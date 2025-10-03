Richard Gordon: Reasons for optimism ahead of pivotal period for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Reasons for optimism ahead of pivotal period for Aberdeen

The Dons return to action on Sunday with a Premiership encounter against Dundee.

Jesper Karlsson celebrates his goal for Aberdeen against Shakhtar Donetsk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Richard Gordon

The Dons’ Conference League campaign got off to a losing start, but there was plenty they can take from the defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk, and for a spell they had the Ukrainian league leaders on the rack.

By then, unfortunately, they were trailing 3-1. The first two were down to defensive errors, the third a thing of beauty, and Shakhtar looked capable of adding a few more, but the players regrouped and put in a strong last half hour.

A flash of Marko Lazetic brilliance set that up, Nicky Devlin’s desire securing the second goal, and he was one of the top performers on the night alongside Jack Milne. Like Lazetic, Jesper Karlsson showed some decent moments, and his penalty was a superb finish. Both will hopefully kick-on from here.

Given the pre-match predictions of a convincing away win, the Dons offered a much stiffer challenge to Donetsk than most would have anticipated, and there is perhaps now reason to be a little more optimistic.

Aberdeen had gone into the tie on the back of yet more disappointment, losing two goals to Motherwell in stoppage time to chalk up another defeat and another ninety minutes without even scoring a goal. When the weekend was over, they were four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership table.

Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic (L) and Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykola Matviyenko (R) in action during a UEFA Conference League match at Pittodrie.
The manager had broken with tradition, finally putting out a back three in a league game for the first time during his reign, and for most of the evening at Fir Park it looked likely to yield something.

The performance was a cut above much of what has been produced this season and the team created plenty decent openings.

What killed Jimmy Thelin was poor decision making when those chances arose, some poor finishing, and a dreadful error by the normally reliable Dimitar Mitov.

Moving into October, the Dons know they will remain bottom of the league at least until the middle of the month, but with trips to St Mirren and Kilmarnock to come, and Hibernian visiting Pittodrie, tomorrow afternoon’s game against Dundee has assumed massive importance.

With Dave Cormack having flown back to Scotland for the Shakhtar match there was some speculation about ‘showdown talks’, but the chairman seems resolute in his backing of the man who delivered the Scottish Cup just over four months ago, and not yet ready to wield the axe.

Another loss in the north-east derby would, however, test that resolve.

Another fantastic Ryder Cup

For the past 40 years, the Ryder Cup has been essential viewing and has become one of my absolute highlights on the sporting calendar.

The event was transformed with the introduction of the European players at the start of the eighties, and particularly when Tony Jacklin took over as captain. He almost won it at Palm Beach in 1983, losing by a single point, then claimed the famous old trophy at The Belfry in the next staging, Sam Torrance memorably holing the clinching putt.

Sam’s celebration became iconic, and I can still easily conjure up that image; the red jumper, the moustache, the look of self-assured satisfaction and both arms outstretched, putter in his left hand.

That triumph set the tone for the coming decades and there have been many memorable moments since.

The first ever win on US soil at Muirfield Village when Seve Ballesteros was in his prime; the devastating loss at Kiawah in 1991, Bernhard Langer missing a short putt to tie what had been a stormy match; and the ridiculous European comeback in 2012, the ‘miracle of Medinah’, followed by another victory at Gleneagles, the only Ryder Cup I have had the pleasure of working at.

Up until last weekend, the five previous events had been less nerve-wracking, one side or the other winning comfortably, but that all changed at Bethpage, and for a few hours on the Sunday it was ridiculously intense.

Europe winning just one of the singles seemed unimaginable, but the players had done enough across the foursomes and fourballs, and it will go down as one of the most dramatic Ryder Cups of all time.

I am already keenly looking forward to Adare Manor in 2027!

