.

“The fans can feel the connection with the team again that they are running and fighting for them again.

“All the players did that so it is really, really tough to lose the game.”

Mitov’s blunder was the catalyst for a disastrous end to the match at Fir Park for the Dons.

Thelin refused to single out the keeper for the loss.

He said: “We always lose and win as a collective.

“Things happen in football. You can’t talk about one player.”