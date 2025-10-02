Aberdeen 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk: Three talking points as the Dons lose out in a thriller at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk: Three talking points as the Dons lose out in a thriller at Pittodrie

More promising signs for Jimmy Thelin's side despite another defeat for the Dons.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson (C) after scoring from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk.
Aberdeen opened their Uefa Conference League with no points but plenty of positives despite being on the losing side in a 3-2 defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie.

Jesper Karlsson’s early penalty put the Dons ahead at Pittodrie before Marko Lazetic saw his shot saved by Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

But the visitors showed why they are one of the favourites in the tournament once they settled into the game as they dominated the Dons with the majority of the opening 45 minutes played in the Aberdeen half.

The home side stood up well to the pressure, but the Ukraine side levelled just before half-time when midfielder Yehor Nazaryna’s angled drive went in off the post.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin heads home to pull a goal back against Shakhtar Donetsk. Aberdeen v Shakhtar Donetsk, Uefa Conference League, Pittodrie, October 2 2025. Picture by Darrell Benns.
The Dons had fought bravely in the first half to try to protect their lead, but the class of the visitors told after the break as they raced into a 3-1 lead.

Lucas Ferreira headed home in the 54th minute and five minutes late Pedro Henrique’s drive looked to have Arda Turan’s side firmly in control.

But Nicky Devlin’s diving header in the 69th minute to convert the rebound after Marko Lazetic’s shot had hit the crossbar gave Aberdeen hope of getting back into the game.

Some goals to celebrate

The big news, perhaps the biggest news in weeks, was an Aberdeen goal for the fans to celebrate.

The Dons were given a helping hand – literally –as Shakhtar Donetsk striker Kaua Elias stuck out an arm to deflect Jesper Karlsson’s corner out for another corner.

The home team appealed straight away and after being sent to the monitor to review the incident Croatian referee Duje Strukan pointed to the spot.

Jesper Karlsson celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot to make it 1-0. Image: SNS

It was fitting that, having waited so long for a goal, the fans had to hold on a little longer as the wind knocked the ball from the spot, forcing Karlsson to set himself again before firing Aberdeen into an eighth minute lead.

The roar, in relief as much as celebration, must have been heard miles away.

Considering it was the first since Ester Sokler’s injury-time equaliser against FCSB in the Europa League play-off on August 21, it was totally understandable.

The fans were off their seats again to celebrate when Devlin headed home his side’s second as the Dons tried to mount a comeback.

Alfie Dorrington’s impressive return

Goodness knows what Alfie Dorrington must have made of it all.

The on-loan Spurs defender had resigned himself to being on the outside looking in for the Conference League after being the surprise omission from the 22-man squad for the competition.

But an unfortunate knee injury for Kristers Tobers on his comeback game for the club at Motherwell on Saturday led to him being ruled out long-term, and Dorrington was the man to benefit from his team-mate’s misfortune.

Aberdeen’s Alfie Dorrington and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Kaua Elias compete for the ball at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Dorrington was not only back in the squad, but he also found himself back in the team by taking Tobers’ place on the right of Thelin’s three-man defence.

He was eager to impress too, making one surging run down the right wing before racing out to block Oleh Ocherefko’s shot on the edge of the box.

Three-man defence could be here to stay despite teething issues

Aberdeen boss Thelin stuck with the three-man defence for the second game in a row.

Topi Keskinen was a surprise choice as left wing-back but his ability to break at pace helped his team get up the pitch when the opportunity arose.

However, defensively, the Finnish international was suspect.

He was posted missing for the equaliser as Nazaryna had no Dons player near him in the box to fire past Dimitar Mitov for Shakhtar’s equaliser.

Keskinen was then caught out at the back post early in the second half as Shakhtar winger Lucas Ferreira ran in to head past Mitov.

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Pedro Henrique. Image: SNS

The Dons manager opted for a technical approach in the heart of his midfield too with Ante Palaversa, Stuart Armstrong and Leighton Clarkson.

There was no place for the steel of captain Graeme Shinnie or Sivert Heltne Nilsen with both coming off the bench on the hour mark.

The aggression was reserved before they joined proceedings for right wing-back, stand-in captain Nicky Devlin, who was excellent in marshalling his younger team-mates and capped a fine individual display by getting on the scoresheet.

The 3-5-2 formation also meant a first start for the club for Marko Lazetic, who was partnered in attack by Swedish international Karlsson.

Karlsson opened his account for the club from the spot while Lazetic had three chances to get his first goal.

His first effort was saved while he had two efforts in the second half within the space of a minute – a header and a shot from just inside the box – but both were off target.

They proved crucial as Shakhtar doubled their lead on the hour mark.

However, the former Milan forward did fire in the shot which gave Devlin the chance to reduce the arrears.

