Ross County sign Aberdeen ace Ryan Duncan to complete second loan move of the day

Ross County have signed Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Duncan on loan until the end of the season – hours after bolstering their defence.

Duncan, 21, spent last season on loan in the Championship with Queen’s Park where he was managed by new Staggies No2 Callum Davidson, featuring 39 times.

The Scotland under-21 player returned to the Dons this summer and has made two KDM Evolution Trophy appearances for the Aberdeen B side, scoring in the 3-1 loss at Montrose.

Speaking about securing Duncan, County manager Tony Docherty said: “I’m delighted to bring Ryan Duncan to Ross County.

“Ryan is a young player but has good experience, having played over 35 times for Aberdeen in the Premiership and, most recently, last season at Queen’s Park in the Championship, making 39 appearances.

“Ryan will bring balance to the squad for us as well as good energy and mentality – I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him develop as a player while he improves the team.”

Earlier today, Falkirk full-back Sean Mackie joined County on loan, also until the end of the 2025-2026 campaign.

The 26-year-old, who has made 87 appearances for the Bairns, has been snapped up on a deal until the end of the season from the newly-promoted Premiership side.

Mackie, who has also played for Hibs, Dundee and Raith Rovers followed goalkeeper Trevor Carson, who is on loan from Dundee, and ex-Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser as the latest signing for Docherty.

Len O’Sullivan is the current holder of the left-back position, while Josh Reid is battling back from hamstring surgery recovery.

Boss Docherty said: “I’m delighted to bring Sean to the football club.

“He adds experience and knowledge of the Scottish Championship, having featured heavily and successfully in Falkirk’s title win last season, as well as being part of the Hibs team which won this division.

“He will bring competition to the left side of our defence, adding a real professionalism and consistency to the squad, as well as a top mentality.”

County, who are winless in the Championship this season, will be looking to get off the mark against Barry Robson’s Raith Rovers this Saturday.