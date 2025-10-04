Lutz Pfannenstiel: Dons sporting director candidate travels to Aberdeen to holds talks over vacancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Lutz Pfannenstiel: Dons sporting director candidate travels to Aberdeen to holds talks over vacancy

The 52-year-old German attended Friday night’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Aberdeen and Formartine United.

Lutz Pfannenstiel who is a candidate to become Aberdeen's new sporting director. Image: Shutterstock.
Lutz Pfannenstiel who is a candidate to become Aberdeen's new sporting director. Image: Shutterstock.
By Danny Law

Lutz Pfannenstiel has travelled to Aberdeen to talk to the Dons about the club’s sporting director vacancy.

The 52-year-old German attended last night’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Aberdeen and Formartine United in Inverurie alongside Dons chairman Dave Cormack.

Pfannenstiel recently left his sporting director role at St Louis City FC and is in the running to replace Steven Gunn as Aberdeen’s sporting director.

He has also been linked with a similar vacancy at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach following the resignation of Roland Virkus.

Pfannenstiel is in Aberdeen as part of an interview process. It is understood the Dons are due to speak to other candidates about the position with the aim of making an appointment in the next few weeks.

Lutz Pfannestiel during his time as Dusseldorf´s sports executive in 2020. Image: Shutterstock.

The former goalkeeper was appointed sporting director of St Louis City in 2020 and earned huge plaudits for building a team which played in an attacking, high pressing style and went on to finish top of the Western Conference in their debut season in the MLS in 2023.

He was described as “the craziest man in football” by the football magazine Four Four Two following a playing career in which he became the first professional footballer to play for a club on every continent, was wrongly jailed for match-fixing and he also kidnapped a penguin while playing in New Zealand.

Pfannenstiel helped contribute to a holistic review of the Dons’ football operation carried out by the firm of German football guru Bernhard Peters in 2024, providing advice to the Dons on their football structure and the role of a sporting director.

He worked as an international scout for Hoffenheim for seven years until 2018 before becoming a sports executive at Fortuna Dusseldorf. In 2020, he left Dusseldorf to join St Louis City and become the new club’s first sporting director.

Conversation