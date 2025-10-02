Jimmy Thelin lays down challenge to Aberdeen after pushing Shakhtar Donetsk hard in 3-2 Uefa Conference League loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin lays down challenge to Aberdeen after pushing Shakhtar Donetsk hard in 3-2 Uefa Conference League loss

Aberdeen went down 3-2 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Uefa Conference League opener at Pittodrie with a performance that boss Jimmy Thelin believes regained the bond with supporters.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin heads home to pull a goal back against Shakhtar Donetsk. Aberdeen v Shakhtar Donetsk, Uefa Conference League, Pittodrie, October 2 2025. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Boss Jimmy Thelin insists he is proud of his Aberdeen side despite losing 3-2 to Euro big-hitters Shakhtar Donetsk in the Uefa Conference League.

Thelin praised the Reds’ passion, fight and never-say-die attitude  to battle to the end against one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Shakhtar Donetsk are Champions League regulars and in the last five years have beaten Real Madrid and Barcelona in that tournament.

The Ukrainian league leaders went into this game unbeaten over 90 minutes this season across 15 matches in all competitions.

Aberdeen may be bottom of the Premiership but the Dons proved they are not in the Conference League to make up the numbers.

Thelin has urged the Reds to use reproduce the same spirit and performance to resurrect their domestic campaign, starting against Dundee on Sunday.

Jesper Karlsson celebrates opening the scoring from the penalty spot. Aberdeen v Shakhtar Donetsk, Uefa Conference League, Pittodrie. October 2, 2025. Picture by Darrell Benns.

He said: “Of course we are disappointed to lose the game but I am proud of the players in how they pushed to the last.

“You saw a team that showed passion, spirit and never gave up.

“There was more personality on the pitch – they showed up more.

“We have had a difficult start to the season but when we release the handbrake and start playing the fans believe in us.

“We have to stay at this level of performance now in how we finished the game.

“And we have to believe in ourselves so the fans can believe in us as well.

“No one likes just words, they want action and to see something.

“Against Shakhtar we showed the fans what we can do.

“We have to find a way to always do this when we stop on the pitch.

“We have to push and connect with the fans.”

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson (C) after scoring from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk.
Aberdeen stunned Shakhtar when taking an early lead in the eight minute via the penalty spot.

A spot-kick was awarded following a VAR review for handball by Kaua Elias from a Jesper Karlsson corner.

Aberdeen show European steel

On-loan Bologna striker Karlsson calmly converted the spot-kick.

Shakhtar Donetsk hit back in the 39th minute when Yehor Nazaryna fired in a 12-yard drive from an acute angle.

They netted twice after the break with goals from Lucas Ferreira and a superb Pedro Henrique strike to complete a sublime move of 23 passes.

However battling Aberdeen hit back when Marko Lazetic spun and rattled the bar with a sensational shot.

Nicky Devlin headed home the loose ball from 10 yards in the 69th minute.

Thelin said: “The positive is when we connect with our fans and show passion and fight on the pitch.

“We have to learn from this to show the fans we are fighting for them.

“They could see it and feel it and we have to have this mentality for every game.

“Now we have to show that same desire so that the fans can connect with us and we can be strong.”

Aberdeen were rocked on the eve of the match with confirmation centre-back Kristers Tobers would be ruled out for an extended spell.

Thelin sticks with three at the back

Tobers suffered a knee injury in the 2-0 loss to Motherwell at the weekend.

It was Tobers’ first appearance of the season having been ruled out by another injury.

On-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender Alfie Dorrington was taken into Thelin’s 25-man Conference League squad as replacement for Tobers.

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack during a UEFA Conference League match against Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s USA-based chairman Dave Cormack had flown in from Atlanta to attend the match.

For the second game in succession Thelin switched from his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

He went with a 3-5-2 against Shakhtar, a slight deviation from the 3-4-2-1 utilised at Fir Park.

Thelin said: “We created good things.

“But we need to improve as the second and third goals just can’t happen, it was not good enough from us there.

“It was too easy and we got punished.

“It was similar to how FCSB (5-2 aggregate loss in Europa League play-off) got their goals.

“We have to learn from this and be more stable in those situations.

“If we can do these things better, we have a better chance.”

Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic looks dejected after Shakhtar Donetsk's Lucas Ferreira scores to make it 2-1.
Shakhtar boss Arda Turan admits his team toiled to start with but felt they ran out deserved winners.

He said: “Despite their position in the league it is difficult to play against Aberdeen as they are top of the Scottish Premiership in terms of duels won and bring a physical quality.

“We didn’t start well, Aberdeen made it difficult for us and it was very windy but we found the solutions.

“We are a young team and this win was so important for us.”

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Mitov 6; Dorrington 7, Milne 7, Knoester 7; Keskinen 6, Clarkson 6 (Polvara 64), Palaversa 6 (Heltne Nilsen 64), Armstrong  6 (Shinnie 64), Devlin 8 (Nisbet 85),  Karlsson 7 (Yengi 85), Lazetic 7.

Subs not used: Suman, Vitols, Aouchiche, Milanovic, Molloy, Lobban, Gyamfi.

SHAKHTAR DONETSK (4-1-4-1): Riznyk 6; Tobias 7, Bondar 6, Matviyenko 6, Pedro Henrique 8, Nazaryna 7; Ferreira 7 (Konoplia 82), Ocheretko 7, Marlon Gomes 7 (Ghram 90),  Pedrinho 7 (Isaque 75); Kaua Elias 6 (Meirelles 75).

Subs not used: Feslun, Santos, Kryskiv, Shved, Azarov, Hlushchenko, Bondarenko,  Farnya.

Referee: Duje Strukan (Croatia)

Man of the match: Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen)

Conversation