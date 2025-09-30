Summer signing Stuart Armstrong ready to help Aberdeen’s Euro rookies in Uefa Conference League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Summer signing Stuart Armstrong ready to help Aberdeen’s Euro rookies in Uefa Conference League

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong has played more than 30 times in the Champions League and is ready to bring that experience to Aberdeen's Uefa Conference League campaign.

By Sean Wallace
Stuart Armstrong during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
Summer signing Stuart Armstong aims to calm the nerves of Aberdeen’s Euro rookies ahead of the Pittodrie clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Dons begin their Uefa Conference League campaign against the Ukrainians on Thursday.

Shakhtar Donetsk are Champions League regulars and have taken the scalps of Euro giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City in recent years.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has completely rebuilt the squad since arriving at the club last year, with 13 new signings secured this summer.

For many Aberdeen players, European league action and facing a team with the pedigree of Shakhtar Donetsk will be a new experience.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin walks off the pitch with summer signings Jesper Karlsson (l) Stuart Armstrong (r) after the 2-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock
Not for Armstrong who racked up more than 30 European matches during his trophy-laden spell at Celtic.

Helping ease nerves of Euro rookies

The 33-year-old has faced big-hitters like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Europe, primarily the Champions League groups.

And he aims to bring that experience to help stop anxiety creeping into younger Aberdeen players during the Conference League.

Armstrong was not in the match-day squad for the 2-0 loss at Motherwell at the weekend as the Dons’ winless start to the league season stretched to six games.

He was rested as a precautionary measure due to a calf issue but is set to be available to face Shakhtar Donetsk.

Aberdeen's Stuart Armstrong in action against Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.
Armstrong said: “I can bring my experience in general to the European campaign.

“It is a different format and different competition so maybe some of the younger players will be more anxious for that.

“However, in reality it’s just another game with opponents that you don’t really know.

“Sometimes I think that’s the key in big games, just to realise that.

“And just play your own game and get the best out of yourself that way.”

Aberdeen dropped into the Conference League after losing to Romanian club FCSB 5-2 on aggregate in the Europa League play-offs last month.

Armstrong on ‘toughest draw’

In the Conference League Aberdeen face away trips to AEK Athens (Greece), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) and Sparta Prague (Czechia).

They also play Strasbourg (France) and Noah (Armenia) at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Stuart Armstrong and Kevin Nisbet after conceding to Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Armstrong said: “I read somewhere it’s the toughest draw we could have got, which is incredible.

“But you want to play and compete against the best, so there’s no easy way through.

“It’s just football, isn’t it?”

Armstrong was secured as a free agent 24 hours after the summer transfer window closed.

The midfielder had left English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Fears playing in Europe had finished

Armstrong had signed a short-term contract with the Owls in January following a spell in the MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps.

To keep his fitness up he trained with Hamilton Academicals during the summer, where close friend John Rankin is manager.

New Aberdeen signing Stuart Armstrong at the club's Cormack Park training complex.
Scotland international Armstrong admits he feared playing on the European stage would not happen again for him.

He said: “To come to Aberdeen and have that exposure to European football is very exciting.

“And it is also in a different format (league).

“I wouldn’t have imagined playing European football again.

“My last experience of Europe would have been in the Champions League (with Celtic).

“I can’t remember exactly who it was, I think it was maybe against PSG.

“I remember it was a tough group.”

During his career at Celtic the midfielder made 25 appearances in the Champions League and played in a further seven Europa League games.

Facing Champions League winners

There were highs including 3-3 and 1-1 draws with Manchester City in 2016.

Also there were lows such as a 7-0 loss to Barcelona at the Nou Camp that same year.

Stuart Armstrong during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
He said: “The atmosphere in the Champions League games was fantastic

“Just hearing the theme tune… although it feels like a long time ago now.

“It was incredible to come up against some of the best players in the world.

“We drew with Man City twice in the first Champions League season I had.

“That was a really enjoyable season and a highlight.

“There’s been some lows, obviously some heavy defeats in there.

“But that’s part and parcel I guess, it’s a top class competition.

“Barcelona (7-0) was a sore one and PSG (7-1) at home wasn’t the nicest either.”

The highs and lows, all experience he can tap in to help Aberdeen.

