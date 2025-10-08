Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie says Jimmy Thelin’s calmness has been crucial

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has hailed manager Jimmy Thelin for keeping calm and carrying on during the club’s poor start to the campaign.

The Dons went six league games without scoring, picking up one point in the process, as the pressure mounted at Pittodrie.

But Thelin’s side ended their wait for a Premiership goal and a win in emphatic fashion as they romped to a 4-0 victory against Dundee at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Shinnie believes his manager’s sense of calm and focus on improvement has been crucial in guiding the club through a testing start to the season.

The midfielder said: “I think in football, you’ve got to stay in the middle ground. You can’t get too high when it’s going well and you don’t want to get too low when it’s going bad.

“The manager here is a prime example of that. He’s very good at keeping everyone level-headed in the dressing room.

“His character is key in the dressing room to keep the boys going forward and trying to keep the positivity there.

“I try and back that up as well. I’ve been through a lot of tough moments in my career and you need big characters.

“You need to have the character to continue to push forward and realise you can’t do anything about the past.

“The only thing you can deal with is the here and now.

“As a footballer, you look to the next game and you look to put in the best performance and try to turn things around.”

‘There is always pressure at Aberdeen’

Aberdeen have lifted the mood substantially with Sunday’s league win following a morale-boosting display despite a 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in their first Conference League game last week.

But for Shinnie, the pressure to perform consistently and win matches remains uppermost in his thoughts.

The Dons captain said: “The pressure is always there at a club like Aberdeen. The pressure is always on individuals as well.

“I would always put pressure on myself to perform at my highest level, to give my all for the team.

“Football always has these pressures.”

Scrutiny and criticism has not been in short supply at Pittodrie so far due to the poor start to the campaign but Shinnie understands why the focus has been on his club.

He said: “It’s natural for people to give you criticism.

“You’re not winning games but you have to step up and accept that for what it is and have the character to combat that.

“You want to prove people wrong, but do it for yourself mainly and your own career and helping the team.

“We’re all fighting together and we can turn it around.”

Shinnie believes blend of youth and experience can turn the tide at Aberdeen

The Dons earned plaudits for their performance against the Champions League regulars from Ukraine on Thursday and there are encouraging signs Thelin’s side is turning the corner.

Shinnie believes the mixture of youth and experience will be key to the club building on recent displays when they return from the international break.

He said: “You need a good mix, you need a balance of older players that tend to be a bit more vocal and organised a bit more.

“But you also need young, fresh players to have no fear and go and play their football and do their thing.

“The balance is always key.

“Sometimes, as I’ve said, experience is overrated. Every game of football is very different.

“Every team comes with a different formation or a different set of tactics. It’s about focusing on the game, doing the right things and putting in a good performance.

“Sometimes young, less experienced players are hungry, they go with no fear. They are fearless at that age.

“I remember when I was younger, I went into games without any fear, just wanting to go and improve myself at a young age.”

Captain’s praise for new arrival Armstrong

One of the new arrivals who has brought that experience is Scotland international Stuart Armstrong.

The former Celtic midfielder has grown in stature since signing for the club last month and Shinnie is delighted to see his team-mate’s quality shining through at Pittodrie.

He said: “It’s not only the experience of the kids, but the young players around him, seeing the way he goes about his business, the way he plays the game.

“The way he takes the ball under pressure, has the character, has his passes in.

“Little things like that, that players will learn off him as well, so it’s great having him in the squad.”