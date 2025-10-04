Ref watch: Did Duje Strukan get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s Conference League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk?

Aberdeen kicked off their Conference League campaign with a hard fought defeat to one of the favourites Shakhtar Donetsk.

The referee on this occasion was Duje Strukan from Croatia, being supported on VAR by his compatriot Fran Jović.

How did the referee and his team get on?

We start with a big penalty call in the opening minutes for the hosts.

A corner swung into the box and appeared to strike the arm of a Shakhtar player.

The referee was unmoved and awarded a corner.

What followed was probably the quickest VAR check and recommendation to review I have ever seen.

Within seconds the referee was over at the monitor and awarded a penalty.

It was a clear handball and penalty.

Kaua Elias was the culprit and he was lucky to not be cautioned.

It was an intentional handball.

To see it go unpunished and comparing it to the Alexander Jensen yellow against FCSB, it is far more worthy of a booking.

To add to the frustration, Nicky Devlin was booked later on in the game for a handball in the middle of the park.

What is the difference?

I know different referees have different opinions but all we want to see as fans is consistency. This was the same referee in the same game. You can’t book one and not the other.

But it was a good use of VAR to correct the penalty decision, with the quickness and efficiency showing how VAR should work.

Not tough enough on simulation

I thought the referee was also very poor with his decision making when it came to diving.

There were plenty of horrendous dives from the Shakhtar players, including from the previously mentioned Elias.

On another day he easily could have seen two cautions.

Even if you let the first dive go, you have to punish at least one. It’s the only way to stamp your authority and cut it out.

I do think his other cautions and decisions were correct, I thought he handled some physical contact well.

He let a lot go that other referees would be quick to blow for.