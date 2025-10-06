We’ve pushed Aberdeen £10m loan star Jesper Karlsson ‘hard’… and he’ll get even better – Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists the Reds are now reaping the rewards for pushing £10 million Bologna loan star Jesper Karlsson “hard” in his early weeks at the club.

Thelin praised the Swedish international for having the mentality to take on the responsibility of helping resurrect the Dons’ faltering season.

Karlsson netted a double in the 4-0 Premiership victory against Dundee at Pittodrie as Aberdeen secured a first league win of the season in emphatic style.

In scoring the opener, the 27-year-old ended the Dons 636-minute wait for a league goal when converting from the penalty spot.

Karlsson then added a sublime solo effort in the second half which is an early contender for goal of the season.

The Swede has now scored three goals in the last two games, having also netted a penalty in the 3-2 Uefa Conference League loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Thelin previously managed Karlsson at Swedish top-flight Elfsborg before the winger moved to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar for £2m.

Karlsson taking on responsibility

Karlsson was a major hit in the Netherlands and scored 21 goals and pitched in with 16 assists in the 2021-22 season.

In the 2022-23 campaign, he played a key role in AZ Alkmaar’s journey to the Uefa Conference League semi-final.

His form sparked a £10m move to Italian La Liga giants Bologna, but he failed to secure regular starts there.

Thelin moved to land Karlsson on a season-long loan this summer – and revealed he pushed the winger hard in training to quickly get him up to match sharpness.

And he reckons Karlsson can hit even higher levels with the Dons.

Thelin said: “I think you have seen that with every game Jesper is getting a little bit better.

“He needs this game intensity and game fitness.

“We have pushed him quite hard because of his background, and he recovered really well.

“Jesper has this mentality to step out on the pitch again and take the responsibility.”

Karlsson’s converted penalty against Dundee ended the Dons’ league goal drought which had stretched across six games.

Karlsson’s sublime solo goal against Dundee

Aberdeen last scored in the Premiership in a 2-1 loss at Dundee United in the final game of last season.

The on-loan winger’s goal was the catalyst for the Dons to secure a first league win of the campaign, although they remain bottom of the Premiership.

Karlsson scored a sublime goal to make it 4-0 against Dundee, even though he was surrounded by three defenders in the box.

His sensational foot work and body movement opened up space before he rifled a 12-yard drive into the far top corner.

Thelin said: “I’m really happy for Jesper.

“However, it is also a team game and about how we find each other and the relations on the pitch.

“When the team is working better the individual is shining more, so it is a combination of everything – that is the goal in every game we play.”

Faced with the need to stop an alarming slump in form, Thelin has ditched his preferred 4-2-3-1 in the previous recent games.

Aberdeen find their ‘connection’

He has went with a back three in a 3-5-2 against Shakhtar Donetsk and 3-4-2-1 against Dundee and Motherwell.

Thelin reckons there were positive signs in the earlier losses to Shakhtar Donetsk and Motherwell (2-0) in the Premiership.

Against Dundee, his side clicked.

He said: “In the Motherwell game it was a step in the right direction as we pushed really hard in the last 20 minutes for a victory.

“We got really punished in that game, but the team and the staff have been really calm.

“The pressure was there, but we focused day by day on things we could control to try to get better.

“Shakhtar was a step in the right direction as well.

“Then, against Dundee everything was connected.

“I am happy for the connection inside the team and the performance.

“When you perform well for 90 minutes, you usually get what you deserve.

“In some of the other games we have been okay, but not for 90 minutes or in a situation such as a 50-50 duel.

“I am really pleased the players are growing in the direction we are working on.”