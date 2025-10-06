Aberdeen fan view: Jesper Karlsson and Emmanuel Gyamfi catch the eye as a spectacular end to a miserable run sparks optimism

That someone is going to be on the receiving end of a thumping soon is often the last gasp of a floundering side.

When it has been said around Pittodrie in recent weeks, it has been at least as much in hope as expectation, as increasingly likely victims came and went without damage.

But the thought was with some justification, and not only because the data suggested it.

Changes embedded in recent games were beginning to bud, and here they shot into resplendent new branches shooting all across the pitch.

The jubilant Jesper Karlsson will command the headlines, not unreasonably. Aberdeen fans’ jaws hit the floor when they watched his highlights video upon hearing of his unexpected signing, and his strike here was fit to be edited into it.

With his back to goal and tightly surrounded by three defenders – and a fourth on the way – it was inconceivable Karlsson would find a way to fire the ball into the net until a split second before he did so.

A team is more than one player, though, and arguably the availability of Emmanuel Gyamfi has been equally important in recalibrating this side.

Skilful, fast and powerful, his ability to both start and finish attacks from left wing-back opens up the field for others as well as for himself.

Steven Pressley’s Dundee have long been earmarked as the division’s main strugglers, and coupled with the potential shown but unfulfilled since the switch to the cup final formation, it was not unfair to describe this as a must-win game for Aberdeen.

Now that they have done so, spectacularly, they are back within touching distance of the Premiership pack, and can enter the next phase of the season with far more optimism than last place would normally inspire. The times they are a-changing.