Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Shakhtar Donetsk boss delivers ominous warning ahead of Conference League clash with Aberdeen

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Arda Turan issues goal demand as his side storm to the top of the Ukrainian league ahead of the Conference League opener with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Pedrinho of Shakhtar Donetsk celebrates score during the UEFA Europa League, first qualifying round, 1st leg, at Ilves Tampere in Finlan
Pedrinho of Shakhtar Donetsk celebrates score during the UEFA Europa League, first qualifying round, 1st leg, at Ilves Tampere in Finland. Image: Shutterstock

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Arda Turan warns his side have rediscovered their goal-scoring edge ahead of a Euro clash with Aberdeen.

The Dons kick-start their Uefa Conference League campaign with a Pittodrie fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

Turan’s side stormed to the top of the Ukrainian league at the weekend with an emphatic 4-0 win against FC Rukh Vynnyky.

Brazilian attacker Pedrinho netted a brace in the win, including a goal where he ran from his own penalty area before beating the keeper.

Vinicius Tobias from Shakhtar is in action against Anass Zaroury of Panathinaikos in the Uefa Europa League third qualifying round.
Vinicius Tobias from Shakhtar is in action against Anass Zaroury of Panathinaikos in the Uefa Europa League third qualifying round. Image: Shutterstock

Shakhtar Donetsk are unbeaten in 15 games this season.

However, former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star Turan admits they were struggling to convert chances, having 35 shots at goal in a recent match but only scoring once.

Attackers on a ‘different level’

Ahead of their trip to the Granite City, Shakhtar Donetsk have rediscovered their scoring edge.

Turan said: “We made some changes, mainly in the attacking phase, with the footballers who took to the pitch.

“I was genuinely pleased because I feel we returned to the settings that should be our default.

“This was truly the kind of play we should uphold.

“We could see just how much of a different level we are on when Pedrinho, Bondarenko and others effectively capitalise on one-on-one situations.

“When they break into the opponents’ penalty area and convert the chances we create.

“It was such a textbook example of how we should play.

“I sincerely hope we stay at the top of the league table, continue to maintain the same energy and emotion, and carry it into our upcoming matches.”

Shakhtar’s £14m wing star ruled out

Shakhtar Donetsk will be without star winger Alisson Santana as the Brazilian is ruled out after suffering a leg break earlier this month.

The 20-year-old transferred to Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this year in a €16 million (£14m) deal from Brazilian top flight club Atletico Mineiro.

He had pitched in with three goals and five assists in Europe this season.

Alisson Santana of Shakhtar Donetsk in action during the UEFA Conference League play-off against Servette FC.
Alisson Santana of Shakhtar Donetsk in action during the UEFA Conference League play-off against Servette FC. Image: Shutterstock

Turan said: “Looking back it somehow happened that we had 35 shots but only scored one goal in a previous match.

“Whereas today (against FC Rukh Vynnyky) our efficiency was much higher compared to those moments.

“We are following our football philosophy and showing our own style of play.”

 

