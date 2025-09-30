Jesper Karlsson and Stuart Armstrong will boost Aberdeen’s Uefa Conference League campaign, says boss Jimmy Thelin

The Euro experience of summer signings Jesper Karlsson and Stuart Armstrong will be vital to Aberdeen’s Conference League campaign, says boss Jimmy Thelin.

On-loan Bologna winger Karlsson and Scotland international Armstrong were secured in a blockbuster 24-hour period as Thelin beefed up his squad for Europe.

Aberdeen face a daunting Conference League fixture schedule that begins with a home clash against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

Swedish international Karlsson, 27, arrived on a season-long loan from the Italian Serie A giants late on transfer deadline day.

Former Celtic and Southampton midfielder Armstrong, 33, was signed as a free agent on a two-year deal 24 hours after the window closed.

Armstrong was absent from the match-day squad for the 2-0 loss at Motherwell at the weekend as Aberdeen’s winless start to the season continued.

The midfielder was left out of the squad as a precautionary measure due to a niggling calf injury but is set to be fit to face Shakhtar Donetsk.

The experienced duo have racked up more than £20million in transfer fees during their careers – and a wealth of Euro matches.

During his time at Celtic Armstrong played in more than 30 European fixtures, primarily in the Champions League.

Thelin says experience is vital

He came up against Euro giants Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax and Manchester City.

Karlsson was a major star in the AZ Alkmaar that reached the Uefa Conference League semi-final in 2023.

He started for the Dutch club in the semi-final loss to eventual tournament winners West Ham.

Thelin said: “Experience is important at this level as it is all about how you manage games.

“Jesper and Stuart both have qualities that can help with that.

“They can also help other players to grow in Europe.

“Sometimes if you have players who have done the journey like Jesper and Stuart they can use that to help others grow.”

Aberdeen failed to reach the Europa League, losing the play-off 5-2 on aggregate to Romanian club FCSB.

Playing against European giants

That play-off defeat came before the arrival of Swedish international Karlsson and Armstrong.

Capped 53 times by Scotland, Armstrong started against eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi in a 2-0 Champions League loss to Barcelona in September 2016.

In the 2022-23 season Karlsson helped AZ Alkmaar progress from the Conference League second qualifying round to the semi-finals.

Karlsson scored a sensational long-range goal in a 2-1 win against Lazio to help AZ Alkmaar progress to the quarter-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

Thelin said: “The coaching staff is important but the role models on the pitch that have that experience is also vital.

“Players like Jesper and Stuart can transmit that experience to the younger players.

“They can find a good relationship there because the young players are hopefully also going to go on the same journey.

“There is a mix there with the quality they bring but also the experience of the journey they have done before.”

Karlsson and Armstrong were secured as part of a summer transfer window rebuild where Thelin signed 13 players.

Strengthening squad for Euro league

Thelin also delivered the transfer deadline day signing of Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet for £250,000 from Championship Millwall.

The Pittodrie board sanctioned an overhaul to build a squad capable of balancing Euro league and domestic commitments.

However, the Reds have suffered a disastrous start to the domestic campaign and are rock bottom of the Premiership having failed to win in their first six league games.

Aberdeen have also yet to score a goal in the Premiership this season.

Conference League action offers respite from the pressures of the Premiership, but they face an in-form Shakhtar Donetsk.

Shakhtar Donetsk won 4-0 at the weekend to move top of the Ukrainian league.

Three summer signings left out of Conference League squad

Three of the Dons’ summer signings were not named in Thelin’s 25-man squad for the Conference League.

Winger Kenan Bilalovic, midfielder Kjartan Mar Kjartansson and left-back Mitchel Frame were all left out.

Aberdeen paid £550,000 for Bilalovic, £250,000 for Frame and an undisclosed six-figure fee for Kjartansson.

Thelin said: “We have brought in these potential players for the long term.

“And now we’re working with the core players.

“Now we have to find this balance and the mix and also the performances to get out on the pitch.

“So we can get the results we need to keep this belief and trajectory for the long term to be a stable club in Europe.

“In November and December it is eight games per month more or less.

“So every player will be really important now to be fresh and help.

“Also we’re expecting that some players can make this step to be competitive in every game.

“That’s what we’re trying to build.

“A consistency and capacity to play more or less every game and change some players, not change the whole team.”