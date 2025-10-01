Graeme Shinnie says Aberdeen can defy the odds against Shakhtar Donetsk

Skipper Graeme Shinnie insists Aberdeen can deliver a carbon copy to the Scottish Cup final by overturning the odds against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Dons were written off by many ahead of the Hampden clash with treble-chasing Celtic in May.

However they silenced their critics by triumphing to bring the trophy to Pittodrie for the first time since 1990.

That Scottish Cup win secured European league action for Jimmy Thelin’s side.

Aberdeen kick-start their Uefa Conference League campaign with a daunting home clash against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

The struggling Dons are rock bottom of the Premiership having failed to win, or score, in their opening six league games.

Overturning the odds on Euro stage

Defiant Shinnie says Aberdeen, rated 5-1 outsiders by bookmakers, are targeting another shock win against the odds.

And he warned their belief they can deliver on the Euro stage has not been eroded despite the domestic form crash.

He said: “Is it similar to the Scottish Cup final? Yeah, this week will be similar.

“Not many people will have us as favourites for this but I’m used to that.

“We beat Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1, 2023) the last time we were in this competition so we will take belief from that.

“The belief is there in the dressing-room and that’s the most important thing.

“Hopefully we can give the crowd something to cheer and feed off that.

“I’ve played in these games many a time and had great results at Pittodrie with the backing of the home crowd.

“We’re excited for the game, we know it’s a big one for us.

“We want to make Pittodrie a fortress and somewhere teams don’t like coming.”

Shakhtar Donetsk boast a formidable European pedigree and regularly compete in the Uefa Champions League.

In the last five years in the Champions League they have won against Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Shinnie accepts ‘pressure is there’

Shinnie accepts the pressure is mounting on Thelin and the Reds to turn around their tailspin in form.

And there is no better stage to ignite the campaign than the Conference League against a Euro big-hitter like Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 34-year-old said: “We got here (Conference League) because of the Scottish Cup so we want to enjoy it, but you also want to be really competitive.

“It doesn’t matter what the competition is, we need to get back on that winning trail.

“I thought there were a lot of positives to take from the Motherwell game, we created a lot of chances and should have won it.

“We didn’t in the end and you get nothing for that, so the pressure is there – but the pressure is always there playing for a club like Aberdeen.

“It’s on us collectively and as individuals as well,

“I always put pressure on myself to perform and give my all for the team.

“Football always has those pressures so we want to put in the best performance we can and create another memorable night for Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen have taken only one point from a possible 18 in the Premiership this season and crashed out of the Premier Sports Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Have we let the manager down?

The Dons also failed to qualify for the Europa League, losing the play-off 5-2 on aggregate to Romanian club FCSB.

After that play-off loss Thelin’s side had the safety net of parachuting into the Conference League.

Shinnie said: “Do we feel we’ve let the manager down?

“Yeah, one hundred percent.

“We step out on the pitch, the manager gives us all the tools and we have everything we need.

“But at times in games small moments have turned things around.

“So it’s small details in games we need to turn around, but we’re all in it as one.

“We’re fighting together to turn it around.”

Thelin changed formation for only the second time as Aberdeen boss at the weekend.

However the Reds still lost 2-0 away to Motherwell when conceding two goals in stoppage time.

Shinnie added: “Do we have a point to prove to people?

“Of course, it’s natural for people to give you criticism when you don’t win games.

“You just have to step up, accept it for what it is and combat that.

“You want to prove people wrong but mainly it’s about doing it for yourself and the team.

“That’s what we’re focused on and that’s what the excitement is.

“In football when you have a loss you immediately look to the next game but we know we need to be better at the small details.

“If we can win the game it breeds confidence and then we move on to Sunday.”