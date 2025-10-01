Graeme Shinnie says Aberdeen can defy the odds against Shakhtar Donetsk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graeme Shinnie says Aberdeen can defy the odds against Shakhtar Donetsk

Captain Graeme Shinnie addresses the mood in the Aberdeen camp ahead of the Uefa Conference League opener against Euro big hitters Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at Pittodrie ahead of the Uefa Conference League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.
Skipper Graeme Shinnie insists Aberdeen can deliver a carbon copy to the Scottish Cup final by overturning the odds against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Dons were written off by many ahead of the Hampden clash with treble-chasing Celtic in May.

However they silenced their critics by triumphing to bring the trophy to Pittodrie for the first time since 1990.

That Scottish Cup win secured European league action for Jimmy Thelin’s side.

Aberdeen kick-start their Uefa Conference League campaign with a daunting home clash against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie.
The struggling Dons are rock bottom of the Premiership having failed to win, or score, in their opening six league games.

Overturning the odds on Euro stage

Defiant Shinnie says Aberdeen, rated 5-1 outsiders by bookmakers, are targeting another shock win against the odds.

And he warned their belief they can deliver on the Euro stage has not been eroded despite the domestic form crash.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Motherwell's Tawande Maswanhise battle for the ball in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.
He said: “Is it similar to the Scottish Cup final? Yeah, this week will be similar.

“Not many people will have us as favourites for this but I’m used to that.

“We beat Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1, 2023) the last time we were in this competition so we will take belief from that.

“The belief is there in the dressing-room and that’s the most important thing.

“Hopefully we can give the crowd something to cheer and feed off that.

“I’ve played in these games many a time and had great results at Pittodrie with the backing of the home crowd.

“We’re excited for the game, we know it’s a big one for us.

“We want to make Pittodrie a fortress and somewhere teams don’t like coming.”

Shakhtar Donetsk boast a formidable European pedigree and regularly compete in the Uefa Champions League.

In the last five years in the Champions League they have won against Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Shinnie accepts ‘pressure is there’

Shinnie accepts the pressure is mounting on Thelin and the Reds to turn around their tailspin in form.

And there is no better stage to ignite the campaign than the Conference League against a Euro big-hitter like Shakhtar Donetsk.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and Graeme Shinnie (R) ahead of the Uefa Conference League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.
The 34-year-old said: “We got here (Conference League) because of the Scottish Cup so we want to enjoy it, but you also want to be really competitive.

“It doesn’t matter what the competition is, we need to get back on that winning trail.

“I thought there were a lot of positives to take from the Motherwell game, we created a lot of chances and should have won it.

“We didn’t in the end and you get nothing for that, so the pressure is there – but the pressure is always there playing for a club like Aberdeen.

“It’s on us collectively and as individuals as well,

“I always put pressure on myself to perform and give my all for the team.

“Football always has those pressures so we want to put in the best performance we can and create another memorable night for Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen have taken only one point from a possible 18 in the Premiership this season and crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Have we let the manager down?

The Dons also failed to qualify for the Europa League, losing the play-off 5-2 on aggregate to Romanian club FCSB.

After that play-off loss Thelin’s side had the safety net of parachuting into the Conference League.

Shinnie said: “Do we feel we’ve let the manager down?

“Yeah, one hundred percent.

“We step out on the pitch, the manager gives us all the tools and we have everything we need.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie trains ahead of the Conference League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk. Image: SNS

“But at times in games small moments have turned things around.

“So it’s small details in games we need to turn around, but we’re all in it as one.

“We’re fighting together to turn it around.”

Thelin changed formation for only the second time as Aberdeen boss at the weekend.

However the Reds still lost 2-0 away to Motherwell when conceding two goals in stoppage time.

Shinnie added: “Do we have a point to prove to people?

“Of course, it’s natural for people to give you criticism when you don’t win games.

“You just have to step up, accept it for what it is and combat that.

“You want to prove people wrong but mainly it’s about doing it for yourself and the team.

“That’s what we’re focused on and that’s what the excitement is.

“In football when you have a loss you immediately look to the next game but we know we need to be better at the small details.

“If we can win the game it breeds confidence and then we move on to Sunday.”

