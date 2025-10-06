WATCH: Highland League Weekly’s exclusive Aberdeen v Formartine United Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final highlights – featuring Kjartansson strike – plus Brechin City v Fraserburgh

We’ve got Highland League Weekly highlights of the Aberdeen young team’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup win over Formartine United – and you can watch the likes of Kjartan Mar Kjartansson in action now!

As well as filming Friday’s Shire Cup final, we also captured the best of the action from the only Breedon Highland League game on Saturday, as big-hitters Brechin City and Fraserburgh met at Glebe Park.

Highland League Weekly highlights – back for 2025/26

Highland League Weekly is the Press and Journal’s exclusive football show which puts the spotlight on the Highland League.

Episodes of Highland League Weekly are published on the Press and Journal website at 7pm every Monday during the season.

This term we are again bringing viewers highlights from every Saturday fixture card, plus analysis of all the weekend results and talking points.

On top of that, at various points throughout the season, we will screen Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights from important midweek matches.

These EXTRA shows will be available to watch on Thursday afternoons.

To watch Highland League Weekly you need to be a subscriber to The Press and Journal online – with our special sports pack still available.

To become a Press and Journal subscriber, please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/subscribe/

Keep up to date with Highland League Weekly

You can also sign up to our Highland League newsletter which means you will receive an email direct to your inbox whenever a new episode of Highland League Weekly is published.

To sign up to the Highland League newsletter, please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/newsletter-manager/

On social media there is a dedicated Highland League Weekly group on Facebook and a Highland League Weekly page (@HighlandLW) on X.

We’ll be posting trailers and links to new episodes on these platforms, while we are also on TikTok and YouTube.