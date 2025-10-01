Shakhtar Donetsk boss Arda Turan will not underestimate struggling Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Arda Turan will not underestimate struggling Aberdeen

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Arda Turan, a former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid star, was very respectful of Aberdeen's footballing heritage, boss Jimmy Thelin and the squad... despite Dons lowly league position.

By Sean Wallace
Shakhtar Donetsk head Coach Arda Turan during a press conference at Pittodrie.
Shakhtar Donetsk head Coach Arda Turan during a press conference at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Arda Turan says he will not underestimate Aberdeen despite the Pittodrie club languishing bottom of the Premiership.

Turan has taken the Ukrainian side through two border checks and a 10 hour flight for Thursday’s Uefa Conference League clash in the Granite City.

The former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona midfielder, 38, was hugely respectful of Aberdeen’s football heritage, boss Jimmy Thelin and his squad.

A Champions League finalist with Atletico, Turan says he could feel the “football DNA” of Aberdeen.

Shakhtar Donetsk have a recent history of competing in the Champions League and this is the first season they have played in the Conference League.

Kaua Elias and FC Shakhtar Donetsk Head Coach Arda Turan during press conference at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

At the weekend Shakhtar Donetsk moved top of the Ukrainian league with a 4-0 win and are undefeated in 15 matches in all competitions this season.

Turan said: “It will not be easy, we are not thinking about them being at the bottom of the league.

“We expect a difficult game because Aberdeen has football in their DNA and a history we respect.

“They have a lot of international players with experience.

“You always have to show respect in football and I respect Scottish football too much.

“I love it here, it’s an incredible football country and you feel it in the stadiums here.

“Aberdeen have missed a lot of chances in their games and I don’t think they deserved to lose their last match.

“Sometimes in football you just don’t get results, they are looking at different systems and players to make it right.

Pedrinho of Shakhtar Donetsk celebrates score during the UEFA Europa League, first qualifying round, 1st leg, at Ilves Tampere in Finlan
Pedrinho of Shakhtar Donetsk celebrates score during the UEFA Europa League, first qualifying round, 1st leg, at Ilves Tampere in Finland. Image: Shutterstock

“I think they have played their games right but haven’t played the moments right.

“We respect their manager and respect their players.”

In recent seasons Shakhtar Donetsk have won against Real Madrid and Turan’s former club Barcelona in the Champions League.

‘Both sides have an even chance’

They exited the Europa League this season at the third qualifying round stage following a penalty shoot-out loss to  Greek side Panathinaikos.

In contrast to in-form Shakhtar Donetsk, the Dons lost 2-0 to Motherwell at the weekend to continue their winless start to the Premiership.

Vinicius Tobias from Shakhtar is in action against Anass Zaroury of Panathinaikos in the Uefa Europa League third qualifying round.
Vinicius Tobias from Shakhtar is in action against Anass Zaroury of Panathinaikos in the Uefa Europa League third qualifying round. Image: Shutterstock

Turan said: “I don’t really care about them being last in the league table because every team when they play Shakhtar will play their best game and give everything to beat us.

“They have a good advantage playing at home in front of their fans, so we don’t expect an easy game.

“This is a difficult competition to play in but we are prepared.

“Aberdeen will be a tough game but I believe we have done everything to come here prepared to leave with victory.

“We are a team who is improving and we have dreams, but we always remember they are humans who can make mistakes.

“I believe both sides have an equal chance.

“We are missing four attacking players but we won’t cry like babies about it, we will come up with solutions.”

 

Conversation