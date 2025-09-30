Summer signing Stuart Armstrong ready to help Aberdeen’s Euro rookies in Uefa Conference League

Summer signing Stuart Armstong aims to calm the nerves of Aberdeen’s Euro rookies ahead of the Pittodrie clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Dons begin their Uefa Conference League campaign against the Ukrainians on Thursday.

Shakhtar Donetsk are Champions League regulars and have taken the scalps of Euro giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City in recent years.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has completely rebuilt the squad since arriving at the club last year, with 13 new signings secured this summer.

For many Aberdeen players, European league action and facing a team with the pedigree of Shakhtar Donetsk will be a new experience.

Not for Armstrong who racked up more than 30 European matches during his trophy-laden spell at Celtic.

Helping ease nerves of Euro rookies

The 33-year-old has faced big-hitters like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in Europe, primarily the Champions League groups.

And he aims to bring that experience to help stop anxiety creeping into younger Aberdeen players during the Conference League.

Armstrong was not in the match-day squad for the 2-0 loss at Motherwell at the weekend as the Dons’ winless start to the league season stretched to six games.

He was rested as a precautionary measure due to a calf issue but is set to be available to face Shakhtar Donetsk.

Armstrong said: “I can bring my experience in general to the European campaign.

“It is a different format and different competition so maybe some of the younger players will be more anxious for that.

“However, in reality it’s just another game with opponents that you don’t really know.

“Sometimes I think that’s the key in big games, just to realise that.

“And just play your own game and get the best out of yourself that way.”

Aberdeen dropped into the Conference League after losing to Romanian club FCSB 5-2 on aggregate in the Europa League play-offs last month.

Armstrong on ‘toughest draw’

In the Conference League Aberdeen face away trips to AEK Athens (Greece), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) and Sparta Prague (Czechia).

They also play Strasbourg (France) and Noah (Armenia) at Pittodrie.

Armstrong said: “I read somewhere it’s the toughest draw we could have got, which is incredible.

“But you want to play and compete against the best, so there’s no easy way through.

“It’s just football, isn’t it?”

Armstrong was secured as a free agent 24 hours after the summer transfer window closed.

The midfielder had left English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Fears playing in Europe had finished

Armstrong had signed a short-term contract with the Owls in January following a spell in the MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps.

To keep his fitness up he trained with Hamilton Academicals during the summer, where close friend John Rankin is manager.

Scotland international Armstrong admits he feared playing on the European stage would not happen again for him.

He said: “To come to Aberdeen and have that exposure to European football is very exciting.

“And it is also in a different format (league).

“I wouldn’t have imagined playing European football again.

“My last experience of Europe would have been in the Champions League (with Celtic).

“I can’t remember exactly who it was, I think it was maybe against PSG.

“I remember it was a tough group.”

During his career at Celtic the midfielder made 25 appearances in the Champions League and played in a further seven Europa League games.

Facing Champions League winners

There were highs including 3-3 and 1-1 draws with Manchester City in 2016.

Also there were lows such as a 7-0 loss to Barcelona at the Nou Camp that same year.

He said: “The atmosphere in the Champions League games was fantastic

“Just hearing the theme tune… although it feels like a long time ago now.

“It was incredible to come up against some of the best players in the world.

“We drew with Man City twice in the first Champions League season I had.

“That was a really enjoyable season and a highlight.

“There’s been some lows, obviously some heavy defeats in there.

“But that’s part and parcel I guess, it’s a top class competition.

“Barcelona (7-0) was a sore one and PSG (7-1) at home wasn’t the nicest either.”

The highs and lows, all experience he can tap in to help Aberdeen.