Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Referee criticised for showing three red cards to one team in Euro clash confirmed for Aberdeen’s Conference League match with Shakhtar Donetsk

Croatian referee Duje Strukan was heavily criticised by Polish side Śląsk Wrocław after reducing them to eight men in a Conference League qualifier last season.

By Sean Wallace
Referee Duje Strukan (CRO) officiates during the UEFA Europa League between S.S. Lazio and P.F.C. Ludogorets at Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy in 2024. Image: Shutterstock
A referee criticised for sending off three players from the same team in a Euro tie last year will be in charge of Aberdeen’s clash against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Dons begin their UEFA Conference League campaign against the Ukrainian league leaders at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Croatian referee Duje Strukan will be the man in the middle.

Last season Strukan was heavily criticised for showing three red cards to Śląsk Wroclaw in a Conference League third qualifying round second leg match against St Gallen (Switzerland).

Poland’s Minister of Sport and Tourism even slated the whistler in the aftermath of the game, writing on social media: “Śląsk played with eight (players) against 12.”

Referee Duje Strukan of Croatia yellow cards Nicholas Ioannou of Cyprus at Hampden Park, in a Euro 2024 qualifier.
Having lost the first leg 2-0 Śląsk fell 1-0 behind in the return to trail 3-0 on aggregate.

They battled back to level with three quick-fire goals before half-time.

However, the drama was only just beginning as Śląsk were initially awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute.

After consulting VAR, referee Strukan not only revoked the decision but then sent off Aleks Petkov, showing a second yellow for simulation.

Polish side furious at three red cards

In extra-time Strukan awarded a penalty to St Gallen and there was a bust up with the players arguing and pushing each other after his decision.

For his part in the fracas Matías Nahuel was sent off.

St Gallen scored the penalty, but only after Śląsk’s keeper had saved, and Strukan ordered a retake as the keeper moved off his line too soon.

In the final minute, Śląsk’s Arnau Ortiz was tripped in the box but the referee waved off penalty appeals and sent off Ortiz for diving, with a second yellow.

After the match president of the Polish club Patryk Załęczny said they aimed to protest to UEFA.

Stuart Armstrong. in action for Scotland. Image: SNS

Zaleczny said: “We are currently exploring all legal possibilities.

“However, I can already say with certainty that we will lodge a protest with UEFA about the ‘work’ of the referees, who did not control the events on the pitch and their decisions were questionable.”

Referee Strukan will be familiar to Aberdeen midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Strukan officiated Scotland’s 3-0 Euro 2024 qualifier win against Cyprus at Hampden in 2023.

Armstrong was booked in that match and Cyprus were reduced to 10 men with a red card in stoppage time.

Conversation