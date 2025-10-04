Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues no self-pity warning on being bottom of the Premiership

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has warned his players must not feel self-pity about crashing to the bottom of the Premiership.

Instead he has demanded the Dons retain their focus on resurrecting a dismal league campaign that has yielded only one point from the opening six matches.

Thelin accepts the pressure is on to haul the Dons out a league tailspin in form, starting against Dundee at Pittodrie on Sunday.

It is the worst start to a league campaign by an Aberdeen team since 1999.

The Dons’ losing slump extended to four games in all competitions when going down 3-2 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday at Pittodrie.

‘Don’t sit there feeling sorry for yourself’

In a bid to resurrect the season Thelin has switched formation to a back three in the previous two games, against Shakhtar and a 2-0 loss to Motherwell.

Despite losing both matches, Thelin is confident the Dons are on the right track to turn around their form.

On being bottom of the Premiership, Thelin said: “We are not happy with that, nobody is.

“However you have to stay focused, find a solution and don’t sit there feeling sorry for yourself.

“We have to turn things around as we can’t keep going on this run.

“We need to break it.

“Now we need to take the first three points and to get that first league win at home.

“We had Falkirk and Livingston at home and they were super-important for us and we only took one point from those games.

“Now it is crucial, we put on a good performance and we take the points.

“We need to get closer to the other teams.

“The pressure is there but we need to stay focused on the things we can control and not anything else.”

Aberdeen have also failed to score a goal in the Premiership this season.

They did however net twice in the Uefa Conference League clash with Jesper Karlsson converting a penalty and Nicky Devlin heading home against Shakhtar.

Will Thelin stick with a back three?

Thelin has been searching for solutions to the Dons’ form slump and there is optimism the Swede has found one.

For only the second time as in 60 games as Aberdeen manager Thelin switched from his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation to a 3-4-1-2 against Motherwell at Fir Park.

The Dons looked balanced in that set-up and were on course for a draw until a late collapse saw the concession of two stoppage time goals.

Thelin again changed formation when starting with a 3-5-2 against Shakhtar, one of the favourites to win the tournament.

It was again a far improved performance from the Dons.

Is Thelin considering retaining three at the back, starting against Dundee?

He said: “The shape and the system is just to support the balance of the team.

“And right now I think we need this balance to cover space and areas but especially with how we are attacking, which is important for us.

“In the matches before Motherwell we were very stiff and didn’t get a rhythm.

“However they are now expressing themselves in a different way and it is important for us to see them more of their qualities.

“That was a good signal for us.”

Aberdeen are four points behind second bottom Falkirk after six games.

Regardless of the outcome of the match against Dundee the Dons will enter the upcoming international break bottom of the table.

Thelin’s Reds are also a massive 15 points behind Premiership leaders Hearts, managed by former Dons boss Derek McInnes.

Pressure to end Premiership slump

The Pittodrie gaffer accepts the pressure is intense to end the league slump and kick-start a climb up the table.

He is ready to take the weight on his shoulders, to allow his players to relax.

Thelin said: “The pressure is here on the manager and the players just need to concentrate on things on the pitch.

“So they can relax a bit and hopefully show the best version of themselves.

“We have played a few games but some players are still playing catch-up from coming in or from injury.

“It is very important how we manage these games and the players.

“Dundee are playing really compactly and have the threat with the ball in behind and the two strikers.”