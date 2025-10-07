Willie Miller: Aberdeen need to sustain improved form but Jimmy Thelin’s formation change could ignite Dons season

Aberdeen’s emphatic win against Dundee must be the start of a sustained recovery because the harsh reality is, even with their formation change, the Dons are still bottom of the Premiership.

The Dons found their form when beating Dundee 4-0 at Pittodrie – but that level of performance cannot be a one-off.

The bottom six is not good enough for Aberdeen, and manager Jimmy Thelin, his players, the Pittodrie board and the fans all know that.

Which is why Aberdeen must use the win against Dundee to ignite the season.

On the basis of the last few days, it looks like Thelin has built a squad capable of doing that.

Aberdeen showed real signs of progress in the 3-2 Uefa Conference League loss to Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, then hit the goal trail against Dundee on Sunday.

Teams are judged on league form

The league form is where teams are ultimately judged.

Cup runs and European football can help because they give fans excitement and positivity – but the main test is the Premiership.

The next game is St Mirren away which is a difficult match and the pressure will again be on to get a win, and Aberdeen must deliver.

Thelin and his players handled the intense pressure and scrutiny of the must-win game against Dundee.

The longer a bad run of form continues, the more the pressure builds and festers.

Aberdeen made a statement by racking up an impressive win against Dundee.

The change in system recently adopted by Thelin is definitely helping as it allows more players to get forward.

People sometimes think when you have three centre-back on the pitch it is a defensive ploy.

While it keeps your defence solid it also allows everyone else to get forward in the knowledge they have three defenders behind them.

The set-up allows players like Emmanuel Gyamfi to get up-field without leaving the defence exposed.

Switch in Aberdeen formation is working

Thelin has moved away from his previously preferred 4-2-3-1 formation in favour of three centre-backs in the defence.

Nicky Devlin can play at centre-back as he has done it before and Jack Milne is turning into something special at the heart of that defence.

And Mats Knoester is a very fine player.

Thelin is setting the team up to his strengths as he has strong central defenders – so why not use them?

He also has Alfie Dorrington, Gavin Molloy and Kristers Tobers when he returns from injury.

When you have that strength you have to take a broader look at the formation, at the personnel, and come up with the right formula.

Thelin appears to have come up with the right formula.

Positive signs before Dundee win

In recent games prior to facing Dundee, there had definitely been a shift in the quality of performance, although they were still defeats – to Shakhtar Donetsk and Motherwell.

That progress in the last couple of games gave people the platform to speak positively about Aberdeen.

I believe that helped because although there was a lot of pressure there was also positive noises that things were beginning to turn.

On-loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson is really beginning to show his quality, and has scored three goals in the last two games.

For his second goal against Dundee, the winger was surrounded by three players in the box.

Karlsson had no right to be able to manoeuvre himself to get a shot at goal.

Karlsson can light up Premiership

However, he took out three players surrounding him with quick, quality footwork and an understanding of where he needs to get that ball so he can shoot.

Then the ferocity and accuracy of the shot was superb.

When you put all that together, it is something special.

In football you need players who can step up to the plate and do something at a high level that gets everyone on their feet.

Karlsson can clearly do that.

The Swedish international also had the strength of character to take penalties against Dundee and Shakhtar Donetsk, and score them.

Karlsson looks a player who is keen to shoulder responsibility as he was taking free-kicks and corners.

His directness and level of play will get Aberdeen fans excited this season.