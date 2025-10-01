Shakhtar Donetsk boss Arda Turan will not underestimate struggling Aberdeen

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Arda Turan says he will not underestimate Aberdeen despite the Pittodrie club languishing bottom of the Premiership.

Turan has taken the Ukrainian side through two border checks and a 10 hour flight for Thursday’s Uefa Conference League clash in the Granite City.

The former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona midfielder, 38, was hugely respectful of Aberdeen’s football heritage, boss Jimmy Thelin and his squad.

A Champions League finalist with Atletico, Turan says he could feel the “football DNA” of Aberdeen.

Shakhtar Donetsk have a recent history of competing in the Champions League and this is the first season they have played in the Conference League.

At the weekend Shakhtar Donetsk moved top of the Ukrainian league with a 4-0 win and are undefeated in 15 matches in all competitions this season.

Turan said: “It will not be easy, we are not thinking about them being at the bottom of the league.

“We expect a difficult game because Aberdeen has football in their DNA and a history we respect.

“They have a lot of international players with experience.

“You always have to show respect in football and I respect Scottish football too much.

“I love it here, it’s an incredible football country and you feel it in the stadiums here.

“Aberdeen have missed a lot of chances in their games and I don’t think they deserved to lose their last match.

“Sometimes in football you just don’t get results, they are looking at different systems and players to make it right.

“I think they have played their games right but haven’t played the moments right.

“We respect their manager and respect their players.”

In recent seasons Shakhtar Donetsk have won against Real Madrid and Turan’s former club Barcelona in the Champions League.

‘Both sides have an even chance’

They exited the Europa League this season at the third qualifying round stage following a penalty shoot-out loss to Greek side Panathinaikos.

In contrast to in-form Shakhtar Donetsk, the Dons lost 2-0 to Motherwell at the weekend to continue their winless start to the Premiership.

Turan said: “I don’t really care about them being last in the league table because every team when they play Shakhtar will play their best game and give everything to beat us.

“They have a good advantage playing at home in front of their fans, so we don’t expect an easy game.

“This is a difficult competition to play in but we are prepared.

“Aberdeen will be a tough game but I believe we have done everything to come here prepared to leave with victory.

“We are a team who is improving and we have dreams, but we always remember they are humans who can make mistakes.

“I believe both sides have an equal chance.

“We are missing four attacking players but we won’t cry like babies about it, we will come up with solutions.”