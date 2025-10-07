Jesper Karlsson makes form prediction after Aberdeen squad rebuild assessment

Loan star Jesper Karlsson is confident the emphatic win against Dundee can be the catalyst for Aberdeen to ignite the season.

Swedish international Karlsson was one of 13 new players secured by boss Jimmy Thelin during an extensive summer transfer window signing spree.

Thelin’s restructured Reds suffered a disastrous start to the campaign with only one point from the opening six Premiership games to drop to the bottom of the table.

Aberdeen remain at the foot of the Premiership despite securing a first league win of the campaign when overwhelming Dundee 4-0 at the weekend.

The capture of winger Karlsson on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A side Bologna was a major coup by boss Jimmy Thelin and the Pittodrie board.

Bologna paid £10million to sign Karlsson from Dutch Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar in summer 2023.

Karlsson predicts Dons resurgence

Capped 14 times, Karlsson is already showing why Thelin pushed hard to land him having scored three goals in the last two games.

The 27-year converted a penalty in the 3-2 Uefa Conference League loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

He followed that up with a brace against Dundee, including a sublime solo effort.

Karlsson said: “There is now a little bit more relief for the situation we are in.

“We have a good team with good players and I think we just need some games to get things going.

“And a little bit of luck or something, and then we will go forward.”

Aberdeen’s disastrous start to the season displayed signs of turning around when narrowly losing to Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe.

‘I wanted to shoot in the middle’

Aberdeen were on a seven game winless slump, with six defeats and one draw, going into the clash against Shakhtar Donetsk.

When a penalty was awarded for handball Karlsson had the character and self-belief to take it, and convert, to put the Dons 1-0 up against the Ukrainians.

He also scored the opener against Dundee from the penalty spot to end Aberdeen’s league goal drought stretching six games and 636 minutes.

However, Karlsson revealed he was not happy with his converted penalty against Dundee.

He said: “We built on what we did in the Shakhtar game.

“It was good to do that and then go on to get the win against Dundee.

“At the penalty I wanted to shoot to the middle, so it wasn’t good.

“However, the second goal was really good.

“Adil (Aouchiche) and Emmanuel (Gyamfi) scored too, so it was very good from everyone to get goals.”

Karlsson previously played under Dons boss Thelin at Swedish top flight Elfsborg.

During his three season spell at Elfsborg the winger made 88 appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 16 assists.

Karlsson will recharge and go again

In 2020 he secured a move to AZ Alkmaar for around £2m.

During a sensational 2021-22 season Karlsson scored 21 goals and pitched in with 16 assists.

In 2022-23 he was key in AZ Alkmaar’s journey to the Uefa Conference League semi-final, playing in the semi-final loss to eventual winners West Ham.

During that spell Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Lazio were linked with the winger but he opted to sign for Bologna.

Karlsson made only 15 Serie A appearances for Bologna, before being sent on loan to Serie A rivals Lecce in January this year.

Prior to moving to the Dons, the winger’s previous appearance was when starting for Lecce in a 1-0 win at Lazio on May 25.

He has started every game since arriving at Pittodrie, six matches, and will use the international break to recharge.

Then he will return to action against St Mirren on October 18 fully focused on Aberdeen’s revival.

He said: “It is good for me to relax a bit because I haven’t played much in the last one-and-a-half years.

“Being able to recover a little is good and then I will go again.”