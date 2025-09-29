Alexander Jensen lifts lid on Euro red card nightmare as he readies to cheer on Aberdeen from the stands against Shakhtar Donetsk

Defender Alexander Jensen watched in horror on an iPad in the away dressing room in Romania as Aberdeen failed to reach the Europa League.

Now he will cheer on the Dons against Shakhtar Donetsk from the stands at Pittodrie on Thursday, hoping to witness an explosive start to the Uefa Conference League campaign.

The right-back was left reeling when red carded for hand-ball following a VAR review in the Europa League play-off second leg against FCSB,

A penalty was also awarded which FCSB converted to go 1-0 up before eventually winning 3-0 in Bucharast, to triumph 5-2 on aggregate.

It was the first dismissal in Jensen’s career and the defender felt he had let his team-mates down.

The pain of failing to reach the Europa League was tempered by the safety net of parachuting down into the Conference League.

The 24-year-old said: “It was a tough one as it was the first red card in my career, and the first penalty (conceded).

“It was hard for the team as we had a feeling we could actually get something out of it as was we were well in the game.

“I had an iPad to see it (second half).

“When you get a red card and sent off at 0-0 in the first-half you feel like you have let your team down.

“I miss Shakhtar but I’ve moved on now and am looking forward.”

Having drawn 2-2 at Pittodrie in the first leg the Europa League clash play-off with FCSB was finely poised for the return in Bucharest.

Jensen addresses FCSB dismissal

However Aberdeen were hit with a hammer blow when Norwegian referee Espen Eskås sent off Jensen and awarded a penalty near half-time.

Following a VAR review Jensen was dismissed for hand-ball despite the ball being played backwards onto his hand from less than a yard away.

It was a second yellow card for the defender.

Jensen was in full running motion and the ball was played away from goal when it struck him, so it was not stopping a goal-scoring opportunity.

Jensen said: “I think I had to do better in the first move when the ball comes, so it shouldn’t be getting over me.

“That’s what I maybe could have done in that situation.

“So it would not have gotten into the penalty area.

“I don’t know the rules as good as him (referee) so I guess there are some rules saying that it’s a penalty and a yellow card.”

Jensen’s dismissal and the subsequent converted penalty was the pivotal turning point that extinguished Aberdeen’s Europa League dream.

Valuable European lessons learned

For the full-back it was a brutal lesson in how teams in European competition can punish errors.

Ukrainian league leaders Shakhtar Donetsk boast a formidable Euro pedigree and have beaten Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Champions League in recent years.

Jensen said: “I have learned that in Europe even though you’re in the game one small mistake will be punished because teams have that quality.

“I think every team we’re going to face will have that.

“So you have to be on your toes every minute of the game.

“That’s maybe what I will take from those two games.”

Jensen featured as a second half substitute in the 2-0 Premiership loss at Motherwell at the weekend.

Tough Uefa Conference League draw

He came off the bench on the hour mark to replace Kristers Tobers who returned to the team for the first time this season following injury.

Aberdeen are rock bottom of the Premiership table having failed to win any of their opening six league games.

The struggling Dons have also failed to score in the league this season.

Facing a side with the European pedigree of Shakhtar Donetsk is not the ideal scenario for an Aberdeen team clearly low on confidence.

The Reds landed a daunting draw in their first foray into the league phase of European competition.

They will also face AEK Athens, Sparta Prague, Strasbourg, Noah and AEK Larnaca.

However, Jensen hopes Aberdeen can shine against the Ukrainians on Thursday to lift some of the gloom surrounding the domestic form.

Jensen hopes he can, along with the fans, cheer on the Reds to a memorable Euro result under the lights at Pittodrie.

Although he would rather be playing!

Jensen said: “It is a tough draw as we face some tough teams.

“However it is going to be exciting to face them.

“It could be a special night against Shakhtar Donetsk and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ll be able to enjoy watching it… although I want to play much more than watch!”