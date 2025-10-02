Joe Harper: Aberdeen need the fans to be their 12th man against Shakhtar Donetsk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen need the fans to be their 12th man against Shakhtar Donetsk

King of the Beach End believes the Red Army can make the difference for the Dons in their Conference League opener at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen fans can be the 12th man at Pittodrie tonight. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

By Joe Harper

Aberdeen fans have a huge role to play at Pittodrie tonight as their side begin their Conference League campaign against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Let’s not kid ourselves – the club from Ukraine is one of the strongest teams in the competition and this season and many are tipping them to go all the way.

They’ve got a terrific European pedigree and have gone toe to toe with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Champions League in recent years.

They will be disappointed not to be in the Champions League or Europa League this season but given the quality they have they’ll be a major force to be reckoned with in the Conference League.

Brazilian Alisson Santana of Shakhtar Donetsk will miss the game due to injury. Image: Shutterstock.

Shakhtar are the real deal and even without the injured Alisson Santana they have a squad packed full of Brazilians, and the Dons are going to need all the help they can get.

That’s why the Red Army have to really get behind their side.

I know impact Aberdeen fans can make on games

I know it sounds like a cliché, but supporters really can be the 12th man in games. I’ve experienced it myself.

My time at Pittodrie had come to an end before Willie Miller led his team-mates to glory in Gothenburg in 1983, but my own European experiences are among the best nights of my career.

When we played Juventus in the Uefa Cup in 1971 the atmosphere at Pittodrie was sensational.

Juve were rated as one of the best teams in the world at that point, yet we rose to the occasion.

I scored our goal while legendary Italian striker Pietro Anastasi got the goal for the visitors in a 1-1 draw.

There were other highlights like the night we drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt in 1979 and the 1-0 win against Celta Vigo in 1971 which have stayed with me long after hanging up my boots.

Joe Harper’s goal against Celta Vigo in 1971. Image: DC Thomson

I remember them not only because I scored in all three games but because of how good the atmosphere was.

When the old stadium is packed and rocking it lifts the players. We saw that last season when the team started the campaign brilliantly by racking up win after win.

It’s been a really tough start to the season for the club, and the fans are frustrated at seeing their side struggle to get going.

But this is Europe where the stakes are high, the quality of the opposition is excellent, and the riches on offer are substantial.

If the Dons can pull off a result in this game, it will be up there with any of those great European nights at Pittodrie.

But it can only happen if everyone gets behind the team and gets the place bouncing.

We saw the fans do that and the underdog Dons rose to the occasion to bring the Scottish Cup back to Pittodrie in May.

A famous win can happen if we see the same spirit tonight.

Well result should not detract from improved display from the Dons

Thelin has a big call to make going into this one in terms of whether to go back to a back four or stay with three centre-halves as he did at Motherwell on Saturday.

The Dons may have lost 2-0 after conceding twice at Fir Park but as sore as it was to take, we cannot ignore that it was a much-improved display from what we watched in the cup defeat to Well and the league game against Livingston.

The search for a goal goes on in the league but there is quality in this Aberdeen team, and I’m convinced the fans can help bring it out of the side tonight.

Dundee is a must-win

I’m really excited about seeing the Dons playing group stage football in Europe again but there’s part of me which feels Sunday’s league game against Dundee is even more important for the club.

No matter what happens against Shakhtar Donetsk, the Dons simply have to beat the Dark Blues in their final game before the international break on Sunday.

Steven Pressley’s side have nothing to lose at Pittodrie, and they will see this game as a cup final for them.

Aberdeen winger Jesper Karlsson. Image: SNS

But Aberdeen simply have to get off the mark and put three points on the board.

We’re into October now and manager Jimmy Thelin does not need anyone to point out this wretched run simply cannot continue.

A draw would be hugely disappointing while a defeat is simply unthinkable at this stage.

I feel like I’ve been repeating myself every week since the season started but we need to get more bodies in the box, apply more pressure on teams, and get more shots at goal.

Here’s hoping Sunday is the day we see that, and the Dons can go into the break with some optimism they can turn the corner this season.

