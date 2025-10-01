Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet issues defiant Uefa Conference League message ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk clash

Striker Kevin Nisbet has warned Euro rivals Aberdeen are not in the Uefa Conference League to “make up the numbers”.

Summer signing Nisbet reckons the Reds landed one of the hardest possible draws in the league phase.

However despite Aberdeen languishing rock bottom of the Premiership the 28-year-old insists the Dons are ready for the challenge of European league action.

Aberdeen kick-start their Conference League campaign against Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Ukrainians Shakhtar Donetsk have a formidable pedigree in European competition and regularly compete in the Champions League.

In 2020-21 Shakhtar Donetsk beat 15-time European Champions Real Madrid home and away in the Champions League groups.

Five-time Champions League winners Barcelona were also beaten by the Ukrainians in the tournament in 2023.

Nisbet targets Conference League impact

Over the last decade Shakhtar Donetsk have beaten further Euro big-hitters such as Manchester City, Napoli and Roma.

Now they will come to Pittodrie to face a struggling Aberdeen team yet to win, or score, in the Premiership this season.

Nisbet said: “We are not just in the Conference League to make up the numbers.

“We are there to compete and try to finish as high as possible in the table.

“There are big names like Shaktar Donetsk and I think we got one of the hardest draws, if I’m honest.

“However, if you are going to go through you would rather have the harder games to test yourself and your team.

“As an individual and as a club on the European stage.

“Once we are start playing well in the Conference League and get a few wins it will show that we are actually meant to be there at that level.”

Aberdeen will also face AEK Athens (Greece), Strasbourg (France), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus), Noah (Armenia) and Sparta Prague (Czechia).

Nisbet’s Conference League target

In-form Shakhtar Donetsk stormed to the top of the Ukrainian league at the weekend with a 4-0 win and are unbeaten over 90 minutes this season.

Nisbet played a fundamental role in securing Euro league qualification whilst on loan at Pittodrie from Millwall last season.

He started the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic which secured Euro league qualification.

Scotland international Nisbet missed out on the Europa League play-off against FCSB as he had returned to Millwall.

Aberdeen lost 5-2 on aggregate to the Romanian club, with Nisbet watching live coverage of the games from his London home.

However on transfer deadline day he joined the Dons on a permanent deal for £250,000 from Millwall, signing a three-year contract.

He was named in Thelin’s 25-man squad for the Conference League, with the Uefa registration deadline only days after he returned to Pittodrie.

For Nisbet facing Shakhtar Donetsk will mark a milestone in his career, of playing in a Euro league for the first time.

Nisbet featured in the Conference League qualifiers with Hibs in 2021 where he faced Santa Coloma (Andorra), where he scored, and Rijeka (Croatia).

He said: “I have only played in the qualifiers with Hibs so the European league is a big factor.

“It is exciting for Aberdeen and we hope to go far in Europe.

“It is another one ticked off for me.

“The Conference League is good as it makes me test myself against European opposition.

“We know it is totally different to the way we play.”

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin signed 13 players during the summer transfer window to build a squad capable of balancing Euro league action and domestic commitments.

Stronger squad than last season, despite winless Premiership slump

During the 2023-24 season under manager Barry Robson the Dons played eight Euro games, two in the Europa League play-offs and six in the Conference League.

Aberdeen won only once on the Sunday immediately after a Thursday European fixture.

Already this season the Dons’ domestic form is a cause for concern, before the Euro league phase even begins.

Aberdeen have failed to win in the Premiership, or score, after six games.

Despite the concerning league form Nisbet reckons Thelin’s rebuilt squad is stronger than the one that secured Scottish Cup glory at Hampden.

And he is confident they will gel and begin to show their quality domestically and in Europe.

Nisbet said: “The league is our bread and butter and we know we need to take care of that.

“There was a lot of signings during the summer.

“You can see the quality, although we lost such as Shayden (Morris) who had a lot of pace.

“But we still have proper quality and still have pace.

“It is probably a better squad than it was last season.

“Now it is up to us to get the wins and start to build from there.

“We have a lot of games coming up before Christmas so everyone will need to stay fresh, fit and in the right mindset.”