Willie Miller: My Euro advice to Jimmy Thelin ahead of Uefa Conference League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk

The only player to lift TWO European trophies as captain of a Scottish club, Gothenburg Great Willie Miller, offers advice to struggling Aberdeen ahead of their Uefa Conference League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington looks dejected as Motherwell's Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scores a penalty to make it 2-0.
Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington looks dejected as Motherwell's Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scores a penalty to make it 2-0. Image: SNS
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen must block out the European reputation of Shakhtar Donetsk and face the Ukrainians with absolutely no fear.

The Dons kick-start their Uefa Conference League campaign with a home fixture against a Shakhtar Donetsk side that boasts a formidable Euro pedigree.

Currently top of the Ukrainian league, they have won against big-hitters like Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Champions League in recent years.

My advice to manager Jimmy Thelin and his players is do not go into this game with any thoughts about how good Shakhtar Donetsk may be.

Play to the top of your own capabilities individually and as a team.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov looks dejected as John Koutroumbis scores to make it 1-0 .
Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov looks dejected as John Koutroumbis scores to make it 1-0 . Image: SNS

Aberdeen have international players so they should be able to compete at Conference League level, particularly at Pittodrie.

Dons have a chance to repay fans’ backing

Facing Shakhtar Donetsk is a test, but Aberdeen must be focused on embracing that test and passing it.

It offers a huge opportunity for Aberdeen to turn the season around and give something back to the supporters.

The Dons are enduring a depressing Premiership winless slump but Pittodrie will still be packed and rocking on Thursday.

The supporters have been magnificent in recent seasons and that has continued despite the disappointing start to the campaign.

Facing Shakhtar Donetsk offers a chance for Aberdeen to give fans a bit of joy, hope and excitement.

Players should savour the differences between European and domestic football as it is a different game.

Motherwell's Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates scoring a penalty to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen.
Motherwell’s Apostolos Stamatelopoulos celebrates scoring a penalty to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

You have to play more with the head than the heart in European matches, that’s what I always felt as a player.

You come up against top quality and you must have a higher thought process.

Positives to be found for Aberdeen despite Motherwell defeat

Aberdeen go into the Conference League opener having failed to end the winless start to the Premiership campaign after losing 2-0 at Motherwell.

The defeat at Motherwell is depressing, being rock bottom of the Premiership is depressing and so is the failure to score any league goals.

Supporters are desperate for Aberdeen’s fortunes to turn.

Although another defeat there were positive signs and small shoots of recovery against Motherwell that things are beginning to change.

There is a glimmer of hope as it was the best Aberdeen have played in the Premiership this season, despite the loss.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss to Motherwell. I
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-0 loss to Motherwell. Image: SNS

I am not diminishing how dismal the situation is and how that will pile pressure on everybody at the club and depresses the fans.

However it too early in the season to start panicking as there were signs of recovery at Fir Park.

Thelin is trying everything to find a solution

It is not as if Thelin is not doing anything to rectify the winless run in the Premiership as he changed formation against Motherwell.

Thelin switched from his preferred 4-2-3-1 in favour of a 3-4-2-1.

He has to seriously consider using the 3-4-2-1 formation against Shakhtar Donetsk.

And that formation also has to be a serious contender for Thelin in further matches going forward.

There is no point tying yourself to one formation because it also depends on what your opposition do.

This season Hearts have played a number of different formations, and have also changed formation at half-time.

And the Tynecastle side are sitting top of the Premiership table under former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

They are top of the table but you just know McInnes is still searching for his best formation and best team.

Thelin needs to utilise a formation that suits the squad rather than a formation he is married to and wants to play all the time irrespective of the players he has.

Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup in May with three at the back.

And the Reds’ best Premiership performance of the season so far has been with three central defenders in the loss at Motherwell.

Thelin’s preference is clearly 4-2-3-1 but he should not be shackled to that.

The performance against Motherwell was good enough to secure at least a draw until keeper Dimitar Mitov made that unfortunate mistake for the first goal.

Aberdeen had chances to win against Motherwell.

However, there is no hiding from the brutal reality that sitting bottom of the league and another defeat is depressing for the fans and the club.

Welcome return for Kristers Tobers

It was a major boost for Aberdeen to welcome back Kristers Tobers after missing the start of the season due to injury.

Centre-back Tobers came in for his first appearance of the campaign when starting against Motherwell at the weekend.

His previous performance was when coming off the bench in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic at Hampden in May.

Tobers is Latvian international captain and a key player for Aberdeen.

His return further strengthens the options available to Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at centre-back.

Thelin already has Mats Knoester, Jack Milne, Alfie Dorrington and Gavin Molloy who all look more than capable.

The return of Tobers gives Thelin more fuel to consider playing three central defenders rather than two.

Aberdeen have centre-backs who are very strong both defensively and in terms of their build up play.

Centre-back is a strong part of the squad built by Thelin.

 

