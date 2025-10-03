Aberdeen fan view: Positive display but results elsewhere underline the size of the task

If it wasn’t already apparent how difficult a job the Conference League draw gave Aberdeen, it certainly is now.

Shakhtar, among the favourites to win the entire competition, were always going to be stern opposition, and the Dons, though ultimately disappointed with the result, will take some comfort in how close they ran them for their opening win.

The Ukrainians, though, are not the only team Aberdeen are left looking up at in the early league table.

Five of the Reds’ six scheduled opponents won their first matches, including alarming victories for the two lowest seeds: AEK Larnaca trouncing AZ Alkmaar, and Noah seeing off old Pittodrie foes Rijeka.

Clearly it is going to take some level of performance – better again than this – to extract the number of points which are likely to be needed to progress to the knockout phase.

Aberdeen defended resolutely, for the first half at least, but contended only sporadically at the other end, and mostly after falling too far behind to make up.

They will have to find a way to be more consistently positive in their remaining matches, as they will need to win two if them, if not three.

That they finally scored, almost two months after their last goal, will offer some encouragement; more so that they were then able to add one from open play.

In that regard, the effort which preceded the Dons’ second goal may be even more pleasing, for while Nicky Devlin’s scrappy finish owed everything to the courage he has displayed a hundred times before in Aberdeen’s colours, the fantastic hit brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Dmytro Riznyk was the first glimpse of Marko Lazetic’s potential.

This team still looks a work in progress – but there are tiny signs that Jimmy Thelin has found the instructions.