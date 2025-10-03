Marko Lazetic proving why Aberdeen signed him from AC Milan, says boss Jimmy Thelin

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists summer signing Marko Lazetic has kick-started his Aberdeen career with an impressive performance against Shakhtar Donetsk.

And now he has challenged the striker to reproduce the same high levels to maximise his potential for the Dons.

Signed from Italian giants AC Milan, the 21-year-old made his first start for the Dons in the 3-2 Uefa Conference League loss to Shakhtar Donetsk at Pittodrie.

Serbian under-21 international Lazetic was denied a sensational goal when his shot was tipped onto the bar in the second half.

However, Nicky Devlin reacted to the loose ball from the shot to head home to narrow the gap on the Ukrainians to 3-2.

Lazetic proving why Thelin signed him from AC Milan

Lazetic was secured from seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Thelin hailed the striker’s goal threat and relentless work rate in the press, defending from the front.

And he says Lazetic is proving why Aberdeen pushed hard to sign him from the Italian giants.

He said: “Marko is a young man and we know why we signed him, for his capacity to run and also of course his quality around the box.

“He always has to give 100% effort, that’s his way to compete and to grow as an individual.

“And we talk about how he can help the team be better, because you are the first defender when you are a striker also.

“We need this, and against Shakhtar Marko showed he can take this information and bring it out on the pitch.

“When you defend well, when you press well, then you also attack well, because you’re more connected with the game.

“You’re always there, always on the front foot.”

Lazetic was drafted into the starting line up for the Conference League opener with Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet dropping to the bench.

Thelin’s challenge to striker Lazetic

Nisbet was Aberdeen’s top scorer last season with 14 goals in all competitions during a loan spell from English Championship side Millwall.

Thelin signed Nisbet for £250,000 from Millwall on a three-year deal on transfer deadline day.

Lazetic was one of three strikers signed by Thelin during the summer window.

Australian international striker Kusini Yengi was secured on a free following his exit from Portsmouth.

Thelin attempted to sign Lazetic in the January window but the deal failed to go through.

AC Milan paid £3.5million to sign Lazetic from Red Star Belgrade in 2022 as an 18-year-old.

Lazetic made only two appearances for the Serie A club and was sent on loan to the Dutch top flight with Fortuna Sittard and Austria with Rheindorf Altach.

The striker spent last season on loan at FK TSC Bačka Topola in Serbia.

Thelin said: “Marko should be proud of his performance (against Shakhtar Donetsk).

“But now he needs to stay in this level every week.

“That’s the thing when you grow from a talented, potential player, to being a really good player all the time.

“So his journey has started today and I hope he can keep pushing forward.”

Lazetic was called up by Serbia under-21s for their friendly match against Romania later this month.

Delivering an attacking threat

The former AC Milan striker is in contention to start against Dundee in the Premiership at Pittodrie on Sunday as the Dons look to end their league scoring drought.

Aberdeen are bottom of the table and have failed to score in the opening six games of the Premiership campaign.

Thelin said: “We have a lot of games coming up and we have to push the players hard to keep the intensity up.

“Against Shakhtar we took more responsibility on the pitch with how they turned and took shots, and also went in for the rebounds.

“They just need to keep pushing and believe.

“They have to show they believe in themselves so other people can believe in us.

“Never have any hesitation in that belief.”