LIVE: Updates from Jimmy Thelin’s pre-match press conference ahead of the Conference League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk

Aberdeen take a break from Premiership duty as they get their Uefa Conference League campaign under way at Pittodrie on Thursday. Your key updates from Jimmy Thelin’s 3pm pre-match press conference are here.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Motherwell extended the Dons run in the league without scoring to six matches, and increased the scrutiny on the manager in the process.

Thelin faced more questions about his future following the club’s worst start to a league campaign since Ebbe Skovdahl’s first season in charge in 1999.

But the defiant Dons manager insisted he does not fear for his future and reiterated his belief he can turn the club’s fortunes around.

The former Elfsborg boss will be hoping the club’s Conference League campaign can kick-start their stuttering season into life.

Plenty of positivity at Pittodrie

But it’s clear the noises coming from the home dressing room are positive.

Shinnie feeling the excitement ahead of big European night

3.25pm: For Dons captain Shinnie, Thursday’s Conference League tie is a chance to lead his side out on the European stage once more.

It’s an hour the skipper takes seriously and he is fully focused on ensuring it is an occasion where his side can make their support proud.

He said: “I still thrive on these nights and we want to show people the team we are. We’re not far away but we haven’t been doing enough to win games.

“I’ve played in these games many times and had some great results at Pittodrie with the backing of the home crowd.

“The squad is excited for the game and we want to enjoy it, but we want to be competitive in it too and produce a performance capable of winning the game.

“We want to put in the best performance we can and hopefully make it a memorable night for Aberdeen.”

Team news

3.21pm: The Dons boss has given little away after being asked for an update on who’s in and who’s out tomorrow.

He said: “Some small issues from the last game but hopefully everyone will be fine.”

Kristers Tobers was absent from training at Cormack Park this morning but Thelin is keeping his cards close to his chest.

When asked about the Latvia captain he said: “Let’s see tomorrow. Everyone is making small adjustments for the game.”

Manager sees positives from Fir Park

3.20pm: It’s fair to say expectations are low among the Aberdeen fans due to the poor form of their team and the quality of the opposition they are facing.

But the manager believes there is cause for optimism despite Saturday’s defeat at Fir Park.

Thelin said: “I always think you should believe in the things you do and stick together. It’s the only way for me to work.

“You can talk about pressure but life and football sometimes can be challenging and you have to find solutions.

“The good thing from the Motherwell game is that no-one hid. We tried to take responsibility, and the performance was certainly a step in the right direction.

“Tomorrow is 11 against 11 out there. We have a strong game and we are focused on our own performance tomorrow.

“This is a chance to get out on the pitch and get the team going in the right direction by showing everyone we can compete.”

No lack of confidence in the Dons camp

3.15pm: The Dons press conference has concluded. A rare occurrence where the manager and his captain sat down to do a joint interview with the media.

Thelin knows the Dons face a stern test but it’s one he is relishing.

He said: “We are optimistic. It’s going to be a tough game against a really good team.

“It’s another chance to show our fans we are on the right track and prove ourselves in Europe.

“These nights are always special at Pittodrie. Europe is really important for our players and the club.

“It’s super important to believe in the things you do and give everything you can.

“We know Shakhtar is a good team but if we produce a good performance and do things right, we have a chance to do something good tomorrow.”

Healthy Shakhtar support expected

2.45pm: Shakhtar Donetsk will be backed by 800 supporters for their visit to Pittodrie on Thursday.

Making the pilgrimage to watch them play is nothing new for their loyal fans who haven’t seen them play at their home in Donbas for more than 11 years.

For the Banff-based Husak family, who were forced to flee their homeland following the invasion from Russia, Thursday’s game represents a rare chance to see their team play.

Will the back three continue?

2.15pm: The biggest talking point before a ball had been kicked at Motherwell at the weekend was, of course, the change in shape by the Dons boss.

The 4-2-3-1 formation was dropped as Thelin went with three at the back at Fir Park and for 90 minutes, well 91 to be exact, it worked.

Aberdeen’s wait for a goal continues but they did compete well, create chances and looked solid defensively before an injury-time mistake from goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and a late penalty undid all the hard work in cruel fashion.

Will Thelin be tempted to keep the faith or will he switch back? No doubt he’ll be asked about that one but I wouldn’t hold your breath for any clarification from the manager on the eve of the big game.

Shakhtar are a major test for the Dons

1.45pm: There is little time to wonder what might have been for the Red Army, however, as Shakhtar Donetsk fly into the Granite City for their first visit to Pittodrie.

Despite not playing a home game since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, Shakhtar have shown a remarkable ability despite the incredible adversity they have faced.

I caught up with chief executive officer Serhii Palkin in the build-up to the game who spoke of the club’s ‘unbreakable spirit’ which is on course to reach the silver screen of Hollywood.

He also explained just why European football is vital for his club.

On Tuesday my colleague Sean Wallace and I sat down to discuss just how tough a game this will be and the mood in the Dons camp ahead of the big game.

Ryan Cryle also donned his investigate reporter’s hat to track down Dmitro Kurpas for the lowdown on Shakhtar coach Arda Turan’s side.

Spoiler: They’re quite good.

Goals in short supply so far

1.25pm: The big news, or perhaps concern is a better word, as far as Dons fans are concerned is the lack of goals so far.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Motherwell makes it six league games without a goal for Aberdeen who are now four points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

The frustration at seeing the Dons draw a blank every week has been compounded by the form of the former frontmen who have left the club this season.

Ester Sokler made it three goals in four appearances since joining Radnicki 1923 on loan in their 2-1 defeat at Red Star Belgrade.

Meanwhile, cult figure Pape Habib Gueye has three goals in six appearances for Kasimpasa in Turkey. The Dons can console themselves with the fact they recouped a substantial fee for Gueye at least.

But seeing Sokler, one of the few Aberdeen players with a goal to his name this season after netting in the 2-2 draw with FCSB in the Europa League play-off, get off to a flying start in Serbia does sting a little.

Team news questions going into Thelin’s pre-Shakhtar press conference

1.10pm: We can expect an update on a couple of notable absentees from Aberdeen’s weekend defeat at Fir Park at the press conference.

Stuart Armstrong was not involved at Fir Park due to a calf strain while midfielder Dante Polvara was another omission at Well.

Look for an update too on Mats Knoester and Emmanuel Gyamfi, who were replaced at the interval at Fir Park.

It’s no secret the squad depth at the Dons is significant but it’s worth remembering the first-team squad members who will not be involved in the Conference League after being omitted from the 22-man squad by Thelin.

On-loan Spurs defender Alfie Dorrington will be joined by Kenan Bilalovic, Mitchel Frame and Kjartan Mar Kjartansson in watching the action from stands at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Right back Alexander Jensen will also play the role of spectator as he is suspended following his red card in the 3-0 defeat at FCSB in the Europa league play-off second leg in August.

Final preparations for Aberdeen under way at Cormack Park

1.05pm – The Aberdeen manager watched his players complete their preparations at Cormack Park this morning.

The rain may have lashed down at the Dons’ training ground but it did not seem to affect the focus of the players as they get set to face the club from Ukraine.

Good afternoon

1pm: We’re back with another pre-match press conference live blog.

Stay here for the latest updates from Aberdeen’s press conference which gets under way at 3pm.

A change of competition brings a change of venue for the Dons with manager Jimmy Thelin and captain Graeme Shinnie meeting the media at Pittodrie Stadium ahead of their Uefa Conference League campaign underway against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

I’ll be on blog duties for the big countdown so stick around for the news as it comes from Pittodrie.

