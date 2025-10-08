The Aberdeen game I’ll never forget: Why Bayern Munich’s visit to Pittodrie is a career highlight for Derek Rae

Derek Rae is the latest Dons fan to revisit a game which left a lasting impression as an Aberdeen supporter.

From taking it all in to soaking up the glory of Gothenburg – or sharing a special day with someone, every fan has a moment which is etched in their memory.

But the one requirement is a simple one – you had to be there in person.

For commentator Rae, the greatest game ever played at Pittodrie stands alone with the night the Dons stunned Bayern Munich in the European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final doubling as one of the most memorable weeks of his life.

Aberdonian Rae, who covers the German Bundesliga for ESPN, was an aspiring amateur when the Germans came to the city on March 16, 1983 to face Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

The night the Dons humbled the mighty Germans will never be forgotten by the Red Army but for Rae, the game is only part of a remarkable story.

How a letter opened the door for school pupil Rae

This tale began with a letter sent to Munich more in hope than expectation from a teenage school pupil.

Rae said: “My game might be a bit more glamorous in terms of thinking back to the big Aberdeen events of the past, but it’s not just because of the game, although the game obviously is the more dramatic backdrop to it.

“It’s really because of my personal story around it as a 15-year-old at the time.

“I was a pupil at Hazlehead Academy and when Aberdeen drew Bayern, for a young person like me, somebody whose favourite subject was German, it was heaven.

“I remember thinking ‘oh, my goodness, Bayern are coming to play my team.’

“At the time I was also working for Hospital Radio, and I knew I was going to be commentating on the game.

“I really wanted to do something special around this game and spoke to my parents about it.

“We settled on contacting Bayern and asking if they would let someone from the club sit down and talk to me into my little tape recorder.

“I sent a handwritten letter to the press office at Bayern and they got in touch saying I should go to the team hotel, the Skean Dhu at Altens, the day before the game.”

How Rae landed a one-to-one interview with his German hero

Rae did not realise it at the time, but his correspondence had set in motion a chance encounter, and exclusive access, the day before the historic game in the Granite City.

He was excited, and ready to play the waiting game, no matter what.

Rae said: “I remember having to ask for a day off school, which I got, to go and do this.

“When you’re a young person, you don’t really think about setbacks or about how things could go badly.

“So I sat there literally all day and introduced myself to Uli Hoeness, who is honorary president today, but was general manager back then.

“I think they were probably somewhat amused by me. Here was this young Scottish boy speaking German to them, brazenly with this little tape recorder.

“I said I was happy to hang around all day and I kept pestering them every hour until we got to 8pm. By that point I had resigned myself to the fact I wasn’t going to get anything.

“At that point Hoeness walked past and I asked again. As I asked Paul Breitner, who was sort of my German football hero, walked past and Hoeness pointed over to him and said ‘Paul, go and sit with the boy here. Just give him something.’

“So I sat down with Paul Breitner and this interview lasted about half an hour.

“It was just me talking to him about everything, his career, about the first leg, which had been 0-0 in Munich, what he thought of Aberdeen.

“I had this interview that we then used on Hospital Radio the next night which no professional journalists had because they weren’t around.”

How a fairytale unfolded at Pittodrie

For the 15-year-old Rae, a boyhood dream had been realised by landing his exclusive interview after being granted access to the Bayern camp.

What followed next was the stuff of fairytales – although some 42 years later, Rae recalls the game being the night where Ferguson rode his luck against the Germans for the first time.

It certainly was not the last.

Rae said: “We’re all very proud as Aberdonians to say we beat Bayern but for much of the game we were not the better side. Aberdeen were outplayed by Bayern that night.

“Klaus Augenthaler scored a classic goal, a great strike from long range before Neil Simpson scored to give the Dons hope.

“But then Hans Pflugler scored another as well from long range with his left foot, and Aberdeen were 2-1 down.

“In those days with the away goals rule, you’re thinking ‘this is not going to happen.”

‘It was like a whirlwind from the North Sea’

So much has been written and said about the Pittodrie’s greatest night that recapping the game is not really needed.

But for Rae, watching from the back of the Main Stand, he can recall vividly the mood within the stadium following the German’s second goal.

Aberdeen were up against it, but some training ground magic was about to unravel the Germans in spectacular fashion.

Rae said: “I always say to people, and I’ve passed this along to colleagues in many different countries, just try to watch the sequence of events around the two Aberdeen goals, especially the first one.

“The equaliser was classic Ferguson, you know, having made a change which looked illogical at the time.

“He took off Stewart Kennedy for John McMaster while John Hewitt came on for Neil Simpson.

“Then, of course, you have this free kick routine between Gordon Strachan and McMaster that those of us who were Pittodrie regulars had seen before, but to anybody who was not a regular, it looked like the oddest thing that you would ever see in a football pitch.

“They pretended they had made a mess of the free kick. You could say it’s slightly suspect on a sporting sort of level, but it clearly caught Bayern on the hop.

“Strachan with his fiery nature, pretended they had made a mess of it and then just swivelled around and chipped it into the box for Alex McLeish to score.

Commentating on the chaos was a challenge

“I will confess, I remember at the time, we didn’t even know it was McLeish because the view from the Main Stand wasn’t particularly great.

“It was just a mass of bodies and you didn’t have replays or anything in those days available to you. I think we took a guess at who it might have been.

“Then of course, Hewitt scored straight away to make it 3-2 and the Bayern players couldn’t believe what they had come up against.

“It was like a whirlwind from the North Sea. Something very tempestuous anyway.

“For any Aberdeen fan it will take some beating. Even now, I can’t imagine we would ever have a better, bigger game with an outcome like that at Pittodrie. It’s certainly the game of my life there.”

How lightning struck twice for Ferguson against Bayern

Aberdeen had seemingly done the impossible – eliminated the great Bayern Munich and moved a step closer to eventual glory in Gothenburg.

But giving Bayern a bloody nose would be a feat Ferguson would repeat. For Rae, the hallmarks of Ferguson’s personal triumph as manager of Manchester United years later, bore all the hallmarks of what he witnessed at Pittodrie as a teenager.

He said: “The game at Pittodrie foreshadowed what would happen with Fergie himself, 16 years later in the Champions League final against Bayern with Manchester United, when they were again not the better team for most of the game.

“But they turned it around with two goals similar really to the Pittodrie one, except this was right at the very end for Manchester United.

“Those of us who watched that game in 1999 had a real sense of déjà vu because it was Pittodrie in 1983 all over again.”

The moment etched in Rae’s memory from that famous night at Pittodrie

It is easy to see why the visit of Bayern left an impression on Rae.

He watched his team better the giants of world football in his home city, and in doing so the Dons help cement Rae’s love of football commentary.

He may have played the role of football commentator on the night but the Dons fan in him knew he had witnessed something special.

Rae said: “The image I still have in my head is from late in the game, when Aberdeen were 3-2 ahead, and Willie Miller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who were two of my heroes, who had constantly been up against each other during the game, went down together.

“There was a moment where you saw real mutual respect, where the two of them exchanged a little handshake as they both got up together. You could almost see them looking into each other’s eyes.

“Rummenigge was a class act, and Miller also a class act, but he was our local sort of class act.

“You could sort of see they both knew they had been up against a formidable opponent, worthy of each other’s respect.

“Something I would say about Miller is that in Aberdeen we all knew how good he was. I think in the rest of Scotland they did as well.

“But maybe he went under the radar on a wider basis just because of the way football was in those days.

“But that was his year in 1983 when he got to lift the trophy.”

If you would like to share your most memorable Dons game please get in touch at sport@ajl.co.uk

