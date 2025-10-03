Aberdeen midfielder Stuart Armstrong hoping goals will now flow for the Dons

Aberdeen midfielder Stuart Armstrong hopes goals are about to become like buses for the Dons after ending their barren run.

Jesper Karlsson ended the club’s six-week wait for a goal when he netted with a penalty to put Jimmy Thelin’s side 1-0 up against Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine in the Uefa Conference League encounter at Pittodrie on Thursday.

The last goal also came in Europe, against FCSB in the Europa League play-off on August 21, but Dons fans only had to wait an hour for the next goal to cheer as Nicky Devlin’s diving header gave the Dons hope of mounting a comeback with the score at 3-2 to the visitors.

However, Arda Turan’s side held on to leave Pittodrie with all three points.

The Dons were disappointed not to take anything from the game, but Armstrong hopes a cloud has been lifted following the two goals scored against the Ukrainian club.

He said: “It was a relief when Jesper stuck the penalty in.

“It cleared the air almost because it was like ‘we can score a goal’.

“We need to build from that now because when you don’t score for a few games it becomes a talking point.

“That’s where we have had to remain calm within ourselves, stay positive and remain focused on showing we can be a good football team.

“We have a lot of attacking threats in the team so hopefully the goals will come now.

“Scoring twice against Shakhtar showed we can do it and hopefully it can be like buses, one comes along and then there’s many more to come.”

‘Lazetic’s effort was incredible’

Marko Lazetic helped the cause on his first start for the club by causing Shakhtar problems throughout the game.

The former AC Milan striker was also involved in his side’s second goal as his powerful effort struck the crossbar before Devlin headed home the rebound to set up a grandstand finish.

Armstrong believes the display of the attacker was another positive on a night of many for his side.

He said: “Marko was really good, his energy was fantastic and he pressed relentlessly.

“He’s powerful and has an eye for goal and his turn and shot for Nicky’s goal was fantastic.

“Marko is still a young player, but you could see what he showed against quality opposition, and it was positive for the team.

“His effort was incredible. He gave us a focal point to hold it up and bring others into it.

“And then there’s the quality with his shooting.”

Armstrong on the positives for Aberdeen

Thursday may have ended in another defeat for Thelin’s side but unlike recent losses the players were given a rousing reception in recognition of their efforts against a team which normally competes in the Champions League.

Armstrong was grateful for the backing but was disappointed not to take something from the game.

He said: “The first positive to take was the goals and then the fight we showed.

“We looked dangerous, we had energy, and the crowd were behind us. The positivity of the last quarter hour or so will really help us.

“We had a strong finish and fought to the end, so we can be proud of that.

“It was a tough game, we scored early but ended up in a low block for a long time and to lose the goal so close to half-time was a sore one.

“We ended up quite deep so that allowed them space, and the balance is a bit more open for them.

“We had to find the balance so to lose the two goals in the second half was disappointing.

“The positive was the way we fought back.”

Midfielder looking to build on European display when Dundee visit Pittodrie

Armstrong knows it is vital the Dons take those positives into their Premiership campaign, starting with the game against Dundee at Pittodrie on Sunday.

He said: “Hopefully this is a bit of a turning point because our league form needs to pick up.

“Shakhtar were a different challenge to what we will face on Sunday, but we have to take the experience forward into that.

“We have to turn it into something real – goals, a win and points. That’s what we’re looking for, everyone at the club is aware of that.

“Every game is big but considering our start, it places a greater importance on getting something, which is a win.”