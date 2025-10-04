Lutz Pfannenstiel: Dons sporting director candidate travels to Aberdeen to holds talks over vacancy

Lutz Pfannenstiel has travelled to Aberdeen to talk to the Dons about the club’s sporting director vacancy.

The 52-year-old German attended last night’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Aberdeen and Formartine United in Inverurie alongside Dons chairman Dave Cormack.

Pfannenstiel recently left his sporting director role at St Louis City FC and is in the running to replace Steven Gunn as Aberdeen’s sporting director.

He has also been linked with a similar vacancy at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach following the resignation of Roland Virkus.

Pfannenstiel is in Aberdeen as part of an interview process. It is understood the Dons are due to speak to other candidates about the position with the aim of making an appointment in the next few weeks.

The former goalkeeper was appointed sporting director of St Louis City in 2020 and earned huge plaudits for building a team which played in an attacking, high pressing style and went on to finish top of the Western Conference in their debut season in the MLS in 2023.

He was described as “the craziest man in football” by the football magazine Four Four Two following a playing career in which he became the first professional footballer to play for a club on every continent, was wrongly jailed for match-fixing and he also kidnapped a penguin while playing in New Zealand.

Pfannenstiel helped contribute to a holistic review of the Dons’ football operation carried out by the firm of German football guru Bernhard Peters in 2024, providing advice to the Dons on their football structure and the role of a sporting director.

He worked as an international scout for Hoffenheim for seven years until 2018 before becoming a sports executive at Fortuna Dusseldorf. In 2020, he left Dusseldorf to join St Louis City and become the new club’s first sporting director.