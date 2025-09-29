Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin open to formation switch for Uefa Conference League

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he will not hesitate switching formation again ahead of the Uefa Conference League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Thelin’s side begin their Conference League campaign against the Ukrainian club at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Shakhtar Donetsk have a formidable Euro pedigree and are regulars in the Champions League.

Currently top of the Ukrainian league Shakhtar Donetsk are unbeaten in 15 games this season and won 4-0 at the weekend.

In stark contrast the Dons are mired in a damaging winless slump and sit rock bottom of the Premiership table.

Thelin’s side have failed to win any of their opening six league fixtures, taking one point from a possible 18.

Thelin considers formation switch

Aberdeen are also the only team in British senior football yet to score in the league this season.

Thelin changed formation for only the second time as Aberdeen boss in the 2-0 loss at Motherwell at the weekend.

The only other occasion Thelin switched formation was in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic in May, when he went with a back five.

At Fir Park the Reds gaffer ditched his preferred 4-2-3-1 in favour of a 3-4-2-1 set-up.

Aberdeen were on course for a 0-0 draw but conceded twice in stoppage time to pile the pressure on Thelin.

Despite the loss there was enough positives for Thelin to consider using that formation again.

He said: “We want to be more compact and have more players central in the pitch so that we create better chances.

“I think the way we set up the team (at Motherwell) shows some positive things that we can use in the future also.”

Summer signing Stuart Armstrong was not in the squad for the league clash at Motherwell.

Stuart Armstrong availability update

The Scotland international was rested as a precautionary measure ahead of the clash with Shakhtar Donetsk due to a minor calf issue.

Armstong is expected to be available to face the Ukrainians.

In a disastrous start to the season Aberdeen exited the Premier Sports Cup at the quarter-final stage to Motherwell.

They also failed to reach the Europa League, losing the play-off 5-2 on aggregate to Romanian club FCSB.

Aberdeen dropped down into the Conference League where they will also face AEK Athens (Greece), Strasbourg (France), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus), FC Noah (Armenia) and Sparta Prague (Czechia).

The Dons now face a congested fixture list where they balance balance Euro league action with domestic commitments.

Thelin accepts he must find a way to resurrect the domestic campaign whilst also being competitive in Europe.

He said: “We have to focus on the positive things and do everything we can to push for the next game (Shakhtar Donetsk).

“It’s not easy to talk about positives right now because we have one point on the table and have scored zero goals.

“You can talk about the good (scoring) chances we have had this season, but the goals is still zero.

“However, we promised our fans that they should feel we are pushing so hard for them that they should feel a connection with the team again.

“That the players will run, fight, do the basic things and also play football.

“They did that against Motherwell as they didn’t hide.

“The players did everything they could to take some points back to Aberdeen.

“And that’s why I have this conviction that we’re going to turn it around.”