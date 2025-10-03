Richard Gordon: Reasons for optimism ahead of pivotal period for Aberdeen

The Dons’ Conference League campaign got off to a losing start, but there was plenty they can take from the defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk, and for a spell they had the Ukrainian league leaders on the rack.

By then, unfortunately, they were trailing 3-1. The first two were down to defensive errors, the third a thing of beauty, and Shakhtar looked capable of adding a few more, but the players regrouped and put in a strong last half hour.

A flash of Marko Lazetic brilliance set that up, Nicky Devlin’s desire securing the second goal, and he was one of the top performers on the night alongside Jack Milne. Like Lazetic, Jesper Karlsson showed some decent moments, and his penalty was a superb finish. Both will hopefully kick-on from here.

Given the pre-match predictions of a convincing away win, the Dons offered a much stiffer challenge to Donetsk than most would have anticipated, and there is perhaps now reason to be a little more optimistic.

Aberdeen had gone into the tie on the back of yet more disappointment, losing two goals to Motherwell in stoppage time to chalk up another defeat and another ninety minutes without even scoring a goal. When the weekend was over, they were four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership table.

The manager had broken with tradition, finally putting out a back three in a league game for the first time during his reign, and for most of the evening at Fir Park it looked likely to yield something.

The performance was a cut above much of what has been produced this season and the team created plenty decent openings.

What killed Jimmy Thelin was poor decision making when those chances arose, some poor finishing, and a dreadful error by the normally reliable Dimitar Mitov.

Moving into October, the Dons know they will remain bottom of the league at least until the middle of the month, but with trips to St Mirren and Kilmarnock to come, and Hibernian visiting Pittodrie, tomorrow afternoon’s game against Dundee has assumed massive importance.

With Dave Cormack having flown back to Scotland for the Shakhtar match there was some speculation about ‘showdown talks’, but the chairman seems resolute in his backing of the man who delivered the Scottish Cup just over four months ago, and not yet ready to wield the axe.

Another loss in the north-east derby would, however, test that resolve.

Another fantastic Ryder Cup

For the past 40 years, the Ryder Cup has been essential viewing and has become one of my absolute highlights on the sporting calendar.

The event was transformed with the introduction of the European players at the start of the eighties, and particularly when Tony Jacklin took over as captain. He almost won it at Palm Beach in 1983, losing by a single point, then claimed the famous old trophy at The Belfry in the next staging, Sam Torrance memorably holing the clinching putt.

Sam’s celebration became iconic, and I can still easily conjure up that image; the red jumper, the moustache, the look of self-assured satisfaction and both arms outstretched, putter in his left hand.

That triumph set the tone for the coming decades and there have been many memorable moments since.

The first ever win on US soil at Muirfield Village when Seve Ballesteros was in his prime; the devastating loss at Kiawah in 1991, Bernhard Langer missing a short putt to tie what had been a stormy match; and the ridiculous European comeback in 2012, the ‘miracle of Medinah’, followed by another victory at Gleneagles, the only Ryder Cup I have had the pleasure of working at.

Up until last weekend, the five previous events had been less nerve-wracking, one side or the other winning comfortably, but that all changed at Bethpage, and for a few hours on the Sunday it was ridiculously intense.

Europe winning just one of the singles seemed unimaginable, but the players had done enough across the foursomes and fourballs, and it will go down as one of the most dramatic Ryder Cups of all time.

I am already keenly looking forward to Adare Manor in 2027!