Paul Third: Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack gets reward for Jimmy Thelin patience as Rangers push panic button

In a weekend where fan power won the day at one Scottish club, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has stood firm and hopefully weathered the storm in remaining steadfast in his backing of manager Jimmy Thelin.

The green shoots of recovery are showing at Pittodrie as the Dons head into the international break following some significant progress in the last week.

Contrast this with events at Ibrox where the hunt for another Rangers manager is under way after the Russell Martin project was shelved after 123 days.

When fans are issuing statements demanding you are sacked, attending games and chanting for you to go, blocking the team bus from leaving and leaving you requiring a police escort to depart a stadium, then it’s fair to say everything is against you.

A 1-1 draw at Falkirk on Sunday ensured head coach Martin’s misery was brought to an end on Sunday by the Gers hierarchy – and not before time their own fans will argue.

Martin is no more, and the former Gers boss will no doubt be left wondering what might have been had he been given more time.

But at Pittodrie, a different story seems to be emerging heading into the international break.

Jimmy Thelin has been given time to turn Aberdeen around

The boos and jeers at Aberdeen’s poor start have been replaced by some optimism the tide is turning.

Aberdeen could have followed the same course as Rangers, but they have opted to hold the line and put their trust in Thelin, who has been the longest serving manager appointed by Cormack.

The message from Aberdeen has been clear and consistent throughout: Thelin is the man for us and we’re going to give him time to prove it.

Time will tell if Aberdeen’s first league win of the season on Sunday is where the club’s fortunes take a turn for the better, but at least there seems to be some genuine cause for optimism.

Credit where it’s due, too, the Dons didn’t half break their duck in spectacular fashion as they put Dundee to the sword in a 4-0 rout at Pittodrie.

Two players got their first goals for the club while their loan star showed why his arrival was greeted with excitement as he scored twice, including an outrageous solo effort to wrap up a stunning afternoon for his club.

Jesper Karlsson grabbed the headlines for his audacious moment of individual brilliance, but he was backed up by some fine displays from several team-mates.

The three-man defence was retained for the third game in a row and it seemed to not only give the Dons more control of the game, but allowed their key players to dominate.

From Emmanuel Gyamfi’s all-action display at left wing back to Stuart Armstrong’s excellent passing and Graeme Shinnie’s tenacity in midfield, Thelin’s side overwhelmed Dundee.

Dons look to have found a new Aberdeen way

Maybe it was improved fitness, sharpness and an understanding developing – or more likely a combination of all three – but Sunday felt like a day where it all clicked into place.

Cormack, who was back in the country to watch, no doubt will have approved.

The Aberdeen chairman will also be hoping the man he invited along to watch, Lutz Pfannenstiel, will have been suitably impressed enough to consider taking on the role of sporting director at the club.

But, for now, Aberdeen look to have found a way out of their troubling period. At Ibrox, it seems yet another reboot is going to be put in place.