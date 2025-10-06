Attacker Adil Aouchiche lifts lid on why Aberdeen’s self-belief never cracked during slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Attacker Adil Aouchiche lifts lid on why Aberdeen’s self-belief never cracked during slump

Aberdeen loan star Adil Aouchiche admits the winless start to the Premiership season was difficult to deal with as the pressure mounted on manager Jimmy Thelin, but the Dons' self-belief never faltered.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Loan attacker Adil Aouchiche insists Aberdeen’s self-belief never dropped despite failing to win any of their opening six Premiership matches.

The slump piled the pressure on Jimmy Thelin, but Aouchiche says the Dons boss’ faith in his squad also never buckled – and the players took strength from this.

Thelin restructured his squad in the summer transfer window with 13 signings, but a disastrous start to the campaign sent them tumbling to the bottom of the Premiership.

Aouchiche was one of Thelin’s summer signings, arriving on a season-long loan from Premier League Sunderland.

Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche (L) and manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after a 4-0 win against Dundee at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Adil Aouchiche (L) and manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after a 4-0 win against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Former Paris Saint-Germain No.10 Aouchiche netted his first goal for the Dons in an emphatic 4-0 win against Dundee as the Dons ended their league winless slump.

‘It wasn’t a comfortable situation’

Despite the win, Aberdeen remain bottom of the table.

Aouchiche accepts securing three points from Dundee must be the catalyst for a resurgence in form.

He said: “To be honest, it wasn’t a comfortable situation in the last few weeks.

“It wasn’t really easy to live this situation, but everyone stuck together and we believed in ourselves.

“We believe in everyone in this dressing room and worked a lot – super-hard.

Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche in action during the 4-0 win against Dundee.
Aberdeen’s Adil Aouchiche in action during the 4-0 win against Dundee. Image: SNS.

“We are happy now to win the three points.

“It was more for the fans and the people here – although it was also important for the players, to take some confidence.

“Also for the staff and the coach, who believed in us.

“Now we are looking forward to the next game to win again.”

The Dons have a right-to-buy inserted into the loan deal for Aouchiche, understood to be for a fee of £1.5million.

That would smash the current club record transfer of £1m paid by the Dons to Oldham to land Paul Bernard in 1995.

Aouchiche on first Aberdeen goal

Former French youth international Aouchiche netted the second goal in the win against Dundee.

It was his first goal since scoring for Championship Portsmouth in a 2-1 loss to Plymouth in March while on loan.

Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee.
Aberdeen’s Adil Aouchiche scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The 23-year-old said: “It was a goal which was super strange as I was sitting on the floor or something like that.

“I just saw a little space to the right of the goal and just touched it with my outside right foot.

“It is a goal anyway and I’m always happy to help the team to win.”

Aberdeen enter the international break propping up the Premiership table, two points behind second-bottom Dundee.

They are not in action again until an away league trip to St Mirren on Saturday, October 18.

Aouchiche accepts the league position is unacceptable and the pressure is on to haul the Dons up the table.

He said: “Before the game (Dundee), it was just one point which isn’t good for this big a club in Scotland.

“It was really important to win because, of course, everyone just wants to get up the table.

“Everyone will be motivated to win again.”

All four goals against Dundee were scored by summer signings – with Jesper Karlsson netting a double and Emmanuel Gyamfi also on the scoresheet.

Dons’ ambition in landing Karlsson

It is left-back Gyamfi’s first goal for Aberdeen since signing from German Bundesliga 2 club Shalke in the summer.

On-loan Bologna winger Karlsson netted the opener against Dundee when converting a penalty awarded for hand-ball following a VAR check.

Swedish international Karlsson, capped 14 times, also netted a superb solo goal in the second half.

Karlsson has now scored three times in two games, having also converted a penalty in the 3-2 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Uefa Conference League.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Dundee.
Aberdeen’s Jesper Karlsson scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS

Italian Serie A Bologna paid £10million to sign Karlsson from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in summer 2023.

Aouchiche, who remains Champions League-holders Paris Saint-Germain’s youngest-ever scorer, says the capture of Karlsson is proof of Aberdeen’s ambition.

He said: “Jesper is a really good player and shows his talent every day in the training session.

“He scored two goals against Dundee with the second one really nice.

“I’m so happy for him and we scored four goals, which is good.

“It is always an ambition to bring in a player of the high level -the type of player like Jesper.

“He has a lot of experience in football and has played at a high level.

“Even when we play European game it is a really good game to show what we can do.

“We have some good talent and players in this team.

“We are all together to be the best players we can be.”

Conversation