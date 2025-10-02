Jimmy Thelin lays down challenge to Aberdeen after pushing Shakhtar Donetsk hard in 3-2 Uefa Conference League loss

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists he is proud of his Aberdeen side despite losing 3-2 to Euro big-hitters Shakhtar Donetsk in the Uefa Conference League.

Thelin praised the Reds’ passion, fight and never-say-die attitude to battle to the end against one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Shakhtar Donetsk are Champions League regulars and in the last five years have beaten Real Madrid and Barcelona in that tournament.

The Ukrainian league leaders went into this game unbeaten over 90 minutes this season across 15 matches in all competitions.

Aberdeen may be bottom of the Premiership but the Dons proved they are not in the Conference League to make up the numbers.

Thelin has urged the Reds to use reproduce the same spirit and performance to resurrect their domestic campaign, starting against Dundee on Sunday.

He said: “Of course we are disappointed to lose the game but I am proud of the players in how they pushed to the last.

“You saw a team that showed passion, spirit and never gave up.

“There was more personality on the pitch – they showed up more.

“We have had a difficult start to the season but when we release the handbrake and start playing the fans believe in us.

“We have to stay at this level of performance now in how we finished the game.

“And we have to believe in ourselves so the fans can believe in us as well.

“No one likes just words, they want action and to see something.

“Against Shakhtar we showed the fans what we can do.

“We have to find a way to always do this when we stop on the pitch.

“We have to push and connect with the fans.”

Aberdeen stunned Shakhtar when taking an early lead in the eight minute via the penalty spot.

A spot-kick was awarded following a VAR review for handball by Kaua Elias from a Jesper Karlsson corner.

Aberdeen show European steel

On-loan Bologna striker Karlsson calmly converted the spot-kick.

Shakhtar Donetsk hit back in the 39th minute when Yehor Nazaryna fired in a 12-yard drive from an acute angle.

They netted twice after the break with goals from Lucas Ferreira and a superb Pedro Henrique strike to complete a sublime move of 23 passes.

However battling Aberdeen hit back when Marko Lazetic spun and rattled the bar with a sensational shot.

Nicky Devlin headed home the loose ball from 10 yards in the 69th minute.

Thelin said: “The positive is when we connect with our fans and show passion and fight on the pitch.

“We have to learn from this to show the fans we are fighting for them.

“They could see it and feel it and we have to have this mentality for every game.

“Now we have to show that same desire so that the fans can connect with us and we can be strong.”

Aberdeen were rocked on the eve of the match with confirmation centre-back Kristers Tobers would be ruled out for an extended spell.

Thelin sticks with three at the back

Tobers suffered a knee injury in the 2-0 loss to Motherwell at the weekend.

It was Tobers’ first appearance of the season having been ruled out by another injury.

On-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender Alfie Dorrington was taken into Thelin’s 25-man Conference League squad as replacement for Tobers.

Aberdeen’s USA-based chairman Dave Cormack had flown in from Atlanta to attend the match.

For the second game in succession Thelin switched from his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

He went with a 3-5-2 against Shakhtar, a slight deviation from the 3-4-2-1 utilised at Fir Park.

Thelin said: “We created good things.

“But we need to improve as the second and third goals just can’t happen, it was not good enough from us there.

“It was too easy and we got punished.

“It was similar to how FCSB (5-2 aggregate loss in Europa League play-off) got their goals.

“We have to learn from this and be more stable in those situations.

“If we can do these things better, we have a better chance.”

Shakhtar boss Arda Turan admits his team toiled to start with but felt they ran out deserved winners.

He said: “Despite their position in the league it is difficult to play against Aberdeen as they are top of the Scottish Premiership in terms of duels won and bring a physical quality.

“We didn’t start well, Aberdeen made it difficult for us and it was very windy but we found the solutions.

“We are a young team and this win was so important for us.”

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Mitov 6; Dorrington 7, Milne 7, Knoester 7; Keskinen 6, Clarkson 6 (Polvara 64), Palaversa 6 (Heltne Nilsen 64), Armstrong 6 (Shinnie 64), Devlin 8 (Nisbet 85), Karlsson 7 (Yengi 85), Lazetic 7.

Subs not used: Suman, Vitols, Aouchiche, Milanovic, Molloy, Lobban, Gyamfi.

SHAKHTAR DONETSK (4-1-4-1): Riznyk 6; Tobias 7, Bondar 6, Matviyenko 6, Pedro Henrique 8, Nazaryna 7; Ferreira 7 (Konoplia 82), Ocheretko 7, Marlon Gomes 7 (Ghram 90), Pedrinho 7 (Isaque 75); Kaua Elias 6 (Meirelles 75).

Subs not used: Feslun, Santos, Kryskiv, Shved, Azarov, Hlushchenko, Bondarenko, Farnya.

Referee: Duje Strukan (Croatia)

Man of the match: Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen)