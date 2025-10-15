The Aberdeen game I’ll never forget: Richard Gordon’s memorable first trip to Celtic Park

Richard Gordon is the latest Dons fan to revisit a game which left a lasting impression as an Aberdeen supporter.

From taking it all in to soaking up the glory of Gothenburg – or sharing a special day with someone – every fan has a moment which is etched in their memory.

But the one requirement is a simple one – you had to be there in person.

Broadcaster and Press and Journal columnist Gordon found whittling down his memorable game a daunting task, but after much consideration he settled on a pivotal match, which also served as his first visit to Celtic Park, in 1970.

The December trip to Glasgow was the day where the Dons, who had beaten the Hoops to win the Scottish Cup earlier that year, confirmed their status as title challengers.

Gordon recalls: “We had won the Scottish Cup, but we finished eighth in the league.

“However, Eddie Turnbull had got the team off to a strong start to the following season and the Dons were neck-and-neck with Celtic.

“It became clear pretty early on that it was going to be between the two teams and the first meeting in December at Celtic Park was a big test.”

All aboard the football special to Glasgow

Gordon was only 10 at the time of the game and this was the second time he had been allowed to watch an away game.

The game was memorable, but the whole day is one which left a lasting impression in what was a remarkable campaign for the club.

Gordon said: “The first game I can really remember was the Scottish Cup semi-final against Kilmarnock at Muirton Park in March 1970 – but my mum wouldn’t let me go to the final.

“But by the start of that 70-71 season, that was me… I was hooked on football. I was going to every home game with my dad, and he decided to take me down to Celtic Park for this game between Aberdeen and Celtic.

“It’s amazing how you have really vivid memories from certain points in your life. I just remember that day so clearly.

“We were down at the station in Aberdeen, and back in those days you had the football special.

“I remember being on the train and everybody being loud, noisy and drunk on cans of lager and export.

“We got into Glasgow Central, and my dad took me to one of those old-style tea rooms for our lunch, and then we went out to Celtic Park.”

‘Celtic Park was massive’

The home of the Hoops provided an unforgettable backdrop for the young Gordon in more ways than one.

The sheer size of the stadium was a sight to behold, but the environment as a whole was certainly something new for the young Dons fan.

He said: “There was a big stand where the Main Stand is no,w but there was an enclosure down in front of it where you could stand. That’s where we were.

“It was a horrible, filthy day and I looked back to see the attendance was recorded as 63,000 that day – it might even have been even more given the Celtic board’s reputation at that time!

“I remember being completely awestruck, because I’d never seen anything like it. I’d been to Pittodrie and Muirton Park at that point and here I was standing in this huge stadium. It was massive.

“I remember the noise and how dirty and filthy everything was – the sleepers that they used to put down and the shale or soil, whatever it was underneath.

“There was this guy, a wee Glaswegian, who was wearing a three-piece pinstripe suit with an open-necked white shirt and a pair of white plimsoles – and he had a half-bottle of whisky from which he kept offering me a drink!”

Dons pass their Celtic test with flying colours

When the game finally kicked off, Turnbull’s Dons side showed their title credentials by delivering on the biggest stage as Joe Harper’s header gave Aberdeen victory at their rivals and moved them top of the table.

The Hoops were stunned, but for the Dons it was a continuation of a stunning 12-game run without conceding a goal which stretched 19 hours from October 24 to January 16.

Goalkeeper Bobby Clark’s record stood until February 2009, when it was broken by Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.

Gordon said: “Joey was my hero, of course, and to see him score the winning goal was just absolutely magnificent.

“It was just incredible – my first real experience of a big football day out, and, of course, the Dons won.

“That win came in the middle of the incredible run of clean sheets the team had.

“It was amazing to witness all of that when I was 10. To be exposed to the noise, the colour, the excitement. To be there in that huge crowd and see the Dons win was magical.”

Gordon was eager to preserve the memorable trip and result

For Aberdeen, it was a statement of intent. For Gordon, it was a historic moment he simply had to savour – and save for a memento.

He said: “We headed back into town to buy the Evening Times’ equivalent of the Green Final, which was the Pink.

“We got the train back to Aberdeen and I remember sitting reading all about what coverage there was of the Dons win at Celtic Park.

“When we got home at 10pm, we had a Green Final delivered and the first thing I did was read it all over again.

“There I was, back home late on a Saturday night, cutting out the report and pictures of Joey’s goal and making a scrapbook of the reports and the pictures.”

Title race faltered at the home straight

Aberdeen’s huge win in Glasgow in December had fans of the Dons dreaming of the prospect of a title win, but it was not to be.

The return meeting with the Hoops at the end of the season showed, in agonising fashion, how fine a line there is between success and failure.

Gordon said: “We played Celtic again at Pittodrie in the second last game of the season. If we won that game, we were probably going to win the league.

“I was at the Paddock end of the ground and Harry Hood scored for Celtic in the third minute and I just burst into tears.

“I remember my dad going mental. He said: ‘Oh my god, stop crying you’re embarrassing me.’

“Then Alex Willoughby equalised in the first half.

“Towards the end of the game Arthur Graham – who was my other big hero – broke through.

“He went to round the Celtic goalie Evan Williams and Williams got a touch to slow him up.

“It meant Arthur had to hit a shot on the turn, and by that stage Billy McNeil had got back to clear it off the line, and it ended 1-1.

“That meant it all went to the final game of the season down at Falkirk and again my dad took me down to that.

“We lost 1-0 to a George Miller penalty and Celtic ended up winning the league by two points.”

Gordon’s admiration for the Dons despite coming up short

Despite the disappointment, Gordon looks back on the season as a whole with a sense of pride at what his club had done.

Aberdeen may have come up short, but Turnbull’s team had performed brilliantly in giving it their all.

Gordon said: “It was an incredible season. No-one had been expecting Aberdeen to challenge

“Turnbull obviously had something with that group. I mean it was a decent group of players.

“You’re looking at Joe Harper and Martin Buchan, who were the two big names, but we had Jim Forrest, Davie Robb, Bobby Clark, Henning Boel, Jim Hermiston, George Murray, Tommy McMillan and Alex Willoughby as well.

“The names all just flood back. It was an incredible season.

“That season was a mixture of absolute elation of seeing your team winning week in, week out, coming so close, then the heartbreak at the end. It summed up your life as a football fan.”

