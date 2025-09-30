WATCH: Is Shakhtar Donetsk tie Mission Impossible for Aberdeen?

Aberdeen will be hoping a change of focus can bring a change of fortune as the Dons turn their attention to the Uefa Conference League on Thursday.

Jimmy Thelin’s side remain rooted to the bottom of the table following a dramatic 2-0 defeat at Motherwell on Saturday.

Sports writers Paul Third and Sean Wallace look back on the injury-time collapse from Jimmy Thelin’s side at Fir Park in the loss which extends Aberdeen’s wait for a first league goal of the season.

They discuss the change of formation, return of Kristers Tobers, and goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov’s mistake at Fir Park.

The duo also ponder whether the formation and personnel will change again for Thursday’s big European tie against Shakhtar Donetsk, and assess the prospect of Thelin’s side shocking the visitors from Ukraine at Pittodrie.