Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin open to formation switch for Uefa Conference League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin open to formation switch for Uefa Conference League

Fitness update on Aberdeen midfielder Stuart Armstrong also delivered ahead of the Conference League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk after the Scotland international was absent from the squad at Motherwell.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Motherwell.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 Premiership loss to Motherwell. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he will not hesitate switching formation again ahead of the Uefa Conference League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Thelin’s side begin their Conference League campaign against the Ukrainian club at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Shakhtar Donetsk have a formidable Euro pedigree and are regulars in the Champions League.

Currently top of the Ukrainian league Shakhtar Donetsk are unbeaten in 15 games this season and won 4-0 at the weekend.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss to Motherwell. I
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss to Motherwell. Image: SNS

In stark contrast the Dons are mired in a damaging winless slump and sit rock bottom of the Premiership table.

Thelin’s side have failed to win any of their opening six league fixtures, taking one point from a possible 18.

Thelin considers formation switch

Aberdeen are also the only team in British senior football yet to score in the league this season.

Thelin changed formation for only the second time as Aberdeen boss in the 2-0 loss at Motherwell at the weekend.

The only other occasion Thelin switched formation was in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic in May, when he went with a back five.

At Fir Park the Reds gaffer ditched his preferred 4-2-3-1 in favour of a 3-4-2-1 set-up.

Aberdeen were on course for a 0-0 draw but conceded twice in stoppage time to pile the pressure on Thelin.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin, Jack Milne and Leighton Clarkson look dejected as Motherwell's Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scores a penalty to make it 2-0.
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin, Jack Milne and Leighton Clarkson look dejected as Motherwell’s Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scores a penalty to make it 2-0. Image: SNS

Despite the loss there was enough positives for Thelin to consider using that formation again.

He said: “We want to be more compact and have more players central in the pitch so that we create better chances.

“I think the way we set up the team (at Motherwell) shows some positive things that we can use in the future also.”

Summer signing Stuart Armstrong was not in the squad for the league clash at Motherwell.

Stuart Armstrong availability update

The Scotland international was rested as a precautionary measure ahead of the clash with Shakhtar Donetsk due to a minor calf issue.

Armstong is expected to be available to face the Ukrainians.

In a disastrous start to the  season Aberdeen exited the Premier Sports Cup at the quarter-final stage to Motherwell.

They also failed to reach the Europa League, losing the play-off 5-2 on aggregate to Romanian club FCSB.

Aberdeen dropped down into the Conference League where they will also face AEK Athens (Greece), Strasbourg (France), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus), FC Noah (Armenia) and Sparta Prague (Czechia).

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov looks dejected as John Koutroumbis scores to make it 1-0 .
Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov looks dejected as John Koutroumbis scores to make it 1-0 . Image: SNS

The Dons now face a congested fixture list where they balance balance Euro league action with domestic commitments.

Thelin accepts he must find a way to resurrect the domestic campaign whilst also being competitive in Europe.

He said: “We have to focus on the positive things and do everything we can to push for the next game (Shakhtar Donetsk).

“It’s not easy to talk about positives right now because we have one point on the table and have scored zero goals.

“You can talk about the good (scoring) chances we have had this season, but the goals is still zero.

“However, we promised our fans that they should feel we are pushing so hard for them that they should feel a connection with the team again.

“That the players will run, fight, do the basic things and also play football.

“They did that against Motherwell as they didn’t hide.

“The players did everything they could to take some points back to Aberdeen.

“And that’s why I have this conviction that we’re going to turn it around.”

Conversation