Jimmy Thelin warns ending form slump with emphatic 4-0 win against Dundee must be the start of a resurgence

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin praises his side for ending a Premiership win and goal drought but accepts with pressure remains on as the Dons are still bottom of the table.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Emmanuel Gymalfi celebrating after scoring to make it 3-0 against Dundee.
Boss Jimmy Thelin says the 4-0 destruction of Dundee is a step in the right direction for Aberdeen, but warns there remains much for his team to improve on.

Aberdeen ended their Premiership winless slump, and scoring drought, in emphatic style with Thelin’s summer signings netting all four goals.

However despite the win the Dons remain rock bottom of the Premiership, and Thelin accepts the pressure is on to climb up the table.

On-loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson netted a double with a converted penalty to make it 1-0 before a sublime solo effort in the second-half.

Karlsson, a £10million signing by Italian Serie A Bologna, has now scored three goals in the last two matches having netted in the 3-2 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson (R) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee.
Summer signings Adil Aouchiche and Emmanuel Gyamfi also scored in the first half as Thelin’s side discovered their attacking edge.

Thelin said: “This is another step in the right direction, but we still have things to improve for sure.

“We have a long season ahead of us so we cannot get carried away.

“So we will continue on working to improve week by week with the team.

“From the start of the game the team put the effort in and got what they deserved.

“In other games the performances have been okay sometimes and we had scoring chances but no goals, and no clean sheets.

“I’m so pleased for everyone connected with Aberdeen Football Club, the players, the staff and the supporters that we got this result at Pittodrie.

“We were good in transitions, better in the duels and also scored four goals.”

Thelin addresses pressure on him

Despite the win Aberdeen remain bottom of the Premiership but they have narrowed the gap to two points on second bottom Dundee.

The win could have been even more emphatic with Thelin’s Reds registering 20 shots at goal, with nine on target.

On still being bottom of the league, Thelin said: “The pressure is always there, at home you have to win, and I can’t control what everyone outside is thinking.

“People have reminded me of the table but we are staying focused game by game.

“We started the game together with the fans today, we have to put in these performances to get results.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie
“I am the manager so I am responsible for the results, so I have to stay focused on the things we can control.

“When you have difficult times, as long as you feel everyone is connected and the energy is there, you hope everything will turn around and you will get what you deserve.

“It’s a different thing if you don’t feel the energy is there, but you can see what has been building.

“I know how hard everyone has been working so I’m happy with the way the team is growing and going in the right direction.

“Before this game we stayed focused on the right things.”

Thelin retains faith in back three

For the third successive game Thelin ditched his previously preferred 4-2-3-1 formation in favour of three at the back.

Thelin went with three centre-halves in the recent 3-2 Uefa Conference League loss to Shakhtar Donetsk and 2-0 loss to Motherwell.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee.
Against Dundee the formation switch paid off.

Thelin said: “We had the connection there from the start of the game and got more of what we deserved.

“There was a lot of positives.

“The second half of the Shakhtar game had energy so we tried to use that today.

“If you get this level of energy in the end the performances and results will get better.

“The mix of the goal-scorers is good, which is important for us because we can’t be too reliant on certain players.”

