Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin knows European plaudits will mean nothing if they don’t beat Dundee

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin insists the plaudits from his side’s performance against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday will count for nothing if they do not beat Dundee on Sunday.

The Dons scored their first goals since the 2-2 draw with FCSB on August 21 but it was not enough to prevent them from losing 3-2 to the Ukrainian club in the opening game of their Conference League campaign at Pittodrie.

Despite having no points to show for their efforts, Devlin, who captained the side due to skipper Graeme Shinnie being on the bench, believes there were plenty of positives to be taken from the display.

But he knows his side has to follow it up by picking up their first win in the Premiership when Dundee visit Pittodrie on Sunday.

He said: “There were definitely some positives to take but all the positives will mean nothing unless we win on Sunday.

“The performance was positive but ultimately we lost the game so at the end of the day you don’t get any points.

“It’s nice to have good performances and it’s good to score goals, but we need to pick up points domestically and in Europe.

“We have to replicate the same kind of commitment, effort, all that kind of thing, because it will be a difficult game Sunday.”

Relief at ending wait for a goal

The wait for a league goal continues after six games without scoring in the Premiership but the Dons can take heart from scoring twice against Shakhtar.

Jesper Karlsson’s penalty and Devlin’s header ended the six-week barren run and Dons right-back Devlin is both pleased and relieved to have ended the long run without a goal.

He said: “Listen, everyone was getting annoyed by it.

“There’s been games this year we’ve not looked like scoring either, which is the biggest problem.

“If you’re not scoring goals but at least you’re creating chances, then it’s maybe a wee bit easier because you know eventually one of them is going to go in.

“There’s probably been a couple of times this year that we’ve not created enough either in the games.

“Whereas on Thursday we felt like we did get into good areas at times.

“I think their goalie probably had a good few more saves than Dimi that he had to make in the game.”

Devlin frustrated Aberdeen did not create more chances

Visitors Shakhtar Donetsk left Pittodrie with three goals and three points but Devlin believes Aberdeen should be proud of how they played against the Ukrainian club.

Shakhtar are accustomed to playing group stage football in the Champions League rather than the Conference League and Devlin believes his side did well to stand up to the pressure of Arda Turan’s side at Pittodrie.

However, he does feel his side could have made more of the chances they created.

Devlin said: “They had the ball for large spells. I think we knew they were going to have a lot of the ball there.

“They’ve been in the Champions League for a good few years.

“It wasn’t as if we were just happy to surrender possession and give them the ball.

“But top-class teams come here, sometimes you maybe have to give them that and it’s about what we’ve done when we had it back.

“I felt like at times we caused them problems. We could have probably done it more, especially in the first half.

“They nicked the ball a few times and maybe didn’t create as much as we could have.”