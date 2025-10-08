Sean Wallace: Why Jesper Karlsson is the most gifted Aberdeen player since Hans Gillhaus

On loan Bologna winger Jesper Karlsson is already showing signs he could be the most talented player to star for Aberdeen since Hans Gillhaus.

Italian club Bologna splashed out £10million to sign the 27-year-old from AZ Alkmaar in summer 2023.

On the basis of recent performances for Aberdeen it is clear why the Serie A outfit made such a substantial outlay on the Swedish international.

Karlsson is a class act.

If anyone has any doubt about his talent watch Karlsson’s second goal in the 4-0 win against Dundee at the weekend.

The goal is beautiful. A distillation of everything that is joyous about the game.

Karlsson received a pass from Marko Lazetic in the box and was surrounded initially by three Dundee players, then that climbs to four.

The winger was boxed in and there seemed no way out.

With sublime footwork and movement Karlsson engineered himself away from the players and opened up a shooting opportunity.

Then he lashed an unstoppable drive into the top corner.

Top quality players have the ability to conjure up magic from nothing, to open up space when no option seem available.

Karlsson showed all of those qualities in that sublime goal against Dundee.

It was a piece of art – videos of it should be played on repeat in Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Granted it is early days in Karlsson’s loan spell but he could be the most gifted player to grace an Aberdeen shirt since Gillhaus.

Legendary Dutch striker Gillhaus signed for Aberdeen for a then club record £650,000 from PSV Eindhoven in November 1989.

Gillhaus had won the European Cup with PSV the season before moving to Pittodrie.

He transferred to Aberdeen because he was being kept out of the PSV team by recent signing Romario, the Brazilian World Cup winning great.

There have been many exciting talents at Pittodrie since Gillhaus, including Eoin Jess and now Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison.

Jess lit up Pittodrie over two spells and Maddison was on loan from Norwich early in his career before he reached his potential – and the English top flight.

Gillhaus seemed to operate on a higher plane from the majority of other players in Scotland, and Karlsson has the same feel.

As well as scoring a brace against Dundee the winger also topped all the attacking stats in that match.

He had the most shots with seven and the highest on target with three.

Karlsson had the most touches (7) and shots (4) inside Dundee’s penalty box.

He created the most scoring chances (6) and registered the highest number of passes in the final third (18).

Karlsson pitched in with the most crosses (9) with Adil Aouchiche second (4).

Loanee Karlsson was way ahead with successful dribbles (6) at a 100% success rate, with Alexander Jensen second (2).

Karlsson also has an edge to his game as he won six duels, only combative midfielder Graeme Shinnie had more with eight.

The exciting aspect for the Red Army is that it could only be the tip of the iceberg.

During his time at AZ Alkmaar the winger ran riot in the Dutch top flight.

Karlsson scored 21 goals and pitched in with 16 assists during the 2021-22 season.

He previously played under Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin at Swedish top flight Elfsborg and that connection paved the way for an audacious loan coup.

Capped 14 times by Sweden the winger hopes to use the Dons as a launchpad back into the national squad with the World Cup looming next summer.

Moving to Aberdeen also resurrected Gillhaus’ World Cup dream in 1990 – and he got there.

Patience paying off for Aberdeen

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the board’s continued backing of boss Jimmy Thelin looks to be paying off.

Despite a disastrous six game winless start to the Premiership campaign the Pittodrie hierarchy remained resolute in their backing of Thelin.

When the Swede was appointed last summer it was made clear by Cormack that it was a long-term project, that could take time.

Delivering the Scottish Cup was a glorious bonus in the plan to bring sustained success to the club under Thelin.

With the team rock bottom of the table with no wins, and no goals, six games in some clubs would have pressed the panic button.

Not Aberdeen and it is paying off as Thelin’s switch in formation to three at the back is getting the best out of his new Dons.

That system brings a much needed balance to the team.

And it also delivered an attacking edge in the emphatic 4-0 win against Dundee.

The harsh reality is Aberdeen remain bottom of the table and must consistently deliver wins to haul themselves up the table to level demanded of the club.

That level is a European qualification spot.

After dark days at Pittodrie there are real signs of light the Dons can achieve that under Thelin.

Scotland must make Hampden count

Scotland must take a maximum six points from the World Cup double header against Greece and Belarus at Hampden this week.

The Scots have began the campaign positively with four points from the opening two fixtures against Denmark and Belarus.

However they must make Hampden count this week to keep alive the bid to reach next summer’s World Cup.