Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals details of talks with chairman Dave Cormack ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk clash

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed he has the full continued support of chairman Dave Cormack after talks this week.

USA-based chairman Cormack flew into the Granite City to attend the Dons’ Uefa Conference League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Aberdeen go into the Euro clash amid a damaging crash in domestic form with Thelin’s side rock bottom of the Premiership.

The Reds are yet to score in the league this season and have taken only one point from a possible 18.

Thelin confirmed he had a discussion with Cormack on Tuesday and is confident the chairman retains complete faith in his Pittodrie project.

He said: “We had a good chat yesterday.

“We talk about a lot of things, not only football but he is always supportive and that is important.

“We have a clear picture aligned from the chairman, to CEO, to recruitment, to youth to the first team on how we want to be successful in the long term.

“They are really supportive, they believe in the same things and we keep pushing for that.

“Of course it is really important for a manager to have everyone on the same page and be thinking the same things.

“But the one responsible for the result is always me – and we need to get it working again.

“Right now the support is there to try to find a way to get this team winning.

“Everyone knows as a manager you have to also see we are growing and that is my responsibility.

“But nothing has changed in our picture of what we need to do in the future and stay successful.

“Right now we have a difficult moment and we have to find a way out of this.

“Everything needs time.”

Thelin led Aberdeen to Scottish Cup glory at Hampden in May as the club won the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Cormack has been ‘really supportive’

That silverware success secured guaranteed European league action.

Aberdeen failed to qualify for the Europa League, losing the play-off 5-2 to Romanian club FCSB.

There was the safety net after that play-off loss of parachuting into the Conference League.

Fans have made their frustration clear by booing at the end of recent league losses.

However, Cormack and the Pittodrie hierarchy remain firmly behind the Swede.

On the chairman, Thelin said: “Since day one when I arrived we always had chats and talks about lots of aspects, outside things as well.

“I was new in the town and new in the league but I am happy here.

“We have tactics and strategies but we are still human beings and we have to perform and get results.

“We also have to take care of everything around football as well.

“So we have this dialogue between the staff, the departments and with the chairman being really supportive and wishing us the best.”

Chairman Cormack and the Pittodrie board sanctioned a major summer transfer window overhaul to build a squad to balance Euro league and domestic action.

Aberdeen upheaval under Thelin

Thelin signed 13 players during the summer transfer window.

However the Reds have won only one of nine games in all competitions this season, away to Championship Morton in the Premier Sports Cup.

Thelin said: “We have moved a lot of things, in the summers and winters with players.

“And also with how we play, with how we work with youth, the players in and out.

“There has been a lot of changes in one year.

“Right now we have had some setbacks and it is not working exactly as we want but you have to make small adjustments.

“And you have to stay focused on that because it is important as a manager and a leader to stay focused.

“It is pressure coming from outside which is why you have to stay calm inside and follow the things we think that are going to work in the future.

“And try to find a way to get the balance right.”

In-form Shakhtar Donetsk stormed to the top of the Ukrainian league at the weekend with a 4-0 win against FC Rukh Vynnyky.

‘We deserve to be in the league stage’

They are undefeated in eight European games this season, only exiting the Europa League at the third qualifying round on penalties to Panathinaikos.

In the last five years Shakhtar Donetsk have won against Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Champions League.

Summer additions Alfie Dorrington, Kenan Bilalovic, Mitchel Frame and Kjartan Mar Kjartansson were not named in Thelin’s 25-man Conference League squad.

Right-back Alexander Jensen is suspended following a red card in the 3-0 loss at FCSB in the Europa league play-off second leg last month.

Thelin said: “We deserve to be in the league stage as we won the cup.

“Shakhtar are a really experienced team and have played in the Champions League.

“They are in Europe every year.

“We won the cup and now we get what we deserve, and we should enjoy it.”