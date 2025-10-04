Ref watch: Did Duje Strukan get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s Conference League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref watch: Did Duje Strukan get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s Conference League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk?

Our refereeing expert Finlay Elder assesses Duje Strukan's handling of Aberdeen's showdown with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Referee Duje Strukan consults VAR before awarding Aberdeen a penalty. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen kicked off their Conference League campaign with a hard fought defeat to one of the favourites Shakhtar Donetsk.

The referee on this occasion was Duje Strukan from Croatia, being supported on VAR by his compatriot Fran Jović.

How did the referee and his team get on?

We start with a big penalty call in the opening minutes for the hosts.

A corner swung into the box and appeared to strike the arm of a Shakhtar player.

The referee was unmoved and awarded a corner.

What followed was probably the quickest VAR check and recommendation to review I have ever seen.

Within seconds the referee was over at the monitor and awarded a penalty.

It was a clear handball and penalty.

Kaua Elias was the culprit and he was lucky to not be cautioned.

Jesper Karlsson opening the scoring from the penalty spot. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

It was an intentional handball.

To see it go unpunished and comparing it to the Alexander Jensen yellow against FCSB, it is far more worthy of a booking.

To add to the frustration, Nicky Devlin was booked later on in the game for a handball in the middle of the park.

What is the difference?

I know different referees have different opinions but all we want to see as fans is consistency. This was the same referee in the same game. You can’t book one and not the other.

But it was a good use of VAR to correct the penalty decision, with the quickness and efficiency showing how VAR should work.

Not tough enough on simulation

I thought the referee was also very poor with his decision making when it came to diving.

There were plenty of horrendous dives from the Shakhtar players, including from the previously mentioned Elias.

On another day he easily could have seen two cautions.

Even if you let the first dive go, you have to punish at least one. It’s the only way to stamp your authority and cut it out.

I do think his other cautions and decisions were correct, I thought he handled some physical contact well.

He let a lot go that other referees would be quick to blow for.

  • Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

