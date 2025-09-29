EXCLUSIVE: Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Serhii Palkin on facing Aberdeen and how his club’s ‘unbreakable spirit’ is being turned into a movie

Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive officer Serhii Palkin insists his club would not survive without the regular income generated from competing in Europe.

That is why the Ukraine club will be fuelled by more than a need for points when they get their Conference League campaign under way at Aberdeen on Thursday.

Palkin said: “European football is not only a vital competition for us — it is also a showcase for our players and a major source of revenue.

“Without Europe, our survival would be almost impossible.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has had a devastating impact on infrastructure in the country and left clubs having to revise their operating models just to survive.

Shakhtar Donetsk are no different, but Palkin, who has been CEO of the club since 2004, is proud of how his club has continued to navigate the significant challenges it faces.

He said: “Our primary revenue streams include UEFA prize money, player transfers, and other core sources.

“Since April 2022, we have generated over $400 million (£298 million) in revenue, ensuring financial stability and maintaining a balanced position despite the ongoing crisis.”

How Shakhtar became football nomads

The war in Ukraine has fundamentally changed the way of life for its people.

Sadly for Donetsk, Russia’s presence in Ukraine has fundamentally shifted the club for more than a decade with occupation and annexation of Crimea from Ukraine followed by war breaking out in the eastern Donbas region against Ukraine’s military in 2014.

The conflict forced the club to leave its home city and Shakhtar have been football nomads since.

They have not been able to play at their home, Donbas Arena, which was located in the conflict zone, nor use their training ground.

The fallout, both domestically and in European competition, has been incalculable.

Palkin said: “Our life changed completely in 2014. We lost our home city, our stadium, and the close connection with fans who regularly filled our stands.

“Since 2014, we have been forced to play our UEFA home matches in seven different stadiums across Ukraine and Europe.

“There is no other club in Europe that has endured such circumstances.”

Ukraine club had to rebuild from scratch overnight

The escalation from Russia in 2022 brought further upheaval, leading to a near cataclysmic event for the club.

FIFA invoked the ‘Annex 7’ amendment, a ruling which meant foreign players and coaches in Ukraine or Russia had the ability to suspend their contracts and continue their careers in a safe country.

Shakhtar appealed the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport but CAS ruled in FIFA’s favour, leading to an exodus of players and manager Roberto De Zerbi.

For the club, it was literally going back to square one in an instant on the eve of the 2022-23 campaign.

Palkin said: “Due to FIFA’s special regulations, we lost around 15 players overnight.

“When football was restored in Ukraine, we essentially had to start from scratch and assemble a new team.

“It was a very difficult process, but we still managed to perform decently in the UEFA Champions League and went on to win the Ukrainian championship — arguably the most difficult and symbolic title in the history of Ukrainian football.”

Today, the challenges remain not only significant but taxing.

Municipal Henryk Reyman’s Stadium in Krakow, Poland, will be where Donetsk will play their Conference League home matches.

Palkin added: “The main challenge is the absence of a permanent home stadium. Imagine for the past 11 years we have played in different arenas and cities.

“Beyond that, logistics are extremely difficult: sometimes it takes days, not hours, to reach away European matches, which is enormously exhausting for players and staff.

“And all of this is happening during wartime, when people in our country are fighting and dying for independence.

“These realities make our work and our life extremely challenging.”

CEO Palkin hails club’s ‘unbreakable spirit’

Despite being a club without a home, Palkin insists Shakhtar Donetsk retains an unyielding fortitude in the face of the significant challenges.

He said: “Our philosophy and DNA are built on an unbreakable spirit. We have learned to survive and overcome extraordinary challenges.

“Shakhtar is a well-known and respected club in Europe and globally, which allows us to continue attracting talented players.

“The recent case of the Brazilian player Kevin (who was sold to Fulham) is proof; players who choose Shakhtar know they are on the right path in their international careers.

“Shakhtar has long been a springboard to the top leagues and the highest levels of football.”

It should come as no surprise this tale could be written by a Hollywood scriptwriter.

Palkin is proud that his club’s remarkable story could reach the big screen.

He said: “Our story has attracted the attention of filmmakers because it is both authentic and unique — it has all the elements of a powerful film.

“We have recently started working with Oscar-nominated writers Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson on the script, which we believe will be turned into a world-class movie.”

With so much happening off the pitch and behind the scenes, it’s easy to forget the club’s true focus is on matters on the field.

A first visit to Pittodrie beckons on Thursday for Donetsk and it is a journey the CEO and his squad are looking forward to with eager anticipation.

He said: “We expect an exciting and competitive game for both sides, and we hope for a positive result for Shakhtar.”