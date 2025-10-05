Aberdeen 4-0 Dundee: Three things we learned as Dons end winless league slump in style

Aberdeen’s long wait for a first Premiership win, and goal, of the season finally ended as they blew away Dundee 4-0 at Pittodrie.

Despite the win the Dons remain bottom of the Premiership but three points and an attacking display will alleviate the pressure on boss Jimmy Thelin.

For the third successive game Thelin went with three at the back, and this time it paid off with an emphatic victory.

Aberdeen’s long Premiership drought ended when on-loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson converted a penalty in the 22nd minute to put the Reds 1-0 up.

It was the Dons’ first league goal this season and their first for 636 minutes.

Aberdeen were 3-0 up at half-time and coasting via further goals from Adil Aouchiche and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Swedish international Karlsson underlined his class, and why Bologna paid £10million for him, with a sensational solo second goal to make it 4-0.

Lutz Pfannenstiel was at Pittodrie to witness the impressive win, having travelled to Aberdeen to talk to the Dons hierarchy about the club’s director of football vacancy.

The German, 52, recently left his sporting director role at St Louis City FC.

Pfannenstiel, who has been linked with a similar position at German club Borussia Monchengladbach, is in contention to replace Steven Gunn as Aberdeen’s director of football.

Pfannenstiel is in the Granite City as part of an interview process and it is understood the Dons are due to discuss the position with other candidates.

Aberdeen ease the pressure on Thelin

Aberdeen may still be bottom of the Premiership table but the pressure on boss Thelin will reduce following this win.

The Dons went into this game without a win in the first six Premiership games, and without a league win in 10 matches overall in a run stretching back into last season.

This performance indicated not only do Aberdeen have the quality to ignite the season, they also have the character to deliver.

Granted, it was against Dundee who are also struggling and have not won at Pittodrie in 16 games, stretching back to 2004.

However, this match was simply a must win for Aberdeen, and they delivered.

Not only was there an attacking intent, there was an end product.

Aberdeen were also defensively resolute throughout.

The Reds’ disastrous league form had raised many questions, with few answers delivered.

The main question was could Thelin and his side save the season?

They answered with a resounding ‘yes’ against Dundee.

At half-time, as the Dons left the pitch to a standing ovation at 3-0, the match-day DJ played ‘Three Little Birds’ by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

The chorus is “don’t worry, about a thing, ’cause every little thing is gonna be alright.”

One win does not constitute a turnaround when the Reds are still propping up the Premiership.

But on the basis of a first league win of the season, there is reason to put faith in Bob Marley’s words when considering the Dons.

Three is the magic number

Three at the back must be the way forward for Aberdeen and boss Thelin.

For the third successive match Thelin went with three centre-backs, and this time got the win recent positive signs had been pointing towards.

Thelin had set up with a 4-2-3-1 in 58 of his 59 matches in all competitions, with the only deviation a 3-5-2 for the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic in May.

He switched to a 3-4-1-2 for the recent 2-0 loss to Motherwell and a 3-5-2 for the 3-2 Uefa Conference League loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Against Dundee, Thelin set up with a 3-4-1-2 and the formation brought balance, attacking edge and defensive solidity to the team.

Aberdeen now have the international break to fully work on the 3-4-1-2 formation ahead of the away trip to St Mirren on Saturday, October 18.

Another two weeks working on the training ground should have the Dons fully firing on a formation that is beginning to maximise the potential of the squad.

Thelin made five changes to the starting XI that were edged out by Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the Uefa Conference League opener.

Alexander Jensen, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Graeme Shinnie, Adil Aouchiche and Kevin Nisbet returned.

Dropping to the bench were Topi Keskinen, Alfie Dorrington, Leighton Clarkson, Ante Palaversa, and Marko Lazetic.

The new formation also allows for the combination of summer additions Gyamfi and Karlsson, who both scored, to link up effectively down the left-flank.

It has the potential to become a potent combination.

Premiership goal drought ends

Aberdeen’s long and damaging goal drought finally came to an end when Jesper Karlsson netted from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute.

Thelin’s Reds became the first team to fail to score in their opening six matches of a top-flight season since Ebbe Skovdahl’s Aberdeen side in 1999.

The last player to score for the Dons was Jeppe Okkels in the 16th minute of a 2-1 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice in the final game of last season.

Aberdeen’s first Premiership goal of the season came when a penalty was awarded for handball by Cameron Congreve following a VAR review.

It was a clear handball and Karlsson confidently converted for Aberdeen’s first league goal in 636 minutes.

When Karlsson’s shot burst the back of the net the Red Army exploded in joy, and relief that the Premiership goal drought was finally over.

Aberdeen goals are like buses, you wait an eternity for one to turn up, and then they come in numbers.

The second came on the half-hour mark when Adil Aouchiche capitalised on scrappy defending to scoop a 12 yard shot beyond keeper Jon McCracken.

It was 3-0 in the 33rd minute when Stuart Armstrong’s cross from the left from Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Wing-back Gyamfi raced onto the ball and slotted home from six yards for his first Aberdeen goal since arriving from Schalke in the summer.

The superb Karlsson made it 4-0 in the 64th minute with a sensational goal.

He received a pass from Mark Lazetic in the box.

Karlsson was surrounded by three players – Findlay Robertson, Ryan Astley and Luke Graham, but somehow got the ball beyond them to open up the space for shot.

He then drilled a 12 yard effort beyond the keeper for a sublime solo goal.

Aberdeen had 20 shots at goal, nine on target to give much cause for optimism.

ABERDEEN (3-4-2-1): Mitov 7; Devlin 8, Milne 7, Knoester 7; Jensen 7, Armstrong 7 (Milanovic 68), Shinnie 7 (Heltne Nilsen 68), Gyamfi 7; Aouchiche 7 (Polvara 68), Karlsson 8 (Keskinen 73); Nisbet 6 (Lazetic 59).

Subs not used: Suman, Clarkson, Palaversa. Dorrington.

DUNDEE (4-2-3-1): McCracken 7; Astley 5, C. Robertson 5, Graham 6, Samuels 5; Hamilton 5 (Digby 89), F. Robertson 5 (Jones 80); Congreve 4, Dhanda 4 (Reilly 80), Westley (Hay 62); Murray 5 (Acquah 62).

Subs not used: O’Hara, Donnelly, Wright, Yogane.

Referee: Don Robertson

Attendance: 16,525

Man of the match: Jesper Karlsson (Aberdeen)