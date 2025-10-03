Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin knows European plaudits will mean nothing if they don’t beat Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin knows European plaudits will mean nothing if they don’t beat Dundee

Defender insists the Dons must build on their display against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League by recording their first league win of the season on Sunday.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin after Shakhtar Donetsk's Pedro Henrique scored to make it 3-1 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin insists the plaudits from his side’s performance against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday will count for nothing if they do not beat Dundee on Sunday.

The Dons scored their first goals since the 2-2 draw with FCSB on August 21 but it was not enough to prevent them from losing 3-2 to the Ukrainian club in the opening game of their Conference League campaign at Pittodrie.

Despite having no points to show for their efforts, Devlin, who captained the side due to skipper Graeme Shinnie being on the bench, believes there were plenty of positives to be taken from the display.

But he knows his side has to follow it up by picking up their first win in the Premiership when Dundee visit Pittodrie on Sunday.

Jesper Karlsson celebrates with Leighton Clarkson  after scoring from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk. Image: SNS

He said: “There were definitely some positives to take but all the positives will mean nothing unless we win on Sunday.

“The performance was positive but ultimately we lost the game so at the end of the day you don’t get any points.

“It’s nice to have good performances and it’s good to score goals, but we need to pick up points domestically and in Europe.

“We have to replicate the same kind of commitment, effort, all that kind of thing, because it will be a difficult game Sunday.”

Relief at ending wait for a goal

The wait for a league goal continues after six games without scoring in the Premiership but the Dons can take heart from scoring twice against Shakhtar.

Jesper Karlsson’s penalty and Devlin’s header ended the six-week barren run and Dons right-back Devlin is both pleased and relieved to have ended the long run without a goal.

He said: “Listen, everyone was getting annoyed by it.

“There’s been games this year we’ve not looked like scoring either, which is the biggest problem.

“If you’re not scoring goals but at least you’re creating chances, then it’s maybe a wee bit easier because you know eventually one of them is going to go in.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin heads home to pull a goal back against Shakhtar Donetsk. Aberdeen v Shakhtar Donetsk, Uefa Conference League, Pittodrie, October 2 2025. Picture by Darrell Benns.
“There’s probably been a couple of times this year that we’ve not created enough either in the games.

“Whereas on Thursday we felt like we did get into good areas at times.

“I think their goalie probably had a good few more saves than Dimi that he had to make in the game.”

Devlin frustrated Aberdeen did not create more chances

Visitors Shakhtar Donetsk left Pittodrie with three goals and three points but Devlin believes Aberdeen should be proud of how they played against the Ukrainian club.

Shakhtar are accustomed to playing group stage football in the Champions League rather than the Conference League and Devlin believes his side did well to stand up to the pressure of Arda Turan’s side at Pittodrie.

However, he does feel his side could have made more of the chances they created.

Devlin said: “They had the ball for large spells. I think we knew they were going to have a lot of the ball there.

“They’ve been in the Champions League for a good few years.

“It wasn’t as if we were just happy to surrender possession and give them the ball.

“But top-class teams come here, sometimes you maybe have to give them that and it’s about what we’ve done when we had it back.

“I felt like at times we caused them problems. We could have probably done it more, especially in the first half.

“They nicked the ball a few times and maybe didn’t create as much as we could have.”

