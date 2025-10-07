Aberdeen starlet Dylan Lobban signs new Dons contract days after Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final man-of-the-match display

Rising Aberdeen right-back Dylan Lobban has signed a new contract, as Dons boss Jimmy Thelin predicted the youngster will be a “key player” for the club “in the years to come”.

Westhill-raised Lobban will now remain with Aberdeen until at least the summer of 2028.

Formerly a central midfielder, the 20-year-old youth academy graduate spent last term on loan across the Granite City at Cove Rangers, where he was often deployed at right-back.

Lobban has continued to be used in the flank position on his return to Aberdeen this season, and has often captained the Dons’ B team since the summer following the lowering of the age profile among Pittodrie starlets.

The reigning AFC Development Player of the Year’s new deal announcement comes just days after he led Aberdeen B to an Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final penalty shoot-out success over former Highland League loan club Formartine United.

“We are very pleased Dylan has committed his long-term future to the club”, Thelin told the Aberdeen website.

“As a club we believe in his potential to become a key player for Aberdeen in the years to come. He has benefitted from his recent loan moves and has been an integral player for our development squad this season, showing great leadership skills.

“He continues to impress in training, learning from some of the more experienced players in the first-team squad, and we look forward to working with Dylan on his continued development.”

Lobban, who has yet to make an appearance for Aberdeen’s first-team, says it was an “easy” decision to sign on for longer – after his experience as part of the senior side’s European squads this term.

He said: “As soon as I knew there was an offer from the club to extend my stay it was an easy decision.

“My family are so proud, as am I. I used to have a season ticket and come to games with my dad so it’s great to now be an Aberdeen player.

“I’ve been training with the first team a while now and have really enjoyed it. It’s been great to be involved in European games. As a little boy I wanted to experience those matches. The atmosphere at the Shakhtar game was amazing, the fans got right behind the team.

“It’s good to have some security for the next few years so I can really focus on my football.

“It would mean everything to me and my family to make my debut for the first team, but I am being patient, and I’ll keep working hard so I am ready for my chance when it comes.”