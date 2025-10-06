Paul Third: Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack gets reward for Jimmy Thelin patience as Rangers push panic button

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack gets reward for Jimmy Thelin patience as Rangers push panic button

The Dons are convinced the only way is up under Jimmy Thelin - and especially following Sunday's big performance against Dundee in front of sporting director candidate Lutz Pfannenstiel.

Aberdeen's Marko Lazetic celebrates after Aberdeen score to make it 4-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

In a weekend where fan power won the day at one Scottish club, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has stood firm and hopefully weathered the storm in remaining steadfast in his backing of manager Jimmy Thelin.

The green shoots of recovery are showing at Pittodrie as the Dons head into the international break following some significant progress in the last week.

Contrast this with events at Ibrox where the hunt for another Rangers manager is under way after the Russell Martin project was shelved after 123 days.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin was dismissed following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Falkirk. Image: SNS

When fans are issuing statements demanding you are sacked, attending games and chanting for you to go, blocking the team bus from leaving and leaving you requiring a police escort to depart a stadium, then it’s fair to say everything is against you.

A 1-1 draw at Falkirk on Sunday ensured head coach Martin’s misery was brought to an end on Sunday by the Gers hierarchy – and not before time their own fans will argue.

Martin is no more, and the former Gers boss will no doubt be left wondering what might have been had he been given more time.

But at Pittodrie, a different story seems to be emerging heading into the international break.

Jimmy Thelin has been given time to turn Aberdeen around

The boos and jeers at Aberdeen’s poor start have been replaced by some optimism the tide is turning.

Aberdeen could have followed the same course as Rangers, but they have opted to hold the line and put their trust in Thelin, who has been the longest serving manager appointed by Cormack.

The message from Aberdeen has been clear and consistent throughout: Thelin is the man for us and we’re going to give him time to prove it.

Time will tell if Aberdeen’s first league win of the season on Sunday is where the club’s fortunes take a turn for the better, but at least there seems to be some genuine cause for optimism.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Credit where it’s due, too, the Dons didn’t half break their duck in spectacular fashion as they put Dundee to the sword in a 4-0 rout at Pittodrie.

Two players got their first goals for the club while their loan star showed why his arrival was greeted with excitement as he scored twice, including an outrageous solo effort to wrap up a stunning afternoon for his club.

Jesper Karlsson grabbed the headlines for his audacious moment of individual brilliance, but he was backed up by some fine displays from several team-mates.

The three-man defence was retained for the third game in a row and it seemed to not only give the Dons more control of the game, but allowed their key players to dominate.

From Emmanuel Gyamfi’s all-action display at left wing back to Stuart Armstrong’s excellent passing and Graeme Shinnie’s tenacity in midfield, Thelin’s side overwhelmed Dundee.

Dons look to have found a new Aberdeen way

Maybe it was improved fitness, sharpness and an understanding developing – or more likely a combination of all three – but Sunday felt like a day where it all clicked into place.

Cormack, who was back in the country to watch, no doubt will have approved.

The Aberdeen chairman will also be hoping the man he invited along to watch, Lutz Pfannenstiel, will have been suitably impressed enough to consider taking on the role of sporting director at the club.

But, for now, Aberdeen look to have found a way out of their troubling period. At Ibrox, it seems yet another reboot is going to be put in place.

Conversation