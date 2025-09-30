Referee criticised for showing three red cards to one team in Euro clash confirmed for Aberdeen’s Conference League match with Shakhtar Donetsk

A referee criticised for sending off three players from the same team in a Euro tie last year will be in charge of Aberdeen’s clash against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Dons begin their UEFA Conference League campaign against the Ukrainian league leaders at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Croatian referee Duje Strukan will be the man in the middle.

Last season Strukan was heavily criticised for showing three red cards to Śląsk Wroclaw in a Conference League third qualifying round second leg match against St Gallen (Switzerland).

Poland’s Minister of Sport and Tourism even slated the whistler in the aftermath of the game, writing on social media: “Śląsk played with eight (players) against 12.”

Having lost the first leg 2-0 Śląsk fell 1-0 behind in the return to trail 3-0 on aggregate.

They battled back to level with three quick-fire goals before half-time.

However, the drama was only just beginning as Śląsk were initially awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute.

After consulting VAR, referee Strukan not only revoked the decision but then sent off Aleks Petkov, showing a second yellow for simulation.

Polish side furious at three red cards

In extra-time Strukan awarded a penalty to St Gallen and there was a bust up with the players arguing and pushing each other after his decision.

For his part in the fracas Matías Nahuel was sent off.

St Gallen scored the penalty, but only after Śląsk’s keeper had saved, and Strukan ordered a retake as the keeper moved off his line too soon.

In the final minute, Śląsk’s Arnau Ortiz was tripped in the box but the referee waved off penalty appeals and sent off Ortiz for diving, with a second yellow.

After the match president of the Polish club Patryk Załęczny said they aimed to protest to UEFA.

Zaleczny said: “We are currently exploring all legal possibilities.

“However, I can already say with certainty that we will lodge a protest with UEFA about the ‘work’ of the referees, who did not control the events on the pitch and their decisions were questionable.”

Referee Strukan will be familiar to Aberdeen midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Strukan officiated Scotland’s 3-0 Euro 2024 qualifier win against Cyprus at Hampden in 2023.

Armstrong was booked in that match and Cyprus were reduced to 10 men with a red card in stoppage time.