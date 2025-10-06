Aberdeen fan view: Jesper Karlsson and Emmanuel Gyamfi catch the eye as a spectacular end to a miserable run sparks optimism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Jesper Karlsson and Emmanuel Gyamfi catch the eye as a spectacular end to a miserable run sparks optimism

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's comfortable 4-0 victory against Dundee.

Aberdeen players on the pitch at full time after beating Dundee 4-0. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

That someone is going to be on the receiving end of a thumping soon is often the last gasp of a floundering side.

When it has been said around Pittodrie in recent weeks, it has been at least as much in hope as expectation, as increasingly likely victims came and went without damage.

But the thought was with some justification, and not only because the data suggested it.

Changes embedded in recent games were beginning to bud, and here they shot into resplendent new branches shooting all across the pitch.

The jubilant Jesper Karlsson will command the headlines, not unreasonably. Aberdeen fans’ jaws hit the floor when they watched his highlights video upon hearing of his unexpected signing, and his strike here was fit to be edited into it.

Aberdeen's Emmanuel Gymalfi celebrating after scoring to make it 3-0 against Dundee.
With his back to goal and tightly surrounded by three defenders – and a fourth on the way – it was inconceivable Karlsson would find a way to fire the ball into the net until a split second before he did so.

A team is more than one player, though, and arguably the availability of Emmanuel Gyamfi has been equally important in recalibrating this side.

Skilful, fast and powerful, his ability to both start and finish attacks from left wing-back opens up the field for others as well as for himself.

Aberdeen's Emmanuel Gymalfi celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. against Dundee at Pittodrie.
Steven Pressley’s Dundee have long been earmarked as the division’s main strugglers, and coupled with the potential shown but unfulfilled since the switch to the cup final formation, it was not unfair to describe this as a must-win game for Aberdeen.

Now that they have done so, spectacularly, they are back within touching distance of the Premiership pack, and can enter the next phase of the season with far more optimism than last place would normally inspire. The times they are a-changing.

