Sean Wallace: Aberdeen board and fans must hold their nerve on Jimmy Thelin despite form crash

Aberdeen supporters and the club’s board must hold their nerve despite Jimmy Thelin’s disastrous start to the season.

Languishing rock bottom of the Premiership with no wins and no goals scored after six league matches is an horrific look for the Dons.

When you factor in the failure to reach the Europa League and the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final exit it has been a damaging few months for Thelin.

The shock of the winless streak is amplified by the significant investment ploughed into a summer transfer window rebuild.

Thelin signed 13 players during the window but that new look team have woefully failed to build on the momentum of the Scottish Cup win in May.

The heat is understandably ramping up on Thelin to end the winless slump soon.

A wobble in the construction should not result in tearing it down.

Now is not the time to hit the panic button as the Reds’ hierarchy and fans have to retain faith as Thelin’s process was always billed as a three-year plan.

You don’t back out of a long-term project and jump back onto the managerial merry-go-round at the first wobble in the plan.

Granted it is a monumental wobble with the Reds only securing five wins from their previous 33 Premiership games stretching back to last season.

That cannot, and must not, be underplayed.

Let’s not sugar-coat it, that is relegation form.

However last season is gone and the Reds are only six games into the Premiership campaign – there is still plenty of time to save the season.

After delivering the greatest day for fans in more than three decades, Thelin surely has credit in the bank with the majority of supporters.

He continues to have the full backing of chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board.

Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and their fellow directors retain their support of Thelin in the bid to resurrect the season.

USA-based chairman Cormack is set to travel to the Granite City this week.

However that is not for showdown talks with Thelin.

Cormack has had the trip planned for weeks to attend the Conference League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Ahead of facing Shakhtar Donetsk there were green shoots of recovery, of sorts, in the performance against Motherwell at Fir Park at the weekend.

In a bid to stop the slump Thelin changed formation for only the second time in 60 matches as Aberdeen boss since arriving last summer.

On the other occasion he switched his from his preferred 4-2-3-1 was when going 5-3-2 in the Scottish Cup final.

That paid off gloriously as the Dons lifted the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Against Motherwell the Reds gaffer switched to a 3-4-2-1.

It didn’t have as dramatic, or winning, pay-off as the cup final switch as ultimately it was another league loss.

However there were positive sings as Aberdeen had more balance in that system and the players adapted to it well.

The 3-4-2-1 set up also brought more attacking threat alongside a defensive solidity.

Until a late capitulation sparked by keeper Dimitar Mitov’s uncharacteristic error.

In the previous Premiership matches Aberdeen had played like a team of strangers with no continuity, rhythm, balance or understanding.

Those much needed factors were present at Fir Park so there is a route ahead.

It was Aberdeen’s best performance of the season aside from the Uefa Europa League play-off games where they pushed FCSB, until Alexander Jensen’s red card in Romania.

Thelin cannot legislate for defensive errors made by his team in stoppage time against Motherwell.

Nor can he legislate for the inability to convert chances his new formation created.

Patience is the key and there is still time for that to pay off.

Threat of Ukrainian league leaders

Aberdeen face a tough introduction to European league action when facing Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons landed a nightmare draw and will also face Aberdeen will also face AEK Athens (Greece), Strasbourg (France), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus), Noah (Armenia) and Sparta Prague (Czechia).

Shakhtar Donetsk have a formidable Euro pedigree and are regularly in the Champions League where they have taken major scalps in recent years.

The Ukrainian club have won against Real Madrid, home and away, and Barcelona in the last five years.

They also travel to Pittodrie unbeaten over 90 minutes in all competitions this season.

Their only setback in that 15 game run came when losing to Greek side Panathinaikos in a penalty shoot-out in the Europa League third qualifying round.

Both ties were drawn 0-0.

Shakhtar Donetsk stormed to the top of the Ukrainian table at the weekend with a 4-0 win against FC Rukh Vynnyky.

They are formidable opponents but European nights under the lights at Pittodrie have previously delivered memorable results.

Aberdeen are huge underdogs for this match.

But every dog has it’s day.

If Aberdeen could shock Shakhtar Donetsk it could resurrect the season.

Ryan Duncan joins Ross County

Hopefully Aberdeen winger Ryan Duncan can secure regular game time during his loan spell at Championship Ross County.

A product of the Pittodrie youth system Duncan is at the stage of his career where he needs to regularly start games.