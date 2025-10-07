Aberdeen starlet Dylan Lobban signs new Dons contract days after Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final man-of-the-match display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen starlet Dylan Lobban signs new Dons contract days after Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final man-of-the-match display

Lobban's new deal announcement comes just days after he led Aberdeen B to an Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final penalty shoot-out success over former Highland League loan club Formartine United. 

By Ryan Cryle
Dylan Lobban in Aberdeen action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rising Aberdeen right-back Dylan Lobban has signed a new contract, as Dons boss Jimmy Thelin predicted the youngster will be a “key player” for the club “in the years to come”.

Westhill-raised Lobban will now remain with Aberdeen until at least the summer of 2028.

Formerly a central midfielder, the 20-year-old youth academy graduate spent last term on loan across the Granite City at Cove Rangers, where he was often deployed at right-back.

Lobban has continued to be used in the flank position on his return to Aberdeen this season, and has often captained the Dons’ B team since the summer following the lowering of the age profile among Pittodrie starlets.

“We are very pleased Dylan has committed his long-term future to the club”, Thelin told the Aberdeen website.

“As a club we believe in his potential to become a key player for Aberdeen in the years to come. He has benefitted from his recent loan moves and has been an integral player for our development squad this season, showing great leadership skills.

Aberdeen captain Dylan Lobban lifts the Aberdeenshire Cup . Image: Jasperimage.

“He continues to impress in training, learning from some of the more experienced players in the first-team squad, and we look forward to working with Dylan on his continued development.”

Lobban, who has yet to make an appearance for Aberdeen’s first-team, says it was an “easy” decision to sign on for longer – after his experience as part of the senior side’s European squads this term.

He said: “As soon as I knew there was an offer from the club to extend my stay it was an easy decision.

“My family are so proud, as am I. I used to have a season ticket and come to games with my dad so it’s great to now be an Aberdeen player.

“I’ve been training with the first team a while now and have really enjoyed it. It’s been great to be involved in European games. As a little boy I wanted to experience those matches. The atmosphere at the Shakhtar game was amazing, the fans got right behind the team.

“It’s good to have some security for the next few years so I can really focus on my football.

“It would mean everything to me and my family to make my debut for the first team, but I am being patient, and I’ll keep working hard so I am ready for my chance when it comes.”

