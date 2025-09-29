Aberdeen fan view: It never rains but it pours for the Dons

As Aberdeen traipsed soggily from the field on Saturday night, drenched in precipitation and soaked in misfortune, they will have been painfully aware that it never rains, but it pours.

For a side with relatively lofty ambitions, it seems perverse to describe a 2-0 defeat which consigns them to enter October cut far adrift at the foot of the table without a single league goal as encouraging.

So little of promise have they had to cling onto this season, though, this did feel like the first small step in the right direction.

A change in formation brought immediately obvious improvement among the Dons’ attacking group.

Inside a minute they had created their best chance of the campaign thanks to the better areas allocated to Jesper Karlsson, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kevin Nisbet.

Out of possession, too, the new shape was more suited to the first lines of defence, the front three and central two maintaining a far more defined polygon as they hunted in a pack to recover early ball.

The back line also looked much more comfortable than at any stage this season, with better starting positions and distances allowing them to defend with relative comfort for 91 minutes without ever being exposed.

Aberdeen unravelled in injury-time

But as time ticks on and jeopardy grows greater, organisation begins to take a back seat to confidence, and that is an area in which Aberdeen are currently majorly lacking.

Both Topi Keskinen and Marko Lazetic arguably took the wrong option when a cool pass might have given a teammate a late winner, before the juddering shock of Dimitar Mitov’s fatal, irrecoverable mistake turned what could have been a relieving victory into yet another punishing loss.

There were some things to hold onto here. Whether they are mere straws bobbing on the floodwaters remains to be seen.