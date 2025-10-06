We’ve pushed Aberdeen £10m loan star Jesper Karlsson ‘hard’… and he’ll get even better – Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

We’ve pushed Aberdeen £10m loan star Jesper Karlsson ‘hard’… and he’ll get even better – Jimmy Thelin

On-loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson, who cost the Italian Serie A club £10 million, has scored three goals in two games for Aberdeen, including a weekend contender for goal of the season.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson celebrates in front of the Red Shed after scoring to make it 4-0 against Dundee at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson celebrates in front of the Red Shed after scoring to make it 4-0 against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists the Reds are now reaping the rewards for pushing £10 million Bologna loan star Jesper Karlsson “hard” in his early weeks at the club.

Thelin praised the Swedish international for having the mentality to take on the responsibility of helping resurrect the Dons’ faltering season.

Karlsson netted a double in the 4-0 Premiership victory against Dundee at Pittodrie as Aberdeen secured a first league win of the season in emphatic style.

In scoring the opener, the 27-year-old ended the Dons 636-minute wait for a league goal when converting from the penalty spot.

Karlsson then added a sublime solo effort in the second half which is an early contender for goal of the season.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Dundee.
Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS.

The Swede has now scored three goals in the last two games, having also netted a penalty in the 3-2 Uefa Conference League loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Thelin previously managed Karlsson at Swedish top-flight Elfsborg before the winger moved to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar for £2m.

Karlsson taking on responsibility

Karlsson was a major hit in the Netherlands and scored 21 goals and pitched in with 16 assists in the 2021-22 season.

In the 2022-23 campaign, he played a key role in AZ Alkmaar’s journey to the Uefa Conference League semi-final.

His form sparked a £10m move to Italian La Liga giants Bologna, but he failed to secure regular starts there.

Thelin moved to land Karlsson on a season-long loan this summer – and revealed he pushed the winger hard in training to quickly get him up to match sharpness.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk.
Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk. Image: Darrell Benns, DC Thomson media

And he reckons Karlsson can hit even higher levels with the Dons.

Thelin said: “I think you have seen that with every game Jesper is getting a little bit better.

“He needs this game intensity and game fitness.

“We have pushed him quite hard because of his background, and he recovered really well.

“Jesper has this mentality to step out on the pitch again and take the responsibility.”

Karlsson’s converted penalty against Dundee ended the Dons’ league goal drought which had stretched across six games.

Karlsson’s sublime solo goal against Dundee

Aberdeen last scored in the Premiership in a 2-1 loss at Dundee United in the final game of last season.

The on-loan winger’s goal was the catalyst for the Dons to secure a first league win of the campaign, although they remain bottom of the Premiership.

Karlsson scored a sublime goal to make it 4-0 against Dundee, even though he was surrounded by three defenders in the box.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson scores to make it 4-0 against Dundee at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson scores to make it 4-0 against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

His sensational foot work and body movement opened up space before he rifled a 12-yard drive into the far top corner.

Thelin said: “I’m really happy for Jesper.

“However, it  is also a team game and about how we find each other and the relations on the pitch.

“When the team is working better the individual is shining more, so it is a combination of everything – that is the goal in every game we play.”

Faced with the need to stop an alarming slump in form, Thelin has ditched his preferred 4-2-3-1 in the previous recent games.

Aberdeen find their ‘connection’

He has went with a back three in a 3-5-2  against Shakhtar Donetsk and 3-4-2-1 against Dundee and Motherwell.

Thelin reckons there were positive signs in the earlier losses to Shakhtar Donetsk and Motherwell (2-0) in the Premiership.

Against Dundee, his side clicked.

He said: “In the Motherwell game it was a step in the right direction as we pushed really hard in the last 20 minutes for a victory.

“We got really punished in that game, but the team and the staff have been really calm.

“The pressure was there, but we focused day by day on things we could control to try to get better.

“Shakhtar was a step in the right direction as well.

“Then, against Dundee everything was connected.

“I am happy for the connection inside the team and the performance.

“When you perform well for 90 minutes, you usually get what you deserve.

“In some of the other games we have been okay, but not for 90 minutes or in a situation such as a 50-50 duel.

“I am really pleased the players are growing in the direction we are working on.”

