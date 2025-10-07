Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines January transfer window plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines January transfer window plans

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin signed 13 players during the summer transfer window in a major squad overhaul and is already looking towards the January window.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed there will be no more major squad overhauls in future transfer windows.

The Pittodrie gaffer overhauled his team in the summer with 13 players signed and 11 exiting Pittodrie.

Thelin’s new-look side struggled to gel and dropped to the bottom of the Premiership having taken only one point from the opening six league games.

The Dons finally secured their first league win of the season when overpowering Dundee 4-0 at the weekend as Thelin’s rebuilt squad began to click.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie
This summer was Thelin’s busiest transfer window since his appointment as Dons boss.

No plans for major window overhauls

Asked if there will be as many signings in future windows, Thelin said: “No, that’s our aim.

“That is why we have done this and made such a big change.

“We made the changes this year to get on the right pathway and to create a stability for the future.

Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche (L) and manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after a 4-0 win against Dundee at Pittodrie.
“There has been a big turnaround in players when usually it would maybe be four or three in and out.

“Now it has been more than 10 in the window and that’s why the team sometimes can feel like it is not connected.

“However, the numbers will reduce because we’ve signed players on longer contracts.

“We’re trying to keep this balance and stability inside the squad for the longer term.”

Aberdeen are in the hunt for a new director of football to oversee future transfer windows following the decision of Steven Gunn to step down from the role.

Aberdeen’s director of football hunt

German Lutz Pfannenstiel is one of the contenders for the role and held talks with the Pittodrie hierarchy at the weekend.

The 52-year-old, who recently left MLS side St Louis City FC, is understood to be on a three-man shortlist.

Pfannenstiel was at Pittodrie on Sunday to watch the impressive win against Dundee.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (R) and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida at Cappielow before the 3-0 win against Morton.
German Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach are also keen on appointing Pfannenstiel as their sporting director.

Thelin worked alongside head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida to rebuild a squad that delivered Scottish Cup glory last season.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s hierarchy sanctioned an overhaul to build a squad capable of balancing European league action with domestic commitments.

Extensive summer squad rebuild

Around £2million was outlaid in transfer fees with 10 permanent signings secured.

Three season-long loan deals were also completed including the coup of landing Swedish international winger Jesper Karlsson from Italian Serie A side Bologna.

Attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche arrived on loan from English Premier League side Sunderland.

Aberdeen have a right to buy with former Paris Saint-Germain attacker Aouchiche, which is understood to be for a club record £1.5m.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson scores a penalty to make it 1-0 against Dundee.
The Dons may have spent almost £2m in fees during the window, but they took in more from player sales.

Teenage attacker Fletcher Boyd joined Aston Villa in a deal expected to net the Dons £1 million.

Winger Shayden Morris transferred to Luton Town for a fee of just under £1m.

Attacker Pape Gueye was also sold to Turkish side Kasimpasa for a fee understood to be £850,000.

Limited game time for signings

During the summer window Aberdeen paid six-figure fees for three young players who have had limited, or no, game time so far.

The Dons paid £500,000 to sign winger Kenan Bilalovic from Swedish club Viramo.

Swedish winger Kenan Bilalovic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
Bilalovic, 20, has made only two substitute appearances in the Premiership for the Dons.

Aberdeen splashed £250,000 to sign left-back Mitchel Frame, 19, from Celtic.

A six-figure sum was also paid to secure Kjartan Már Kjartansson, 19, from Icelandic club Stjarnan.

Frame and Kjartansson have yet to feature for Thelin’s side.

Thelin said: “We decided last summer to make a big change because we want to get some investment for the future.

“And also to get a balance inside the squad.

“We wanted to change the dynamic of the squad to bring in some younger players and invest in them.

“It is to make players grow, try to win something with us, create value for Aberdeen and then move on in the future.

“That is the future and of course we were hoping to have more points (in the Premiership) in this period.”

