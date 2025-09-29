Aberdeen fan view: It never rains but it pours for the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: It never rains but it pours for the Dons

Chris Crighton reflects on injury-time woe for Jimmy Thelin's side at Motherwell on Saturday.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov looks dejected as John Koutroumbis scores to make it 1-0 .
Image: SNS
By Chris Crighton

As Aberdeen traipsed soggily from the field on Saturday night, drenched in precipitation and soaked in misfortune, they will have been painfully aware that it never rains, but it pours.

For a side with relatively lofty ambitions, it seems perverse to describe a 2-0 defeat which consigns them to enter October cut far adrift at the foot of the table without a single league goal as encouraging.

So little of promise have they had to cling onto this season, though, this did feel like the first small step in the right direction.

A change in formation brought immediately obvious improvement among the Dons’ attacking group.

Inside a minute they had created their best chance of the campaign thanks to the better areas allocated to Jesper Karlsson, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kevin Nisbet.

Out of possession, too, the new shape was more suited to the first lines of defence, the front three and central two maintaining a far more defined polygon as they hunted in a pack to recover early ball.

The back line also looked much more comfortable than at any stage this season, with better starting positions and distances allowing them to defend with relative comfort for 91 minutes without ever being exposed.

Aberdeen unravelled in injury-time

But as time ticks on and jeopardy grows greater, organisation begins to take a back seat to confidence, and that is an area in which Aberdeen are currently majorly lacking.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss to Motherwell. I
Image: SNS

Both Topi Keskinen and Marko Lazetic arguably took the wrong option when a cool pass might have given a teammate a late winner, before the juddering shock of Dimitar Mitov’s fatal, irrecoverable mistake turned what could have been a relieving victory into yet another punishing loss.

There were some things to hold onto here. Whether they are mere straws bobbing on the floodwaters remains to be seen.

Conversation