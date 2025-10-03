Aberdeen fan view: Positive display but results elsewhere underline the size of the task

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Positive display but results elsewhere underline the size of the task

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 3-2 loss at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Aberdeen fans before kick-off in the Conference League opener. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen fans before kick-off in the Conference League opener. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Chris Crighton

If it wasn’t already apparent how difficult a job the Conference League draw gave Aberdeen, it certainly is now.

Shakhtar, among the favourites to win the entire competition, were always going to be stern opposition, and the Dons, though ultimately disappointed with the result, will take some comfort in how close they ran them for their opening win.

The Ukrainians, though, are not the only team Aberdeen are left looking up at in the early league table.

Five of the Reds’ six scheduled opponents won their first matches, including alarming victories for the two lowest seeds: AEK Larnaca trouncing AZ Alkmaar, and Noah seeing off old Pittodrie foes Rijeka.

Clearly it is going to take some level of performance – better again than this – to extract the number of points which are likely to be needed to progress to the knockout phase.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin heads home to pull a goal back against Shakhtar Donetsk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen defended resolutely, for the first half at least, but contended only sporadically at the other end, and mostly after falling too far behind to make up.

They will have to find a way to be more consistently positive in their remaining matches, as they will need to win two if them, if not three.

That they finally scored, almost two months after their last goal, will offer some encouragement; more so that they were then able to add one from open play.

In that regard, the effort which preceded the Dons’ second goal may be even more pleasing, for while Nicky Devlin’s scrappy finish owed everything to the courage he has displayed a hundred times before in Aberdeen’s colours, the fantastic hit brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Dmytro Riznyk was the first glimpse of Marko Lazetic’s potential.

This team still looks a work in progress – but there are tiny signs that Jimmy Thelin has found the instructions.

Conversation