Aberdeen 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk: Three talking points as the Dons lose out in a thriller at Pittodrie

Aberdeen opened their Uefa Conference League with no points but plenty of positives despite being on the losing side in a 3-2 defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie.

Jesper Karlsson’s early penalty put the Dons ahead at Pittodrie before Marko Lazetic saw his shot saved by Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

But the visitors showed why they are one of the favourites in the tournament once they settled into the game as they dominated the Dons with the majority of the opening 45 minutes played in the Aberdeen half.

The home side stood up well to the pressure, but the Ukraine side levelled just before half-time when midfielder Yehor Nazaryna’s angled drive went in off the post.

The Dons had fought bravely in the first half to try to protect their lead, but the class of the visitors told after the break as they raced into a 3-1 lead.

Lucas Ferreira headed home in the 54th minute and five minutes late Pedro Henrique’s drive looked to have Arda Turan’s side firmly in control.

But Nicky Devlin’s diving header in the 69th minute to convert the rebound after Marko Lazetic’s shot had hit the crossbar gave Aberdeen hope of getting back into the game.

Some goals to celebrate

The big news, perhaps the biggest news in weeks, was an Aberdeen goal for the fans to celebrate.

The Dons were given a helping hand – literally –as Shakhtar Donetsk striker Kaua Elias stuck out an arm to deflect Jesper Karlsson’s corner out for another corner.

The home team appealed straight away and after being sent to the monitor to review the incident Croatian referee Duje Strukan pointed to the spot.

It was fitting that, having waited so long for a goal, the fans had to hold on a little longer as the wind knocked the ball from the spot, forcing Karlsson to set himself again before firing Aberdeen into an eighth minute lead.

The roar, in relief as much as celebration, must have been heard miles away.

Considering it was the first since Ester Sokler’s injury-time equaliser against FCSB in the Europa League play-off on August 21, it was totally understandable.

The fans were off their seats again to celebrate when Devlin headed home his side’s second as the Dons tried to mount a comeback.

Alfie Dorrington’s impressive return

Goodness knows what Alfie Dorrington must have made of it all.

The on-loan Spurs defender had resigned himself to being on the outside looking in for the Conference League after being the surprise omission from the 22-man squad for the competition.

But an unfortunate knee injury for Kristers Tobers on his comeback game for the club at Motherwell on Saturday led to him being ruled out long-term, and Dorrington was the man to benefit from his team-mate’s misfortune.

Dorrington was not only back in the squad, but he also found himself back in the team by taking Tobers’ place on the right of Thelin’s three-man defence.

He was eager to impress too, making one surging run down the right wing before racing out to block Oleh Ocherefko’s shot on the edge of the box.

Three-man defence could be here to stay despite teething issues

Aberdeen boss Thelin stuck with the three-man defence for the second game in a row.

Topi Keskinen was a surprise choice as left wing-back but his ability to break at pace helped his team get up the pitch when the opportunity arose.

However, defensively, the Finnish international was suspect.

He was posted missing for the equaliser as Nazaryna had no Dons player near him in the box to fire past Dimitar Mitov for Shakhtar’s equaliser.

Keskinen was then caught out at the back post early in the second half as Shakhtar winger Lucas Ferreira ran in to head past Mitov.

The Dons manager opted for a technical approach in the heart of his midfield too with Ante Palaversa, Stuart Armstrong and Leighton Clarkson.

There was no place for the steel of captain Graeme Shinnie or Sivert Heltne Nilsen with both coming off the bench on the hour mark.

The aggression was reserved before they joined proceedings for right wing-back, stand-in captain Nicky Devlin, who was excellent in marshalling his younger team-mates and capped a fine individual display by getting on the scoresheet.

The 3-5-2 formation also meant a first start for the club for Marko Lazetic, who was partnered in attack by Swedish international Karlsson.

Karlsson opened his account for the club from the spot while Lazetic had three chances to get his first goal.

His first effort was saved while he had two efforts in the second half within the space of a minute – a header and a shot from just inside the box – but both were off target.

They proved crucial as Shakhtar doubled their lead on the hour mark.

However, the former Milan forward did fire in the shot which gave Devlin the chance to reduce the arrears.